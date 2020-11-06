Investment Thesis

Source: Macrotrends

Fiverr trades at a Price/Sales of 27.07 and a Price/Cash Flow of 547.30, which is fairly rich in a time of a pandemic, possible recession and a divisive Presidential election season, which is why I understand why some have neutral or bearish views on the stock. However, I believe it to be an appropriate time to consider an entry into Fiverr for longer term investors (3-5 years' time frame) that can withstand what is likely to be short term volatility in the stock. Investors that continue to wait for lower entry prices stand a strong possibility of missing out on a strong future price appreciation. I believe that in the short term, Fiverr can be a volatile stock because of valuation concerns but longer term, I believe Fiverr is a multibagger stock in the making largely because of the powerful Gig economy tailwinds in Fiverr's favor and the fact that Fiverr is a very well run company that is extremely efficient with its capital allocation.

Overview

Headquarters: Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel

Employees: 419 employees

Founded: February 2010

Founders: Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger

IPO: Listed June 13, 2019 at $21 per share, raising around $111 million.

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) serves as e-commerce marketplace for freelancers (sellers) to sell their digital services to companies (buyers). Fiverr offers Graphic Design, Video Animation, SEO Support, Content Writing, Coding and Website Building, and Business Planning as some of the top selling gigs.

Source: Fiverr Q3 2020 Investor Letter

2020 Key Gig Economy Trends & Stats

Source: GOremotely

COVID-19 has fundamentally changed the workplace and the world is unlikely to return to the way things were before the pandemic. Many businesses that were already undergoing digital transformation before the pandemic are now undergoing accelerated change due to the various impacts of 'shelter-in-place' caused by the pandemic. One major side effect of COVID is the increasing tendency by companies to employ freelance labor in lieu of hiring permanent employees. Hiring freelancers give companies better flexibility in ramping various projects up or down in the face of uncertainty.

The pandemic has changed the global hiring and workplace engagement trends. But, even before the COVID-19 first made its presence felt, the Gig Workforce was a much talk-about trend in the hiring industry. As we see a very high percentage of enterprises and SMBs scouting for the skilled workforce, the gig economy is certainly going to be a permanent feature in the hiring market. Source: Aithority

When I search for quality investment ideas, I look for ideas that are strong and long lasting. The Gig economy qualifies as a likely strong and long lasting trend which has only been accelerated by COVID and the Gig economy trend should remain long after the pandemic passes. Fiverr is in the process of becoming a big central force in the Gig economy, which has attracted a lot of investors that are interested in investing in the Gig economy.

Key Results

Source: Shareholder Letter Q3 2020

Fiverr achieved revenues in Q3 2020 of $52.3 million which represents accelerated topline growth of 88% YoY. Fiverr operates similar to online marketplaces like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY). Online marketplaces make most of their revenues through transaction fees and service fees that are based on the total value of transactions moving through the platform. Very often, the higher the total value of transactions, the higher the revenue growth. One key factor that drives the total value of transactions higher for the Fiverr platform is having a growing active buyer (employer) base. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, Fiverr's active buyers reached 3.1 million, representing 37% YoY growth.

Another driver of Fiverr's revenue growth is the annual spend per buyer. In the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, spend per buyer grew to $195, up 20% YoY from $163. According to Fiverr, spend per buyer is an indicator of the buyers' purchasing patterns and is impacted by the number of active buyers, buyers purchasing from multiple categories, average price per purchase, and an ability to acquire buyers with a higher lifetime value (LTV).

In order to help gain higher quality buyers, Fiverr Business was officially launched in September. One of the major value propositions for Fiverr Business is to help Fiverr gain business from larger organizations that have a higher LTV. When Fiverr initially started, the company had more of a focus on smaller businesses and smaller projects but recently Fiverr is starting to focus on moving upmarket. Fiverr Business appears to be a key initiative in helping drive up future annual spend per buyer.

Like any other online marketplace, another very important metric to watch with Fiverr is the Take Rate. Fiverr has a relatively high take rate at 27%. For a comparison, Upwork (Nasdaq: UPWK), a competitor to Fiverr has a take rate around 14.6%, meaning Fiverr's take rate is almost double that of its major Gig competitor Upwork. In practical terms, this means that every transaction on Fiverr's platform is far more profitable for Fiverr over Upwork , which is a primary reason for why investors award Fiverr a much higher valuation over Upwork.

