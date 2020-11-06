Admittedly, Ralph Lauren (RL) shares have likely priced in a fair amount of pessimism at the current c. 11x P/E multiple. However, the valuation is not unwarranted and pending a significant change in the macro outlook, I see limited potential for multiple expansion. While the digital transition and cost-cutting initiatives could benefit margins, the top-line declines remain a key issue in the near term. As such, I am reluctant to buy the RL dip.

Revenues Miss Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The FQ2 ’21 revenue declines were concerning, down c. 30% Y/Y despite a c. 100bps FX benefit. By geography, North America led the decline at -38% Y/Y, Europe at -25% Y/Y (-28% Y/Y currency-adjusted), and Asia -7% Y/Y (-8% Y/Y currency adjusted). Relative to the already lowered bar, the headline sales results disappointed (consensus was at -29% Y/Y).

Source: Ralph Lauren FQ2 '21 Earnings Release

Taking a closer look at the -38% Y/Y decline in North America, wholesale appears to be the key driver at -46% Y/Y, with same-store sales also falling c. 32% Y/Y. While e-commerce did post a +10% Y/Y growth, the performance was underwhelming relative to the likes of Gap (GPS), for instance, which has sustained strong double-digit online growth this year. On the other hand, stores were down 40% Y/Y, impacted by both closures in July and traffic declines at tourist locations.

Looking ahead to the second half of the fiscal year, management exercised caution on the back of uncertainty surrounding the second wave of COVID-19-related shutdowns globally. This makes sense considering the increased European restrictions and surging cases in the US at present. Beyond the shutdowns, RL's return to pre-pandemic revenues also appears to be constrained by longer-term traffic declines across malls, along with continued challenges in the North American wholesale channel. While no quantitative top-line guide was provided, I see ongoing Y/Y declines deepening in the second half.

FQ2 '21 Gross Margin Expansion Balanced by Moderation in H2 '21

Overall gross margins saw a c. 500bps expansion in FQ2, primarily due to a c. 335bps contribution from favorable pricing and promotion reductions, along with c. 165bps from a more favorable geographic and channel mix. While the former is positive, I suspect any mix-related benefits will likely prove temporary once conditions normalize.

Again, the company did not provide formal guidance on margins but expects gross margin expansion through H2 '21 to moderate. This expectation is driven by a moderation in mix tailwinds and the clearance of Spring 2020 inventories. Looking further out to fiscal 2022, however, I see gross margins coming under increased pressure as the favorable mix benefit seen in 2021 normalizes further.

Cost Savings Cushion the Bottom Line

On the cost side, SG&A as a % of sales was also better than expected, on the back of savings from employee furloughs, along with reduced corporate and selling expenses. While the cost savings are a step in the right direction, it remains unclear how much of the cost structure will return post-pandemic. Nonetheless, management seems positive, guiding to a “slight decline” in operating expenses in the upcoming quarter.

Considering RL's planned investments (mainly marketing and digital) will occur through year-end, with the company also not benefiting from the one-time cost reliefs seen in H1 '21 such as furloughs, rent abatement, and subsidies, I think RL's earnings could disappoint to the downside in H2 '21. However, I do see costs coming down later in fiscal 2022, as management implements more cost-saving measures, drives rent reductions, and potentially moves forward with a Club Monaco sale.

Realigning the Business

RL also highlighted its strategic realignment remains on track, including the $180-200 million cost savings from a reduced workforce. The key difference is that instead of fiscal 2021, the majority of the targeted savings will only impact margins in fiscal 2022. In the meantime, planned investments into marketing and digital will be funded through ongoing cost discipline.

Encouragingly, the company remains focused on streamlining the business, with Chaps (a $200 million wholesale business with relatively low margins) now set to transition to a licensed model from August 2021 (in partnership with the OVED Group).

Positive Signs in Digital

Notably, RL added over 1 million new digital customers yet only delivered +12% Y/Y digital growth. While some of this was attributable to the North America “daigou” (buyers that purchase during a US promotion and freight-forward the goods overseas) pullback, the conversion seems rather low at this point.

Nonetheless, there were some positives – in FQ2, digital margins expanded "more than 1,000 basis points to last year" due to a mix of higher quality of sales and SG&A leverage. For additional context from the FQ2 '21 transcript:

You saw from our prepared remarks, our margin this past quarter in ralphlauren.com U.S. is up 1,500 basis points, which is a massive growth. And our objective is to make sure that we're excited about moving consumers to that channel and recruiting consumers into that channel because it will be accretive to the profitability of the region.

Building on the FQ2 traction, it seems likely that the transition to digital will entail significantly higher margins, especially with RL noting that digital margins across all regions are poised to move above wholesale heading into the next fiscal year. Thus far, the Europe and Asia digital businesses are already turning accretive, with North America close behind. At the current rate, I see a higher digital mix over the coming years, likely driving operating margins above the 12% pre-pandemic levels.

Too Early to Get Bullish

Overall, I think there remain longer-term positives for RL, especially on margins, as the company continues to restructure the cost base and accelerate its digital transition. However, the top line remains a concern, and until the COVID-19 overhang clears or e-commerce accelerates significantly, I doubt investor sentiment will turn anytime soon. As such, I doubt shares will benefit from multiple expansion in the near term. With the near-term earnings outlook also challenged, I am neutral on RL despite the discounted c. 11x multiple.

Data by YCharts

