The Value Of Security Analysis

As children we are taught that joy should come from the effort, not necessarily from the result. Not everyone can win the game, climb to the top of the mountain or finish the marathon. Hopefully, by the time we are adults, we have learned that lesson. In contrast, one of the earliest lessons I learned in business was that, as a manager of people, I should never confuse effort with results. Some employees delivered outstanding results with seemingly little effort. They worked a normal day, and their desks were never cluttered. They would take long lunch hours and would rarely seem harried. Sometimes they would come up with a single good idea that would provide great insights leading to improved profits. Other employees would put in many numbers of hours, they were always busy, and their desks were always swamped with piles of paper. Yet sometimes the results did not relate to the effort. In business, results are what matters - not effort. The same is true in the world of investing because we cannot spend effort, only results.

The basic premise of active management is that through their efforts, security analysts may be able to identify and recommend stocks that are undervalued and avoid stocks that are overvalued. The result may be that investors following their recommendations will outperform the market. Is this premise myth or reality? The following anecdote will help answer the question.

In May 1999, at a conference of financial economists at UCLA's Anderson School of Management, Bradford Cornell presented an example that provides insights into the value of the efforts of security analysts. As you will see, because much of the value of companies with high growth rates comes from distant cash flows, the value of their stock is highly sensitive to the size of the equity risk premium (ERP) - the risk premium above the rate on riskless Treasury instruments investors demand for accepting the risks of equity ownership. In 1999, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was certainly considered a company with expectations for a high rate of growth.

At the time, Intel had accumulated over $10 billion of cash. The board of directors was trying to determine if it made sense to use a substantial portion of the cash to repurchase its stock. The stock was trading at about $120 per share (note that the stock split 2:1 on April 12, 1999, and again split 2:1 on July 31, 2000). Based on publicly available forecasts of future cash flows, Cornell demonstrated that if the ERP were 3 percent, Intel's stock would be worth $204. If the ERP were 5 percent, the stock would be worth $130 (about the current price), and if the ERP were 7.2 percent, the stock would be worth just $82.

Buy, Sell or Hold?

With such a wide range of estimated values, what should the board do? If the stock was worth $204, they should begin an aggressive repurchase program. On the other hand, if it was worth $82, they should take advantage of the current "overvaluation" and raise capital by issuing more shares. The board was faced with two problems. The first was that valuations assumed the cash flow projections were known. Not even the board (let alone some security analyst) can see the future with such clarity. Obviously, in the real world we can only make estimates of future cash flows. The second problem was the inability of the board to predict the ERP any better than the market could. And one can see how much the valuation changes with changes in the ERP.

In hindsight, the board should have issued a lot more shares. At the end of 2008, the stock was trading at about one-third of its split-adjusted price of $30 per share, and it was not until 2014 that it exceeded that price.

We can also review the academic evidence on the value of security analysts.

Academic Evidence

In their 2017 paper "Analysts and Anomalies," Joseph Engelberg, David McLean and Jeffrey Pontiff examined the recommendations of U.S. security analysts over the period 1994 through 2014 and found that analysts' predictions actually go in the opposite direction of the academic evidence - they conflict with well-documented anomalies. And the results were statistically significant. They also found that buy recommendations do not predict returns, though sell recommendations predict lower returns. Another interesting finding was that among the group of "market" anomalies (such as momentum and idiosyncratic risk), which are based only on stock returns, price and volume data, analysts produce more favorable recommendations and forecast higher returns among the stocks that are stronger buys according to market anomalies. This is perhaps surprising, as analysts are supposed to be experts in firms' fundamentals. Yet they performed best with anomalies that are not based on accounting data. Their evidence suggests that analysts even contribute to mispricing, as their recommendations are systematically biased by favoring stocks that are overvalued according to anomaly-based composite mispricing scores.

The only good news was that Engelberg, McLean and Pontiff found that over time, as anomaly variables have become widely known, analysts have incorporated more of this information into their recommendations and price targets - the negative correlation weakened over their sample period. However, even during the later years of their sample, there was still a negative or, at best, neutral relationship. They concluded: "Analysts today are still overlooking a good deal of valuable, anomaly-related information."

The Moral of the Tale

If corporate insiders (e.g., boards of directors), with access to far more information than any security analyst is likely to possess, have such great difficulty in determining a "correct" valuation, it is easy to understand why the results of conventional stock-picking methods (active management) are poor and inconsistent. While security analysts and active portfolio managers are putting forth great effort in attempts to beat the market, the historical evidence has shown that most of the time those efforts have proven counterproductive. We see that each time S&P Dow Jones Indices publishes its Active Versus Passive Scorecards. And smart investors, like smart businesspeople, care about results, not effort. That is why "smart money" invests in "passively managed," structured portfolios that invest systematically in a transparent and replicable manner.