Another important metric is the gross profit and gross margin because those numbers represent a tangible measure of the quality of the management team and shows how successful a management team is in generating revenue, managing the costs of labor & raw material, and shows the ability to scale the business. I really love businesses that are increasing their gross margins and quickly expanding their gross profit because more gross profit for any company that is in a heavy growth phase means more money to invest in Sales & Marketing and R&D, which are often necessary to continue growth. A quickly expanding gross profit often gives a company a greater ability to push the pedal to the metal on growth, which it appears Fiverr is doing.

Fiverr's GAAP gross profit for Q3 '20 was $43.6 million, up 98% from $22.0 million in Q3'19. Gross margin this quarter was a healthy 83.4%, an increase from 79.0% in Q3'19. The non-GAAP gross margin was 84.4% in Q3 '20, increasing 360 bps from 80.8% in Q3'19. Fiverr management claims that the increase in gross margin was primarily driven by increasing revenue scale. Fiverr has also showed an improvement in operating leverage this quarter which represents greater efficiency as a result of increasing scale and a disciplined financial strategy. The scale efficiencies that Fiverr is currently achieving is helping to drive improvements in cash flow and Adjusted EBITDA profitability significantly ahead of Fiverr management's previous expectations.

Fiverr Debt To Equity

Source: MacroTrends

Fiverr currently has $105.96 million in cash and $4.15 million in total debt. The company's balance sheet shows $419.78 million in total assets and $130.95 million in total liabilities. Fiverr's total equity stands at $ 288.83 million. In addition to strong financial results, Fiverr closed their first convertible bond transaction a few weeks ago. Fiverr, within the last few weeks, raised $460 million including a greenshoe that is priced at a 0% coupon and a 40% conversion premium. The capital raise provides Fiverr with additional liquidity for organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions. Fiverr has a very good balance sheet for a company of its size.

Competition

Fiverr has a number of smaller competitors but really the only major competitor to Fiverr is Upwork. However, Upwork and Fiverr have approached the freelancer market in two different ways. Upwork was created through a merger between a company that was originally a staffing firm named oDesk and a company named Elance, whose first product was a small business marketplace that got phased out after the merger. So, the roots of Upwork are not natively in building a marketplace between employers and freelancers but has more of a root focus in acting like a staffing agency. Also, Upwork's first CEO also appears to have been ineffective. The old Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel decided to step down amid a cratering stock price. CEO Hayden Brown became CEO in January 2020 but still Upwork has not been performing nearly as well as Fiverr.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Fiverr, on the other hand, is still run by its co-founder CEO Micha Kaufman and Fiverr was created from the beginning to become a digital marketplace platform connecting freelancers and employers. While on the surface, it seems both companies are the same, in reality both companies have two distinctly different cultures and foundations.

On Upwork, you post a job to attract freelancers. Fiverr reverses this process by allowing freelancers to advertise their skills and specify the jobs they want to take on. [Employers] then search through the freelancers and decide who [they] want to hire. Source: Deputy

On Upwork, freelancers attempt to get chosen by bidding for jobs from employers using Connects, while a freelancer on Fiverr gets chosen by employers based on how effective the freelancer is in setting up their Gigs. Upwork appears to currently be more attractive to large employers involved in large projects, while Fiverr appears to be more attractive for freelancers and SMB employers. Upwork often seems to operate much more like a temp agency or staffing company that is operating on the behalf of large enterprises. In fact, Upwork has partnerships with staffing agencies like Workforce Logiq and there is a distinct difference between a staffing company and a company running an online marketplace platform like Fiverr.

Fiverr's online marketplace model seems to better align incentives between employers and freelancers.

