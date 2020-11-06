Bitcoin and FANG+ stocks

In the past few weeks, we saw that despite the rise in uncertainty amid US elections and European countries entering a second lockdown (was referred as 'lockdown-lite' as schools remain open), bitcoin (BTC-USD) has continued to soar and currently trades at its highest level since January 2018 at around $15,000. Figure 1 shows that the cryptocurrency is up nearly $10,000 since its March lows and could retest its December 2017 high of $19,460 as investors are pricing in more liquidity injections this winter amid the strong restrictions that most of the countries will adopt to fight the pandemic. Despite being an asset with no fundamental value (investors get neither coupons nor dividends by holding bitcoins), bitcoin has significantly co-moved with risky assets such as equities, especially the FANG+ stocks as we can notice in figure 1.

It is interesting to see that the rise in volatility we observed in October did not lead to a little bear consolidation in the cryptocurrency, but bitcoin acted as an 'anti-fragile' asset and actually surged when the VIX was trading above 40.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

More liquidity, higher Bitcoin prices?

As more and more countries are entering into their second lockdown, the economies are definitely going to rely on governments' assistance this winter, which will lead to a significant increase in central banks' assets in the coming months. We previously saw that between January 2008 and the beginning of 2020, the major 5 (Fed, ECB, BoJ, BoE and PBoC) central banks' assets grew by a steady pace of USD 1.25 trillion per year, totaling an increase of USD 15tr in 12 years. This year, assets are up over USD 7.5tr as central banks' immediate response to 'rescue' the economy was to add more liquidity into the market, which resulted in a massive rebound in stocks. Figure 2 shows that the annual change in G5 central banks' assets reversed from -1.3tr USD in April 2019 to over 8tr USD in November and is expected to grow much more in the coming months, which should therefore support bitcoin prices.

We think that the constant debasement of global currencies to solve the current economic crisis will continue to also support other assets with 'limited supply' like gold or silver.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Bitcoin and the Japanese yen

Interestingly, we notice that Bitcoin has also been strongly co-moving with the ultimate 'safe-haven' currency: the Japanese yen. Figure 3 shows the strong relationship between the USDJPY exchange rate and bitcoin price; to the exception of the last few months of 2017 (during the bitcoin 'mania'), a positive momentum in bitcoin has usually been associated with a stronger Japanese yen.

This is a bit confusing as we also showed that bitcoin has been strongly co-moving with equities in the recent 18 months, which generally tend to consolidate when the yen appreciates; in recent article entitled 100: The 'Hidden Floor of USDJPY', we showed that JPY has historically been a 'counter-cyclical' currency that appreciates in periods of market stress (crosses such as AUDJPY and GBPJPY are very correlated to equities moves).

As we mentioned in the article, we think that the Japanese yen is approaching a critical level against the US dollar and that Japanese policymakers will start to intervene in markets in order to prevent their currency from appreciating further, and therefore we would expect the relationship to break, implying that bitcoin will appreciate and the yen will fall in value.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Bitcoin outlook

The main risk in the near term is a sudden equity shock that would generate a selloff to most of the assets that have experienced a significant rebound in the past 6 months. We saw that bitcoin prices fell by 42% and 9% in the last two market selloffs in Q4 2018 and Q1 2020; hence, another drawdown in equities in the near term would certainly lead to lower bitcoin prices.

However, as it seems that central banks are not ready to let the financial market break in the current environment, it is obvious that the only answer to an equity (and bond) crash will be to print more and therefore will support bitcoin prices in the medium term. We think that participants have been already pricing in more stimulus in the coming months as a lot of economies are entering a new lockdown. Momentum indicators such as moving average crossovers are still showing moderate to significant bullish signals on the cryptocurrency; figure 4 shows that the 100D SMA has been acting as a strong support in the past few months.

Next resistance stands at $15,605, which corresponds to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the 3,110 - 19,460 range, and we think that the 20,000 level could be reached very quickly in the coming months as we enter the Winter Depression.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

Did you like this?

Please click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USDCHF, EURGBP, BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.