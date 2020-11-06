The stock isn't cheap, but a potential breakout above $60 is a buying opportunity due to valuation multiple expansion along with comps.

The company has a history of disappointing, but LivePerson has ripped off multiple quarters topping 25% growth.

LivePerson (LPSN) is one of the work-from-home stocks that hasn't traded wildly higher. The company offers a digital engagement customer service tool called Conversational Cloud where LivePerson is transitioning to AI automation tools to replace human agents. The stock isn't cheap, but LivePerson trades below the valuations of similar stocks.

Strong Tailwinds

LivePerson has long struggled to generate the growth and profitability promised by replacing customer service agents with digital tools. The company missed earnings estimates for the 5 quarters prior to the COVID-19 transitions to a market where working from home was required.

In addition, LivePerson has a spotty history of growth. The company couldn't consistently top 20% growth in the early years of the last decade and LivePerson spent most of the last five years struggling to even reach double-digit growth.

Data by YCharts

The quarterly results for Q2/Q3 have to be taken with a grain of salt before investors get too aggressive with the stock. For the last quarter, LivePerson saw revenues jump 26% YoY, but the growth rate was already down from 29% in Q2.

The company signed a ton of large contracts in the quarter to reach record levels led by 8 seven-figure deals. Per CEO Robert LoCascio on the Q3 earnings call, platform engagement outperformed revenues signaling the company might finally be entering a new growth era:

As a result, we've seen volumes on our platform served since the pandemic started in February, now up nearly 50% and led by a nearly 60% increase in AI-based conversations.

LivePerson only forecasts quarterly revenues finally topping $100 million in Q4 so a total addressable market of $60 billion opens up a massive opportunity. The biggest issue in the history of the company is actually grabbing market share when growth rates were previously meager. The question remains on whether the virus crisis was a transition for the conversational commerce market or just a temporary blip higher.

Source: LivePerson website

Probably the most impressive part of the new LivePerson story was the improved margins. Being a cloud communications company, LivePerson was able to hold down costs via lower infrastructure costs from migrating to the public cloud while deferring hiring to increase productivity and efficiency. All the while, the company is reducing office expenses in a move towards remote working.

For Q3, EBITDA margins were a record 16% and completely reversed large losses from last year. In the middle of the pandemic, most companies weren't able to squeeze out higher margins along with revenue boosts due to higher expenses. LivePerson improved EBITDA by an incredible $21 million on a revenue boost of just $20 million.

Source: LivePerson Q3'20 earnings release

LivePerson has now guided to 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $30 million, changing the financial dynamics of the business.

Still Cheap

Other general communications cloud and software firms have seen valuation multiples expand at a far faster clip than LivePerson. Twilio (TWLO) and RingCentral (RNG) both trade at double to triple the forward P/S multiples of LivePerson. In fact, Twilio entered the year more in line with the valuation multiple of LivePerson.

Data by YCharts

The market likely doubts whether LivePerson can continue these virus boosted results. The key here is that more quarters of continual 20% growth will rerate the stock higher in line with other comps such as Twilio or RingCentral. After all, RingCentral is a $23 billion stock after years of 20%+ growth while LivePerson has a market value of $3.6 billion.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that LivePerson isn't necessarily a cheap stock, but if the company can gain a foothold in conversational commerce and AI communications tools to drive 20%+ revenue growth, the stock will head much higher. Investors should look at a break of the recent double top above $60 as a buying opportunity.

The risk is that the recent growth isn't sustainable. A vaccine that allows more businesses back into the office could reduce the rush to digital tools. In this case, LivePerson could easily return to the $30 to $40 levels where the stock was trading before the virus crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.