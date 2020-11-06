17 Upcoming Dividend Increases

Seventeen increases for next week, up from four last week.

All stocks have at least five fiscal years of dividend growth history and come from the U.S. Dividend Champions List.

I've designed this article series to keep investors informed of upcoming dividend increases. Any company can increase its dividend, but these companies have a history of annual increases. For dividend growth investors, this can be an opportunity to start or add to positions before a new increased payout. Dividend increase notifications can be especially important for retirees who live on dividend checks. Many companies have also halted or cut their dividends during the pandemic, so receiving increasing income is very reassuring.

The lists I've compiled provide various stats for the stocks that are increasing their dividends next week.

This list is a trimmed-down version only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How It's Assembled

I created the information below by combining the "U.S. Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing). These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

As a point of clarification, companies may not raise their dividend every calendar year, but the total annual dividend received will still be higher each year. One such example is Bank of America (BAC).

In the table here on SA, a shareholder's annual dividend payout increased for each year in this time frame. Thus, it is eligible for inclusion in the "CCC" list.

That said, it did pay out the same amount for eight quarters in a row, but again, the total annual amount increased each year.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is the date you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. If the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll be using them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Fun Facts

Category Count King 0 Champion 3 Contender 6 Challenger 8

The Main List

Data is first sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) 28 0.22 9-Nov-20 6.25% Champion American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) 11 3.11 9-Nov-20 5.71% Contender Standex International Corporation (SXI) 10 1.33 9-Nov-20 9.09% Contender Home BancShares, Inc. - common stock (HOMB) 10 3.26 9-Nov-20 7.69% Contender Mueller Water Products (MWA) 6 1.98 9-Nov-20 5.77% Challenger Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) 11 1.83 10-Nov-20 9.76% Contender Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN) 8 0.64 10-Nov-20 17.24% Challenger Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 48 1.58 12-Nov-20 6.34% Champion Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (GRC) 48 1.82 12-Nov-20 6.90% Champion Visa Inc. (V) 12 0.62 12-Nov-20 6.67% Contender Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 10 2.01 12-Nov-20 3.33% Contender Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) 9 1.6 12-Nov-20 4.55% Challenger Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 7 1.71 12-Nov-20 8.70% Challenger Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 6 0.3 12-Nov-20 9.09% Challenger Oshkosh Corporation (Holding Company)Common Stock (OSK) 8 1.73 13-Nov-20 10.00% Challenger CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Common Stock (CTO) 8 2.16 13-Nov-20 150.00% Challenger Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 6 2.3 13-Nov-20 8.51% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: This is the new payout rate divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date before which you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent WST 0.16 0.17 6.25% AEP 0.7 0.74 5.71% SXI 0.22 0.24 9.09% HOMB 0.13 0.14 7.69% MWA 0.053 0.055 5.77% SBUX 0.41 0.45 9.76% SHEN 0.29 0.34 17.24% MSEX 0.256 0.2725 6.34% GRC 0.145 0.155 6.90% V 0.3 0.32 6.67% HON 0.9 0.93 3.33% CVGW 1.1 1.15 4.55% SIGI 0.23 0.25 8.70% CGNX 0.055 0.06 9.09% OSK 0.3 0.33 10.00% CTO 0.13 1 150.00% DRE 0.235 0.255 8.51%

