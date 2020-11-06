YYY may be a good option once it is clear lockdowns are permanently over. Until then, the fund is probably best avoided.

Not only does YYY have significant downside risk, but it also has a total expense ratio over 2% which takes away much of its alpha-potential.

Despite the post-election exuberance, 2021 will see most covenant waivers and forbearance efforts end, meaning distressed companies will have limited access to financing and may declare Chapter 11.

YYY is a popular ETF that pays a dividend yield over 10%, however it is exposed to the most depressed industries that are failing to recover from COVID lockdowns.

2020 has been a funky year for many popular investing strategies. Value has generally underperformed while yields have declined to extreme lows. Despite the drop in interest rates, ultra-high-yield investments generally did not take part in the "V-shaped" recovery. In particular, fixed-income investments with credit ratings deep into junk territory as they have not benefited from Federal Reserve support and most other stimulus efforts.

The decline has been particularly notable for the Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) which is an ETF of a basket of high-yield closed-end-funds. The goal of the fund is to buy the highest-yielding CEFs with an emphasis on those trading at a discount (excluding those without significant trading liquidity which often carry the most extreme discounts). One major source of alpha is its average CEF discount of about 14% which means YYY may gain excess returns simply from its CEFs rising toward their net-asset-value. Still, discounts often exist for a reason.

I covered YYY a year ago in "YYY: Better Income Results Are Found With A Simple Low-Cost ETF Portfolio". The article explained my bearish view on the fund due to its extreme high-yield risk exposure (combined with a bearish economic outlook) as well as its problematically high net expense ratio.

Since I published that article, the fund has declined over 16% and saw maximum peak-to-trough losses of 40% during the Spring COVID-crash. The fund recouped much of those losses, but has recently shown some signs of renewed weakness, potentially stemming from a rise in credit risk. See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, YYY's dividend yield and the average spread of CCC rated bonds are very close. They both spiked to about 15-17% during the March crash and have since declined back to the 10-11% level. While these 10%+ yields seem very attractive and are not seen in almost all other assets, they are actually low by historical standards and could likely rise if the pace of bankruptcies does not slow soon. Indeed, YYY may be set up for another wave lower.

The Market's Bottom May Not Be In

Given YYY's 10.5% dividend yield, most of its underlying holdings are likely in or near the CCC credit-risk range. These are securities with the highest bankruptcy risk which is why YYY's value tends to decline over time. Of course, not all of its holdings are fixed-income. As you can see below, the 30 closed-end-funds in YYY offer exposure to a very wide-range of high-yield assets:

(Amplify ETFs - YYY)

This exposure differs slightly from last year with significantly greater loan participation holdings (previously 11%), much less exposure to multisector bond funds (previously 17%), and slightly more to limited duration bond funds (previously 3%).

While YYY seems to be well-diversified among many different types of fixed-income securities not all diversification is of value, the common thread among most of its holdings have ultra-high credit risk which means they are all very correlated to the state of the most depressed sectors of the economy. Even if certain sectors of the economy like technology are doing OK, YYY will not take part in their strength since it owns assets with the highest bankruptcy risk. Today, these are energy, retail, consumer-centric REITs, airlines, restaurants, and other sectors which have not been able to generate revenue in the face of COVID restrictions.

This is problematic considering 2020 has seen over 207 bankruptcy filings of over $50M so far. This is only slightly better than 2009 which saw 243 filings over the January-October period. Of course, many bankruptcies have been delayed due to significant bank forbearance levels, government stimulus efforts, and financial covenant waivers. However, as we go into 2021, most of these "saving graces" will be ending and many companies facing significant losses and poor cash reserves will likely fall back into distress.

The piper must be paid eventually, though with a second-wave of global lockdowns and the election being finished (hopefully), there may be more impetus to enact stimulus efforts that will help save these distressed companies from declaring bankruptcy. Indeed, this appears to be what saved YYY from further losses in the spring and it is the main reason why many take a bullish view on the ETF.

To make matters worse, the recent wave of defaults has often delivered 99% losses to fixed-income investors as companies have no collateral that has not been secured. In the past, most fixed-income investors could expect to recoup around 40 cents on the dollar. This has been particularly problematic in loans (as opposed to bonds) which are the cornerstone of YYY's exposure today.

Indeed, if it were not for the belief in nearly endless potential government protection (via QE and stimulus), I doubt credit spreads would have declined back below 15%. Going into 2021, I expect there will be a wave of bankruptcies, likely beginning with companies on their last legs like AMC Entertainment (AMC). Once this occurs, YYY may see a downward move unless significant stimulus efforts are made.

The Bottom Line: Expect the Unexpected

Before November 3rd, the fund was showing technical signs of returning to a bear market likely due to the growing number of Chapter 11 filings and the beginning of another possible wave of credit downgrades (the number of October downgrades was above July-Sept. levels). However, the fund (and market as a whole) have risen quite a bit in the days following the election. Frankly, this is surprising as the outcome is very close meaning there is a significant chance of increased dissension between the parties.

With political tensions at extreme highs and more congressional gridlock likely, a large stimulus package seem very unlikely. It is possible, but the fact is that many Americans are upset that the bailout has largely favored corporations over individuals. If there is another bailout, I would not expect it to favor corporations to the extent it did during the spring, particularly highly indebted distressed corporations that could simply declare Chapter 11, restructure, and continue to operate without needing to layoff many employees.

Regardless of what happens, it is important to remember that YYY is largely dependent on there being more stimulus or a rapid and complete end to COVID lockdowns that would enable revenues to return to normal. Both seem unlikely, but if 2020 has taught us anything it is to expect the unexpected. Uncertainty is high and it does not appear to be fading anytime soon.

Thus, most investors are probably best avoiding YYY. Once it is apparent that lockdowns will be permanently over or a solution will be made to save these deeply indebted companies, YYY may be a great opportunity as rising credit ratings create huge excess returns. However, we still seem to be quite far from that outcome and YYY appears to be setup for another wave lower. Time will tell, but it may be best to take money off the table for the next few months.

Interested In More Alternative Insights? If you're looking for (much) more research, I run the Conviction Dossier here on Seeking Alpha. The marketplace service provides an array of in-depth portfolios as well as weekly commodity and economic research reports. Additionally, we provide actionable investment and trade ideas designed to give you an edge on the crowd. As an added benefit, we're allowing each new member one exclusive pick where they can have us provide in-depth research on any company or ETF they'd like. You can learn about what we can do for you here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.