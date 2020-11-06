Expect A Rotation Out Of Growth And Into Value: Pelosky

A vaccine may roll out sooner than stimulus, which would cause rates to rise and set up a rotation trade out of tech and into cyclicals.

Investors seem to be comfortable with the idea of a divided government and are accepting the trade-off of less stimulus for less likely tax increases.

Markets are reestablishing equilibrium as we gain more clarity around the election, stimulus, and as we get closer to news about vaccine trial results.

All of the uncertainty in markets has centered around three variables—the election, stimulus, and a vaccine—and the time frame to get clarity on these issues is right in front of us, Jay Pelosky, co-founder and CIO of TPW Investment Management, told Real Vision during today’s Daily Briefing.

Pelosky said that the S&P’s 3% decline last Wednesday was the moment of “peak uncertainty,” and now we are at the point where you want to buy into that if you have conviction on a forward view.

His conviction is that we’re in the new bull market, we’re getting clarity on the three big issues, and those things will stimulate a rotation trade out of growth into value, out of the U.S. into the rest of the world, and we’ll start a bear market in long-duration sovereign debt that is very bullish for commodities.

He believes that deep cyclicals like airlines and oil will rally sharply higher and that 2021 will be a global economic boom.

Pelosky also explained that as the election race comes to a close, markets have been oversold in the past week and are becoming more comfortable with the idea of a split government as investors gain clarity. Without the anticipated blue wave, there will be less stimulus, but Pelosky said investors seem to be ok with it because in return, big tax increases are less likely.

This narrative of a divided government being positive is representative of the price action we’re seeing in stocks and bonds, he said. The bond market unwound in the space of one trading day, which reflects the unwinding of the blue wave stimulus position, and people have unwound their chaos positioning, which we see represented in the fact that the S&P is up 6% since last Wednesday.

Pelosky also dug further into the question of stimulus, which he called a matter of “when,” not “if,” and argued that a vaccine may roll out sooner than stimulus, which would cause the markets to react aggressively, raise rates, and could set up a rotation trade out of tech and into cyclicals.

