I continue to like the company's route network, and believe that Azul has done a decent job playing defense with its balance sheet.

Brazilian airline Azul, my November 2017 "idea of the month," was hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis. Today, I revisit my old bullish call.

The COVID-19 crisis has turned the airline industry upside down. Not immune to the challenges whatsoever, my November 2017 "idea of the month," Brazil's Azul S.A. (AZUL), took a hard fall.

Today, I revisit the company and stock for the first time since March 2020. Between then and now, I believed that the airline sector in general was all but uninvestable. Today, I begin to think that owning the best names in the industry while valuations are so low might be a smart move - which is why I have been favorable to Southwest (LUV) in the US, for example.

Because this article will be a first look into the Brazilian airline in over six months, I will refrain from issuing a "bull" or "bear" opinion on the shares at the risk of doing so prematurely. Instead, I prefer to start by making preliminary assessments without committing to a position for now.

Do I still like Azul?

To start the conversation, allow me to glance at my original thesis on Azul. My optimism here was supported by a few factors. Among them, I would highlight the company's dominance in local and regional routes, enabled by a diverse fleet of small and large aircraft.

Regarding this point, I believe my old thesis to be largely intact, even though the route network has not been much of a competitive advantage during the months of limited traveling. The graph below shows how Azul has remained perhaps the most undisturbed airline in the country, in what pertains to the competitive landscape.

To be fair, most of Azul's flights in and out of its main Campinas hub compete with Gol's (GOL) and Latam's (OTCPK:LTMAQ) routes out of São Paulo and Guarulhos. Yet, Azul's network seems to have been an advantage for the Barueri-based carrier. This is particularly true of smaller markets, where Azul appeared to benefit from some pricing power before the pandemic.

But of course, this is 2020. For now, nothing matters more in the industry than cash preservation and the eventual recovery in traffic. Regarding the latter, I was encouraged, although not overly thrilled, to see Azul project second-half capacity at about 60% of pre-COVID levels.

For reference, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Southwest stood out in the US in the third quarter, after posting capacity at around 67% of last year's levels - no other airline came close to this number. Azul's projected figure does not mean that the near future looks promising, but it is a substantial improvement over a comparable metric of only 17% in the second quarter.

Regarding cash, Azul is guiding for a daily burn of R$3 million in the second half of the year. Relative to the company's end-of-quarter balance of cash and equivalents, at R$1.6 billion (excluding long-term investments and receivables), this level of cash depletion can be sustained for six quarters without Azul having to tap into other sources of liquidity. This is a solid number compared to what US peers have been able to deliver in the second and third quarters of the year (see below).

On the stock

At first glance, Azul seems to be weathering the COVID-19 crisis fairly well. To be clear, significant challenges continue to exist. In addition to the ones that all players in the airline industry have been facing, Azul has to deal with the uphill battle of a strengthening dollar, which puts pressure on costs.

It helps that the stock price is the farthest from the peak relative to some of its main peers (see graph below), suggesting a potential bargain play. Investors who believe that "the airline sector is not going anywhere" might find in AZUL a potentially solid bet on a company that will probably survive the current crisis.

As I mentioned earlier in the article, however, I will remain neutral on AZUL for now, pending further research.

