Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) CEO Matthew McRae On Q3 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

[00:02:11] Thank you, Eric, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today on Harlow's third quarter Twenty twenty earnings call. In today's call, Gordon and I will walk you through the major elements, including financial results for the quarter paid account growth and new product announcements, Arlo's strong third quarter results serve as further evidence of the improvement we have made in the business, accelerating paid service accounts. Gross margin expansion across both products and services, a strong contribution from BARISHA and our continued operating discipline combined to produce a significant improvement in profitability and further demonstrate the transformational impact of our business model transition. We delivered one hundred and ten point two million dollars in revenue, which is up over 65 percent sequentially, well above the upper end of our guidance and a return to year over year growth, our non-GAAP gross margin improved by 11 percentage points sequentially as our product gross margin recovered and our service gross margin continued. Its upward trajectory non gap operating expenses came in at thirty one point two million dollars, down almost five million dollars year over year, and reflected our sustained focus on operational efficiency. These results demonstrate the leverage we can generate in the business as we train for non-GAAP operating loss by more than 16 million dollars year over year, and that in turn helped us close the quarter with a very healthy cash, cash equivalents and short term investments balance of more than 193 million dollars. Hala, once again set a record by adding 58000 paid accounts in Q3 and ended the quarter with approximately 350 6000 paid accounts, an increase of 69 percent year over year.

[00:04:07] This resulted in our fifth consecutive quarter of record service revenue at 19 million dollars, which is up 61 percent year over year. The driving force behind the success is our new business model, which features a 90 day free trial of Arlo Smart are best in class, a high powered motion identification and security service once the free trial of Charles Smart expires. We have consistently seen a 50 percent subscription conversion rate to the paid service, which is 10 times higher than the conversion rate of our old business model. Last quarter we launched the Essential Spotlight Camera, which completed our phase out of old business model products. So beginning in 2021, virtually all of our retail product sales will be under the new business model. Now we'd like to walk you through our recent product announcements that substantially expanded our new essential product family. The first is Essential Excel Spotlight, which airs all of the features from our recently announced essential spotlight but lengthens battery life to an incredible 12 months. The second is essential, a simplified version of the product for those who do not need the spotlight or color night vision functionality, and this product will be available exclusively from Wal-Mart this holiday season for ninety nine dollars and 99 cents. And finally, we announced the essential wire free doorbell, which brings all of the award winning features from our wired video doorbell to a new battery operated design that substantially expands our addressable market. The new wire free door bell is available for preorder and will ship out across our channels later this year.

[00:05:48] Arlo also announced upgraded versions of our pro and ultra product families in the quarter, the ultra two and pro four wire for spotlight cameras carry all of the great features of our award winning ultra and pro three with improved performance. The ultra two is available for preorder at Amazon, Arlo, Dotcom and Best Buy and is available for purchase now at Costco. The pro for camera has already won the Editor's Choice Award from Review Dotcom and is available now at Aala Dotcom and Best Buy. All of these newly announced products feature our new business model with a three month free trial, joining our award winning lineup, including the Pro Three Floodlight, which continues to garner critical acclaim from industry reviewers. In Q3, Android Central named our floodlight among the best outdoor security cameras of twenty twenty and tech areas called it the best wireless floodlight camera they've used yet. In summary, Harless Q3 results provide a window for where the business is heading. As we continue our transition to the new business model, the team continued to execute at a high level as we answer to the challenges from the pandemic and drove innovation while still managing costs. This performance has provided a compelling set of data points that speak volumes about the long term prospects and trajectory of the business. And now I would like to hand the call over to Gordon, who will provide more insight into our financial performance, operational details and outlook for Q4.

[00:07:26] Thank you, Mark. I'm pleased to share that the team delivered outstanding results this quarter with revenue coming comfortably above expectations and showing year over year growth with strong revenue performance, improving gross margins and tight management of our operating expenses. We drove a dramatic improvement in our bottom line, both sequentially and year over year. We also saw further evidence of the success of our new business model. Lopate paid account growth again accelerated our team, focused execution and also to outperform expectations and deliver results which showed the significant progress we're making with the business. And now moving on to financial is not highlighted. We achieved a hundred and ten point two dollars million of revenue of sixty five point four percent sequentially and importantly, up three point nine percent year over year. Product revenue for Q3 Twenty twenty with ninety one point three dollars million, which is down three point two percent compared to last year and up 84 percent sequentially as retail operations improved considerably from the second quarter and we received a solid contribution from their issuer. The third quarter revenue reflects very short stocking for the holiday season. So we expect fourth quarter revenue from virtual to return to the levels we saw in the first half, with Europe accounting for 25 percent of our revenue in Q3. Very sure contributed to the improvements we saw in both revenue and profitability during the quarter and we continue to execute on plan with them.