The online marketplace model is powerful in that it aligns incentives and can result in self-sustaining network effects. Through the Covid-19 pandemic, online marketplaces like Fiverr and Etsy have demonstrated additional attributes that may have been underappreciated until now. In particular, these marketplaces have proven to be both resilient and flexible as sellers pivoted to serve fast-changing buyer demand. This was likely only possible due to the decentralized nature of marketplaces (in contrast to slow-moving large corporations). Online marketplaces have an additional benefit, in that data (and financial resources) can be aggregated in order to provide better tools to both buyers and sellers. Source: Barron's

Fiverr has a net promoter score (NPS) of 61 for buyers and 65 for sellers (i.e., freelancers) according to a March 31, 2020 company presentation. Upwork, however, has an NPS score of 32. A Net Promoter Score is the percentage of customers rating their likelihood to recommend a company, a product, or a service to a friend or colleague. What is a good NPS score? Bain & Co, the source of the NPS system, suggests that above 50 is excellent, and above 80 is world class.

Fiverr has produced decidedly better business fundamentals over Upwork and it seems that the market has already concluded that Fiverr has a superior business model by awarding Fiverr a much higher valuation in comparison to Upwork. I would not lump both of these companies together as being the "same thing" because it looks like each company's business model has produced a wide disparity in tangible results.

Risks

Fiverr has recently received strong tailwinds from the currently pandemic similar to Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM), Etsy and other companies that have benefitted from the pandemic but there are worries that once the pandemic subsides that revenue growth won't be sustained and if that should happen then the stock could be re-rated downwards. Fiverr, as a relatively young company, has a limited operating history with its current platform and pricing model and the management team has limited experience managing a publicly traded company, all of which makes it difficult for investors to value the business. So the question of whether Fiverr can maintain revenue growth without COVID tailwinds is not just an idle boilerplate type concern.

Another concern is that Fiverr acts as a middleman between employers and freelancers. Fiverr carries the risk that once the first introduction is made between the employer and freelancer that in the future the employer and freelancer might decide to eliminate the middle man by circumventing the Fiverr platform to avoid Fiverr transaction and service fees I believe Fiverr works to mitigate that risk by creating valuable and sticky tools for both buyer and seller, which should discourage being cut out of the relationship between buyer and seller. The full set of risks that Fiverr management has identified is located within their SEC Form 424B4 Prospectus. Last but not least, Fiverr is a very highly valued stock. If Fiverr fails to meet investor expectations the value of the stock could be re-rated.

Valuation

There are a number of popular valuation methods in the market with the three most popular being Dividend Discount Model (DDM), Discounted Cash Flow Model (DFC) and Comparable Companies Analysis.

In my approach to valuing a high growth young tech company I will never use a DDM because young high growth ecommerce companies rarely have a dividend and I will rarely use a DCF because high growth young tech companies often have unstable or unpredictable cash flows which make using a DCF unreliable. I tend to use a Comparable Companies Analysis more often than not.

Companies Market Cap Price To Sales Revenue Growth (Y/Y) Gross Margin TTM Amazon (AMZN) 1.52 T 4.7 37% 25.21% Shopify (SHOP) 112.33B 52.11 97.34% 52.95% Pinterest (PINS) 36.44 B 24.57 58% 68.59% Etsy (ETSY) 15.33 B 11.61 127.78% 20.87% Fiverr (FVRR) 5.14 B 27.1 87.8% 81.85% Upwork (UPWK) 2.22 B 6.3 5% 71.33%

I chose the above specific companies because they are somewhat comparable to Fiverr as online marketplaces. Of course, Fiverr and Upwork are the most directly comparable but Fiverr's fundamentals are so much better than Upwork on every level, that it is easy to conclude why Fiverr is valued so much more highly than Upwork.

As for comparisons to the other companies on the table or even in comparison with other tech or SaaS companies like a Zoom Video or Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) or Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD), I think Fiverr's valuation measured by Price to Sales is very much in line with where other young high growth companies are in a low interest rate environment that central banks around the world could cause those low interest rates to persist for some time. With interest rates so low, both cash and bonds don't provide much returns, so any company that has a growth profile like Fiverr will be viewed as very attractive in the current environment.

Conclusion

Fiverr has low debt, a very strong capital structure for a company its size, accelerating revenue growth, high gross margins and is levered to a marketplace (Gig economy) that is expanding with tailwinds behind it. In my opinion, that is the profile of a company that has high likelihood of expanding its valuation over the longer term and become a multi-bagger investment. In my opinion, Fiverr is a strong buy for investors that have a time frame of at least 3 to 5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FVRR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.