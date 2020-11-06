Their main growth initiative is breakfast and a loyalty program, but they are late to the party and most other chains started and marketed these initiatives years ago.

Wendy's is a quick-service burger chain not dissimilar from McDonald's (MCD) or Burger King (QSR). However, Wendy's is a smaller player with a market cap of $5 billion compared to $158 billion for McDonald's or $30-40 billion for Restaurant Brands, KFC/Taco Bell/Pizza Hut parent Yum! Brands (YUM) or Chipotle (CMG).

It is difficult to find a point of differentiation that would convince an investor that Wendy's has an advantage in compounding capital.

The primary growth catalyst that management cites is the launch of their breakfast menu. Although a breakfast menu might be a good idea, competitors McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, Subway, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), and many others have already implemented a breakfast menu, and most of them are available all day. It is no longer a point of differentiation to simply serve breakfast. Looking at the largest 30 food chains in the U.S., 18 of them had a breakfast menu, several are planning on implementing them, and most that didn't were pizza chains. Having breakfast, a loyalty program, and chicken sandwich are the "growth initiatives" that Wendy's has, but they are all old news and have already been introduced by their competition.

By introducing breakfast and a new chicken sandwich, Wendy's is just playing catch-up to competitors many years late. McDonald's introduced breakfast in the 1970s and made it available all day 5 years ago. Even Taco Bell launched a breakfast menu five years ago. Wendy's might be able to expand margins by being open more of the day but they still have to drive business in a breakfast market that is already saturated - not something that would seem to lead to above-average returns.

For an investor who wants to see a good return, being the same is not enough in this case - Wendy's lacks the scale of competitors and if they continue to have no differentiation then they will have worse margins. Breakfast has the potential to improve margins but the gap is large.

As the above charts show, Wendy's has been consistently less profitable than peers likely due to their lack of scale, but failures in marketing might also play a role. Different fast food companies have had significant successes in the marketing department. McDonald's has repeatedly been a viral success by associating with famous figures and entertainment, such as their recent Travis Scott and J. Balvin meal promotions. Taco Bell frequently introduces new and unique items - a taco with a Doritos shell is now a staple of the menu. Regional chains like Culvers, Burgerville, and In-N-Out associate themselves with their region and gain a geographical marketing niche that separates them from national chains.

Looking at Wendy's recent marketing and sales efforts, there are several main efforts that stand out:

First, Wendy's was one of the first large corporations to do something unique with their social media accounts to create engagement. They adopted a sarcastic, joking style to make fun of the competition.

It got them a lot of social media attention, and they still have the same number of Twitter followers as McDonald's which is impressive for their size. The successful marketing could be attributable to the increase in earnings seen in 2017-18, but the lift hasn't lasted. The problem is that in the past few years, hordes of consumer brands have adopted a similar or identical social media identity that Wendy's was an early adopter of. Although Wendy's benefited from the move they made, the competition has caught up and it is no longer the advantage it once was because it no longer stands out.

Another common feature of their marketing is the 4 for $4 menu, but once again Wendy's is hardly separating themselves from the pack. McDonald's has a 2 for $5 menu, Burger King has done 5 for $4, 2 for $4, and $2 for 5 promotions frequently. Almost every competitor has some sort of value menu or deal that looks just like the 4 for $4 that Wendy's promotes. There isn't any convincing evidence that Wendy's has meaningfully differentiated their marketing or pricing from larger peers, and so fails to make up for the scale disadvantage they have.

Despite lackluster operating metrics, the stock has performed fairly well.

However, the price-performance shown above is from a dubious multiple expansion rather than business growth. Free cash flow and EBITDA have been mostly flat over the past five years but the valuation has expanded significantly, meaning the market is giving Wendy's a lot of credit for growth that has yet to materialize.

To earn a return on the stock, one of these two things needs to happen:

1. The business grows its cash flow above expectations

- Although Wendy's could always surprise, I've already covered why their growth initiatives are several years late and totally undifferentiated from what most other chains have already implemented and spent substantial amounts to market. Their lack of scale means they will be unable to compete on price unless they can come up with clever promotions, but if they had the ability to drive sales using creative marketing we would have seen it over the past few years, and apart from one successful social media campaign we haven't. To be fair, they've had some sales traction, with a comparable sales increase of 6.1% YoY reported in Q3 building on a 4.4% increase in 2019. But a sales bump is to be expected when they increase the scope of their product offering by adding breakfast, the question is whether it leads to increased profits. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.1%, earnings stayed flat, and FCF decreased 17% from the prior year in the most recent quarter. Gross margin increased from 16.2% to 16.9%. It is unknown whether this sales growth will translate into earnings, considering that their cash flow lagged sales growth the past several years even before the coronavirus.

Source: @JonathanMaze on Twitter

2. The valuation multiples expand further

- Wendy's might still grow in the next few quarters or years, but it has to be put in context with the premium valuation they currently trade at. The only reason the stock has performed reasonably well the past five years is that the valuation multiple has expanded. One way for WEN stock to move higher is for that trend to continue. But look at where they stand relative to competitors:

WEN QSR YUM MCD JACK Fwd P/E 42 25 28 36 19 Fwd PEG 4 2.7 2.5 5 2 P/FCF 31 13 23 29 13 EV/EBITDA 23 16 21 23 18

As you can see based on the highlights, Wendy's ranks first, second, first and, first (tied) most expensive out of these competitors despite having worse margins than all but Jack in the Box, an even smaller company with half the locations of Wendy's. To see a return from multiple expansion you have to believe Wendy's deserves an even bigger premium than it currently has, and even the current premium seems unjustified based on a smaller scale, lack of growth drivers, and poor operating performance over the past several years.

Their free cash flow growth looks impressive on a 5-year graph, but only because of an extremely low starting point that skews the percent growth number. When you look at the 3-year graph you can see the lack of consistency in cash-flow growth and underperformance of all of the peers they currently trade at a premium to.

From 2017-2020, they struggled to maintain $200 million in free cash flow, and even if they magically returned to that level they would be trading at 26x FCF, which is still more expensive than peers and in overvalued territory.

The main risk to my bearish thesis would involve sales growth from breakfast translating into improved margins and profitability to the point that it justifies or increases their valuation. I've already outlined why I don't think that will be a likely outcome, but my assumptions could be wrong and it could happen.

Another risk to a bearish thesis is that they are small enough ($8 billion enterprise value) to put them at the right size to be bought by a larger company or private equity firm. The $11 billion acquisition of Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) shows that deals with private equity are still alive in the space. Wendy's could also be a target for a restaurant conglomerate that doesn't already have a burger chain in their lineup.

Summary

The bottom line is that Wendy's has an unimpressive growth story and their business strategy seems undifferentiated from competitors who have larger scale, better historical performance, and have beaten Wendy's to their current "growth initiatives" by many years. Although they have been able to drive sales growth, it hasn't translated into cash flow. Despite the negatives, Wendy's trades at a substantial premium to peers. At best they deserve to trade in line with more successful peers, which implies roughly 15% to 40% downside from the current trading price depending on what metric you compare.

Until the valuation improves or Wendy's can find an edge over the competition, investors should avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.