[00:09:22] Our service revenue for Q3 twenty twenty with 19 million dollars million. Which is up sixty point six percent over last year and eleven point four percent sequentially. The main driver of our excellent service revenue growth is our pay to count growth under our new business model, where for the third consecutive quarter we had seen very strong conversion to a paid subscription of all our smart after the free trial in our service, revenue also includes two point three dollars million of NRG services. We are providing for Varosha along with the associated cost as compared with two point three dollars million in the second quarter of Twenty twenty and zero a year ago. During the third quarter, we shipped approximately nine hundred and seventy eight thousand devices to which approximately 960 7000 were cameras. From this point on, my discussion, point will focus on non-GAAP numbers. The reconciliation got to know that in detailed in our earnings release distributed earlier today. While our revenue was up three point nine percent year over year, our nongay gross profit for the third quarter were twenty twenty was up 100 percent year over year to twenty two point seven dollars million. Which resulted in a non-GAAP gross margin of twenty point six percent, up from nine point six percent in Q2 Twenty twenty and ten point seven percent in Q3 2019.

[00:11:13] The improvement in non-GAAP gross margin came from both products and services, Nunga product gross margin, which came in at fourteen point eight percent, up from six point eight percent a year ago, benefited from scale across the product supply chain. Lower promotional spending and progress in the transition to products under our new business model. non-GAAP service gross margin, which came in at forty eight point seven per cent, up from forty one point five percent in the second quarter of Twenty twenty and forty one point nine per cent in Q3 2019 was driven by growth in paid accounts as well as the team's continued focus on cost optimization. We are very pleased that we have delivered three consecutive quarters of service margin expansion, a trend of sequential and year over year service margin improvement, which we expect to continue. As previously mentioned on non-GAAP service, gross margin is burdened by the cost of the free trials under the new business model, as well as the cost of servicing the free basic service under the old business model. Also, as mentioned, our service revenue includes two point three dollars million of NRD services. We are providing Tovarishch or. In Q3, operating expenses once again benefited from last year's restructuring, along with our continued expense management.

[00:12:57] Total non gap operating expenses with thirty one point two dollars million down four point eight dollars million or thirteen point four percent year over year and down to zero point two percent sequentially. As previously mentioned, beginning in the third quarter, we began shifting our marketing efforts to drive online awareness. In line with prevailing buying patterns and capitalized on the growing opportunity of our online store, although dotcom. In the seasonally stronger fourth quarter, we expect to increase our spending on these activities and accordingly we expect sales and marketing expenses to rise in Q4. While the balance of our Asia-Pac component should remain relatively flat, we expect that this will result in operating expenses ending up in the original target range of 33 to 34 million dollars in Q4. Our total gap R&D expense for the third quarter was roughly flat, sequentially at twelve point six dollars million. Our headcount at the end of Q3 was 358 employees, compared to 355 in the prior quarter. As a reminder, during the early stages of Varosha operating the European commercial business, we agreed to provide them with transition services, which include training time with all our employees system costs, as well as some outside service costs. We have included the cost in our normal operating expenses. The reimbursement from Fabrício is included in other income and was approximately zero point nine dollars million during Q3.

[00:14:58] Are non-GAAP tax expense for the third quarter of Twenty twenty is one hundred fifteen thousand dollars. But the third quarter of Twenty twenty, we posted the non gap net loss that diluted share of 10 cents better than the high end of our guidance. We ended the quarter with one hundred and ninety three point six dollars million in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. Down eleven point eight dollars million sequentially and up thirty nine point eight dollars million year over year, we will once again see that our working capital management during Q3. Adso came in at a record low of 47 days, down from 63 days sequentially and 85 days a year ago, helped by the growth in pay subscriptions and the online store, along with increased revenue from customers with more favorable payment terms. Coupled with our disciplined inventory management, which resulted in terms of four point six in the quarter, we were able to keep our working capital relatively flat sequentially, despite revenue being up sixty five point four percent. Now turning to our outlook. We expect fourth quarter revenue to be in the range of 105 to 115 million dollars. A normal seasonal uptick from Q3 to Q4 will be muted as Varosha returns to revenue levels seen in the first half of the year after stocking in during Q3.

