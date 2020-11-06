November 2020 Stock Considerations

Next, I am still looking at Altria Group, Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc. for the month of November.

First up, I'm thinking about buying more AT&T Inc., especially if stock prices remain at $30 or below.

With the start of a new trading month, it is time, once again, for me to highlight some of my potential stock buys for November.

First up, I'm thinking about buying more AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), especially if stock prices remain at $30 or below. I have been adding to my T nibbling for several months as prices remain depressed and yields get pushed ever higher. Sure, there are a lot of near-term headwinds this company is currently facing, not least of which is its debt load, but, the dividend still appears to be quite safe and can reward patient shareholders over the long haul. T remains about 2% of my taxable account and much less when compared to all three of my portfolios. In other words, I'm still comfortable adding to my position.

Next, I am still looking at Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) and Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for the month of November. You already know the juicy yields both of these stocks sport as well as their long dividend payment histories. Between the two, PM looks to be slightly better valued than MO at current prices.

Finally, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) is another stock that is looking interesting this month. With a forward PE of only 10.9 and a reasonable forward yield north of 3%.

There you have it. My short list for the month of November. Of course, with market volatility high these days, some new opportunity not listed here may present itself. What do you think about my stock considerations? Are you buying any of these names too? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long T, MO, PM, GD