Additional Metrics

Here are some different metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. This table is sorted the same way as the table above. The value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows. They may provide a more considerable margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High WST 289.83 124.53 303.14 65.84 128% Off Low 3% Off High AEP 90.13 65.14 104.97 23.64 38% Off Low 12% Off High SXI 66.27 37.5 81.69 46.13 75% Off Low 18% Off High HOMB 15.97 9.71 21.04 13.54 64% Off Low 20% Off High MWA 10.63 6.64 12.71 19.63 58% Off Low 15% Off High SBUX 89.73 50.02 94.13 109.45 77% Off Low 3% Off High SHEN 45.12 31.97 59.93 30.95 38% Off Low 24% Off High MSEX 65.25 48.79 72.41 31.22 33% Off Low 6% Off High GRC 31.84 21.49 39.6 31.46 48% Off Low 17% Off High V 193.79 133.93 217.35 37.79 43% Off Low 9% Off High HON 178.85 101.08 184.06 24.94 71% Off Low 1% Off High CVGW 68.66 48.31 94.92 0 41% Off Low 26% Off High SIGI 53.93 37.05 70.89 16.03 43% Off Low 23% Off High CGNX 72.66 35.2 73.61 63.69 99% Off Low New High OSK 69.34 46.72 95.62 14.92 46% Off Low 25% Off High CTO 46.24 33.41 67.64 0 38% Off Low 28% Off High DRE 40.93 25.19 41.35 66.77 60% Off Low New High

Tickers By Yield and Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so this table is sorted descending by yield. The table also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule HOMB 3.26 10.9 14.2 23.9 25.1 26.9 AEP 3.11 7.1 6.1 5.9 5.2 9 DRE 2.3 8 6.4 5.3 1.5 7.6 CTO 2.16 63 40.1 44.4 3.9 46.5 HON 2.01 10 11.1 12.5 10.8 14.5 MWA 1.98 2.5 23.1 24 11.3 25.9 SBUX 1.83 12.9 20.6 22.1 24 GRC 1.82 7.8 8.6 8.3 7.8 10.1 OSK 1.73 12.1 12.5 12.4 27.2 14 SIGI 1.71 12.2 10.8 9.4 4.8 11.1 CVGW 1.6 10 6.9 8 8.2 9.6 MSEX 1.58 7.1 6.5 5.1 3.2 6.6 SXI 1.33 10.8 12.2 14.3 8.6 15.6 SHEN 0.64 7.4 5.1 4.3 6.1 5 V 0.62 19.3 21.5 20.1 25.3 20.7 CGNX 0.3 10.8 11.6 10.6 WST 0.22 7 7.6 8.3 7.2 8.5

Comments

Dividend increases are back! The last time there were seventeen companies on the list was all the way back at the end of March. There is seasonality to dividend increases, and we are at the tail end of the year. The next few weeks should ideally have a similar amount of companies as well.

The 150% increase from CTO is legit, so don't adjust your screen. Two of my favorite holdings, Visa and Starbucks, are increasing their dividends next week as well. Visa's increase is lower than their historical increases, but earnings dropped primarily due to a drop-off in cross-border payments. With people not traveling due to COVID, those highly profitable transactions have not occurred. This should be a temporary blip, and as a vaccine is rolled out globally and people return to traveling, these payments will increase.

Starbucks also reported better than expected revenue slowdown due to the pandemic and stores being shut or seeing less traffic. Global comp sales fell 9%, which was better than the -12% expected.

I entered the some of the companies on the list and the S&P 500 into my stock return calculator to see a hypothetical investment result over the past decade. I had to limit how many I can plug in, but I picked the dividend champions, Visa, Starbucks, CTO (that 150% increase sure looks interesting) along with Honeywell and AEP.

West Pharmaceuticals rocked the competition with an average return over 31%. This also has been one of the best comparisons I have seen when running data with a 1450% return over the past decade.

There were many strong results: Visa returned 930%, Starbucks 580%, MSEX 394%, Honeywell 374% and AEP 263%. The market as a reference returned 235%.

Turning to dividend income, AEP returned the most with $7,600, Starbucks in a surprising second place with $6,000 and MSEX along with Honeywell returning about $5,400. Remember this is based off a $10,000 initial investment so percentage wise these have returned in the 50-70% in dividend income alone.

Conclusion

I hope you find this information valuable. Let me know if you want to see additional data points or help make this more useful.

As always, do your due diligence on any stock before buying or selling. Happy investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.