[00:16:45] Looking ahead to Twenty twenty one, as we continue to grow our service, revenue and progress, our relationship is very sure. Seasonality will differ slightly from previous years. Heading into the first quarter of 2021, we expect to see a sequential revenue decline of approximately 30 percent. An improvement from the 47 per cent sequential decline we saw in Q1 twenty twenty, which was also impacted by covid-19. From there, we believe we can return to sequential growth throughout 2021 and achieve mid teens growth for the full year. Moving back to the fourth quarter of Twenty twenty, we expect our gas net loss per diluted share to come in between 36 cents and 26 cents per share. And our non-GAAP loss per diluted share to come in between 26 cents and 16 cents per share. Regarding our cash position, we continue to believe that considering a range of outcomes for the covid-19 pandemic and its effects on our supply chain and retail and distribution channels, we will end this year with more than 150 million dollars in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments without tapping into our credit facility. We will continue to monitor our performance during the remainder of the year and closely manage our operations to preserve our cash. We can now open the call to questions.

[00:18:38] At this time, I would like to remind everyone in order to ask a question, press star and the number one on your telephone keypad, we'll pause for just a moment to compile the Q&A roster. And your first question comes from Adam Tittel with Raymond James. Your line is open.

[00:19:01] Ok, thanks, this is Madison on for Adam, I appreciate you taking my questions. I wanted to start on the paid subscribers. So you added nearly 60000 of them in the quarter. And this is an important milestone to reaching break. You know, how can we think about the sustainability of this level of paid ads? Is there anything that drove the acceleration that you'd expect to moderate? And then lastly, I know you mentioned some contribution from Varosha. Was there any Varosha contribution to the paid ads?

Gordon Mattingly

[00:19:33] Hi, this is this is Gordon. That's a great question. I mean, certainly we're very pleased with the pace of Scriber, and I think a good thing to look at is the deck that we put online, the investor deck, which gives you an idea of the proportion of our mix of sell through in Q3 that was associated with the new business model products. That's definitely something to look at. Obviously, we're very pleased that it was a record quarter of subscriber adds, and we do believe that that momentum is going to continue going forward. So and in terms of Varosha, predominantly Varosha at the moment is really focused on the retail channel in Europe and obviously Europe is impacted by covid. So the security channel for various who we think will start kicking in more in the latter part of next year. So that's really the characterization of virosome. Yeah, we're really pleased with that. And we do expect momentum to continue.

Madison Suhr

[00:20:30] Ok, great. And then just a follow up, you know, you talked about promotional activity increasing for Q4, obviously that's normal, and sales and marketing spend to increase. But I was hoping you could touch on, you know, your expectations from a gross margin standpoint. Do you think products, gross margin can remain positive and then just any color on what you're expecting from the competitive environment and discounting for this holiday season? Thank you.

Gordon Mattingly

[00:20:55] I'll take the first part of the question and I'll let me take the second half. So just with respect to product gross margins, you know, Q3, we benefited from a couple of things. Certainly scale helps. And then secondly, we've largely completed the transition from the legacy product for the new business model product that we helped product gross margin in Q3. I expect that will continue in Q4. You rightly pointed out it's an extended promotional period in Q4, particularly this year with Prime Day in Q4. So that would be a slight headwind in Q4. And then the other thing in Q4, therefore, we think the air freight rates are going to go up a little bit in Q4. They do naturally anyway, with normal peak somewhat. We're seeing peak on top of peak in Q4 with respect to airfreight. So a couple of those things combined. I still think product gross margin in Q4 will be in the low double digits, but slightly down from what we saw in Q3

Matthew McRae

[00:21:51] And from a from a competitive perspective, as we look at Q4, you know, it's going to be a very unique Q4, partially because of what Gordon just touched on with Prime Day actually landing in October and some of the the more traditional retailers reacting to that and starting their promotional period earlier. What I would say on top of that is because of covid and the operational requirements to kind of limit the number of people that would be in physical stores, the retailers have also decided to kind of spread the promotions over a longer period of time. What that means is we've gotten a good look at what a lot of these promotions already look like as we as we sit here, you know, already having a month under our belt and we haven't seen anything out of the ordinary or anything unexpected from a competitive perspective. So we think it's going to be a normal Q4 from at least a pricing and promotions perspective. But how that is being rolled out from an operational, you know, perspective is different because of prime day and because of the operational challenges that physical retail. We think we'll see more, for instance, of online sales and some of these physical retailers having a much more omnichannel quarter.

