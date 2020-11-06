Further, they cut earlier in the year so perhaps this magnificent yield is safe.

The trading announcement states that they expect the year to be flat as against last. So, no great reason to cut.

No one likes tobacco stocks

That is, no one in line with current fashion likes tobacco stocks. No ethical fund will touch such stocks and that does mean that quite a lot of institutional money just isn't in the market. A paucity of buyers means that the stocks in this sector are cheap. Therefore, ineluctably, dividend yields are high.

For us as investors this means that a high income is possible if we're willing to hold our noses over the activity being undertaken to pay us that yield. My current advice is hold or buy for the dividend yield.

This brings us to Imperial Brands.

(Imperial Brands stock price from Seeking Alpha)

That's showing a near 15% yield and I think that's a function of how it is calculated here. Which is the actual dividend of the past 12 months paid out. We can also measure it slightly differently, which is what the company says is to be paid out. That is, if they've cut their expected payment already:

(Imperial Brands share price from London Stock Exchange)

Given that there was a dividend cut earlier in the year we've a more like 11% yield to think about now.

Other views

Others here at Seeking Alpha have looked at Imperial. Wheel of Fortune does a good deep dive into the underlying numbers. I'm not going to repeat that here, go, read him. Daniel Thurecht worries that further dividend cuts could be on the way. I've previously gone with a more political answer that dividends are things you cut once and by more than you think you need to. The hurdle of making such a cut is such that once you're going over it, it's best to kitchen sink matters.

It's the dividend that counts

What we all agree upon is that it's the dividend which counts here. Capital gains aren't the point of this stock although, if they happen, they're obviously nice to have. This is an income stock. So, it's the income that matters.

So, the thing that matters is whether the dividend is going to be held or not.

The next event is results on November 17. My intuition is that the dividend is going to be held. Therefore, it's a good stock to be buying from that above 10% - a remarkable number but it's really driven by the unpopularity of the underlying business - yield.

As to why I think the dividend will be held, it's because of their trading announcement. That's here:

Group net revenue performance is slightly ahead of the guidance provided at our half year results, and is expected to be broadly flat on last year at constant currencies. However, as highlighted in our half year results, we have incurred some additional manufacturing costs caused by the COVID-related restrictions. In addition, given the ongoing COVID-related uncertainties, we have increased our provisions, mainly in respect of stock and debtor positions. As a result, we expect constant currency earnings per share will be down by around 6%, in line with current market expectations.

As we might expect, the income from duty-free sectors has been hit by Covid-related closures while other channels have seen a rise in sales. It is still tobacco that drives this stock as well, the suffering restaurant group isn't comparatively large.

My view

Clearly, it's rather taking an opinion instead of pointing to objective facts which leads to the conclusion that the dividend will be held. If there's no deterioration in the underlying business - or not a marked one - then why would someone cut a covered dividend?

Add to that the fact that they have already cut earlier this year. They did so by 33%. And as I say there's politics here. It's difficult to take the decision to cut a dividend. So, once it's done it best be done heavily so as to obviate the need to come back and do it again.

I thus do tend to think that executives and management will defend, even perhaps longer than they should, dividend levels if they've already recently cut them.

So, I think the dividend will be held.

The investor view

There aren't that many places to gain decent income out there these days. Tobacco is an unpopular sector; that means fewer investors in it. Thus high yields for those willing to ignore fashion. The question becomes then, well, will that dividend be held?

My reading is yes. Thus, buy for being one of the few places one can gain a more than 10% income these days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.