Madison Suhr

[00:23:01] Got it. Thanks for the color and congrats on the strong results in Guy.

Gordon Mattingly

[00:23:06] Thank you. Thank you.

[00:23:10] I know your next question comes from the line of he in question, where the BWC?

[00:23:16] Hi. I just wanted to ask you about the key for Q4 inventory at retailers in the selling process. Is that fairly complete? Are you expecting, you know, refilling that inventory? And how aggressive do you think you should you think you have to get on promotions? I know you just said it looks normal, but do you think the inventory might be too high just given how you guys performed in Q3 from the.

Gordon Mattingly

[00:23:47] Well, certainly from an inventory perspective, you know, we're seeing inventory still relatively low from historical standards. So you'll see it's around eight point four weeks, which is, again, low, we think, not only healthy for the quarter in the new operational footprint, but obviously historically very low. So we're watching that obviously very carefully as we go through. We want to make sure we're balanced. But given where we are in the quarter, you know, you're going to see us. You know, not only have we shipped in stuff for Q4 holiday, especially with various here in Europe, but also some here in the United States, there will be additional shipments for some of the promotions towards the back half of the quarter and a little bit of replenishment. But it'll I think it'll be, you know, very similar to a normal quarter from a shipment perspective. It's more how the PEOC is happening at the retailer that's different with a lot more being done online instead of the physical store. It doesn't matter for you if you end up selling more essentials than the pro three or four. Are you just looking just to pick up the incremental paid user?

Matthew McRae

[00:24:50] Well, yeah. So there's a couple of things there. One is what we've seen so far with with essentially is a couple of data points. One, it seems to be it's being sold to a different customer. So we look at it essential as playing in a new price bAnd allowing us to actually capture a new customer. So that's one, too. We're seeing relatively consistent subscriber sign up. So when you you know, when you talk about our long term business model around subscription, you know, Essential is going to play an important component of that. So from a from a financial perspective, that's where we see it kind of playing across different channels. And it will be not only attaching a new customer to the ecosystem, but actually driving, you know, incremental subscriptions for us down the road.

Hamed Khorsand

[00:25:35] And my last question was, when do you think you will hit that inflection point as far as a service gross margin starting to tick up again?

Matthew McRae

[00:25:45] Well, to Gordon's point, and he can come in more detail, I mean, we're seeing service gross margins tick up over the last three quarters up to a record level this quarter. And we expect that to continue based both on mix, but also just the performance of the business and the levers that we're getting on the subscription business.

Gordon Mattingly

[00:26:03] Yeah, just to add some color to that, you know, as I said, three consecutive quarters of improvement, up from 34 percent proxima in Q4 a year ago, up to 48 percent in Q3. We're pretty pleased with that. We do expect the sequential improvement to continue certainly for the next few quarters. And as Mike said, the mix of paid subscriptions is definitely helping that. And the team has done a fantastic job on cost optimization as well, which really helps. So, yeah, we expect the the improvement to continue.

Hamed Khorsand

[00:26:36] Ok, thank you.

[00:26:41] Again, if you would like to ask a question, press star and the number one on your telephone keypad. And your next question comes from Thomas Boyce with Cohen. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:26:58] My questions are just a couple of quick ones for me, I just wanted to get a sense, if you're seeing any new trends developing or following Amazon Prime Day, as well as the sales promotions that were going on Best Buy and our own store. Is there a preference among customers for less number of cameras and they're picking up more doorbells if they products? Has that really developing?

Matthew McRae

[00:27:20] You know, we're not seeing a big change there. You know, we are we have moved a lot of our products to a base station. Possible SKU that they can they can use the basis that they want to get additional, you know, capabilities, including local stores and other things, or they can use it now with Wi-Fi. And that's true of the three or four cameras as an example. So that's mixing up a little bit of the marketing we're seeing in retail. But so far, we haven't seen a shift on the number of cameras for us. We look at door bell and, for instance, floodlight as an incremental add above in a way to bring customers into the ecosystem where before you had to come in, if you were looking to buy camera stores, now you can come in if you're looking for a doorbell and then add our little cameras later. So it's a little early for us to tell exactly what's happening. But we haven't seen a big shift in the number of cameras per household. And you can kind of back into some of that by just looking at the number of registered accounts against, you know, the cameras, the devices that Gordon kind of reported that we sold in the quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:28:23] Got it now for the refreshers with Arlo Ultra, too, and then the pro four line is there is there any cost advantages there from a gross margin perspective where as he start to come on, they've just been, you know, engineered a little bit better as far as a manufacturing angle. And you should see some of that start to appear, you know, just gain in penetration.

Matthew McRae

[00:28:45] Yeah, there's there's a couple of trends in in inside of hardware. So one is the biggest thing that's contributing to significant growth in gross margin on the product side is the transition from the older business model products, some of the older technologies to the new business models product and a newer technology platform. And that's something we've been talking about for several quarters and with a of where we're basically done with the offensive launch and have everything on a more modern architecture. So that's going to contribute to gross margin from the product side as we go forward. That's the biggest jump. You know, I will say, obviously we look and work extraordinarily hard on every single product from a gross margin side and look for, you know, continuing improvements, costs on a quarter by quarter basis. And when we do launch a new product, there's typically some advancements that we've built into that platform. So it's a little bit more efficient or, you know, sometimes a new feature and functionality or sometimes both. And so it depends on what we're launching. But as you go forward, we're continuously optimizing the platform. But the biggest jump is coming from being on modern architectures and getting rid of some of the old model product, which is predominantly done now with the essential and essential family launch.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:29:58] Guys, is the original ultra still being offered with one year bundlers that shipped it over to the three month as well?

Gordon Mattingly

[00:30:06] You'll see that they'll continue to sell through for a little while, but it'll transition to the ultra Q with the with the consistent business model to the best of our product on a 90 day trial.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:30:18] Thank you. Another thing is just the information service is obviously something that was, you know, very differentiated for Arlo and now it's been around for a couple of years. I mean, have you started to see any of your competitors in this feature? I'm not aware of any of them, if you are. And I was wondering, you know, if they have it, why do you think that is? No. Yes, we have a challenge.

Matthew McRae

[00:30:38] Yeah, it's a good question. You know, I think we're still definitely on the forefront when it comes to, you know, probably services for for cameras and for security systems. And you're pointing out one great example, which is the nine on one, allowing somebody to, you know, allowing us in Kelsie intelligently route an emergency call to the 911 center for where the cameras are located. I have not seen anybody else do this in a scaled way. It's actually relatively difficult to do. And we've done it as part of the, you know, one of the original launches of our Web site. In addition, you know, we're we're also one of the only companies doing multiple simultaneous object detection with computer vision. That's something we can do better than anyone else, including person, package, vehicle, animal, and do that in a very low latency manner and a bunch of other features inside that pack. So, you know, we talked a lot about on the call our innovation on a hardware device level. But you're pointing out a great area where our innovation and our lead from an innovation perspective on the service is still substantial over the competitors in the marketplace. And of course, we're not standing still and we'll continue to innovate on that on that service level.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:31:47] I guess just to get a you know, to get a covid-19 question there, I just wanted to to just double check given, you know, the resurgence globally. I mean, there has been some talk of potential lockdown's in Europe. I just want to get a better sense of maybe some expanding exposure to the supply chain or manufacturing capabilities more broadly, just as you look out, you know, heading to the end of the year.

Matthew McRae

[00:32:08] Yeah, I mean, it's something we're we're looking at literally on a daily basis, both on the supply chain side and also talking with our channel. covid is researching a bit in Europe. You rightly point that out. It's researching a little bit here in the United States as well. I think I think the major difference is this isn't a surprise decision. And a lot of operational changes have already been put in place by our partners, both forward and backward in our supply chain. So I think everybody is in a much better position to deal with different lockdowns or things that are happening. Consumers are very used to, you know, buying products online. A lot of our physical retailers have gotten a lot better at selling online and have been able to, you know, kind of start to mix their business a little bit different. So I think there's, you know, obviously risk, as Gordon pointed out, in Q4 and kind of as we look into next year and how that's going to go. But but I think everybody has gotten a lot better about, you know, how to deal with it from the operational perspective. And we kind of know what to look for. So I think it's I think the risk is a lot more muted than it was before.

Unidentified Analyst

[00:33:14] And that was all for me. Thanks for saving. Graduation's again on the quarter.

Matthew McRae

[00:33:19] Thank you.

Gordon Mattingly

[00:33:19] Thank you.

[00:33:24] Ok, there are no further questions at this time, Mr. Mack, I'll turn the call back over to you.

Matthew McRae

[00:33:31] Thank you. So that concludes concludes our call for the Q3. I want to wish everybody a happy and safe holiday and we'll talk to you soon. Thank you, everyone.

