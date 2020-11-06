Given the economic situation and the fact that POOL's valuation is double normal levels, I believe it is best to take profits on the stock.

The economic impacts of COVID-19 have led to many surprise changes in the economy. Unlike most recessions, the impact has been extremely positive for certain industries and awful for others. One area of a positive surprise is the outdoor pool industry. As many people leave cities for suburbia or look to upgrade their "lockdown-castle", many consumers have either bought/installed a pool or have invested in refurbishments. This has led to spiking sales for companies like Pool Corp. (POOL) and Leslie's Pool Supplies (LESL). In fact, POOL has recorded a 78% gain this year which is better than most of the technology giants. See below:

Data by YCharts

Pool Corp. operates around the world, but generates the vast majority of its sales in the U.S where outdoor pools are more common. About 70% of its revenue comes from wholesale distribution to large and small pool construction and maintenance companies. According to most recent estimates, 58% of pool products spending is non-discretionary such as repair and maintenance while the remaining 42% is construction and upgrades. The latter segment has performed extreme well this year as interest in adding a pool has risen to 2-3X above normal seasonal levels. This is based on Google Trends search volume for the term "Buy Pool":

(Google Trends)

Logically, search interest for this term is highly seasonal and spikes each June. However, as you can see, it spiked very high this year as many people were stuck at home. Since then, search volume has declined back to normal cold-season levels yet POOL continues to rise in value.

The Secrets To POOL's Performance

The pool industry is one of the best since, as owners likely know too well, pools have large upfront constructions costs and potentially even larger life-long maintenance overhead costs. This makes for very steady revenue and strong profit margins for pool product companies. Pool Corp. has benefited from this and has managed to grow its share-price by a staggering 1650% over the past decade, far better than the likes of Apple (AAPL) and other more well-known growth stocks.

Indeed, Pool's financial data is among the best I've seen. Pool generates very strong margins of about 9%, a very high figure for a wholesale company. The company boasts a staggering return-on-invested-capital of 35% and has managed to double that figure over the past decade. It has also grown revenue per share tremendously as well as its profit margins:

Data by YCharts

So, what is the secret to Pool's incredible growth? One reason is the simple fact that the U.S swimming pool market has grown tremendously over the past three decades. The construction spike has declined since the housing bubble peaked in the late 2000s, however, Pool Corp. has still grown as pool-owners have continued to need recurring maintenance products. Given much of the spike was during the 2003-2008 timeframe, most of those pools are now due for resurfacing which typically costs $10-$20K. This will likely act as a cushion in case pool construction slows next year due to decreased financial wherewithal among consumers facing unemployment and furloughs.

The other major reason for Pool Corp. strong growth is simply a lack of formidable competition. Pool is the largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. They are truly the only one with a national footprint. Pool Corp. faces competition from smaller local wholesalers as well as direct retail buyers like Leslie's Pool Supplies. That said, the company has a significant moat in the breadth of its products, key business relationships, and large geographic market-share. It is among the few one-stop-shop companies for smaller retailers and pool contracting companies.

Indeed, Pool Corp. may be one of the few remaining profitably stable wholesale companies in the U.S. since the pool industry is very complex and, like most construction, is very relationship-oriented. Still, there is some risk that suppliers work together to sell directly as has happened in many other industries. Pool Corp. generates strong returns-on-capital and margins, so extra profits may be attained by cutting out the middle-man. That said, the economy is a bit unstable so I doubt suppliers will venture to go their own way anytime soon.

Can POOL Continue To Rise?

The stock went public in 1995 at $0.90 and is now trading at $385, a staggering CAGR of about 27.5%. After decades of strong stock performance, many investors are likely wondering if they should take profits. Pool Corp. has a buffer from economic downturns since much of its revenue comes from recurring costs, however, its share-price did decline by over 70% during the 2006-2008 period as its margins collapsed and many investors thought the pool-boom was over. With permanent unemployment still rising at a similar pace to then, a repeat bust is not off the table.

Despite this risk, Pool's valuation metrics are at an all-time-high. The company's financial leverage is low, but the company is very expensive based on its historically normal valuations. See below:

Data by YCharts

Currently, POOL is trading at a price-to-sales ratio that is slightly over twice as high as its long-term average. The same is generally true for its "EV/EBITDA". This is partly due to its very strong revenue growth this year which is currently expected to boost its EPS to $10.6 by 2023 and plateau afterward. Still this gives POOL a very high long-term forward "P/E" of 36X which is about twice as high as I'd expect. Of course, growth of its international business may manage to push revenue and earnings above expectations, but that depends on many factors outside of Pool's control.

Fortunately, Pool has low financial leverage. However, its inventory turnover (sales-to-average inventory) declined a bit from 2018 to the beginning of 2020 and remains far below 2000s levels. See below:

Data by YCharts

Pool's overall financial debt is a non-issue as the company has managed to grow tremendously without taking on too much debt. That said, it has a low inventory turnover ratio which was on the decline until the company saw a major sales boost this year. This is a sign that Pool Corp. has a large inventory which may leave it on the hook for significant losses if the economic recession causes its 2021-2022 sales to stall.

The Bottom Line

Overall, there is a lot to like about POOL. The company has managed significant growth despite large shocks like the 2008 crash and has even benefited from the impacts of COVID-19 lockdowns. Even more, it has very strong returns on capital, margins, and has not relied on debt. It is among the few companies today which I would say has both a clean balance sheet and impressive income statement.

That said, Pool's valuation is problematic, particularly considering the possibility that consumers look to reduce spending on high-ticket items next summer. Since many reduced discretionary spending on vacations and restaurants this year, consumers had more savings available to invest in pools. Consumer confidence remains low and weekly initial jobless claims remains 4-5X above normal levels. To make matters worse, unemployment benefits are expiring for many and are expected to form a massive year-end 'cliff' where many will see income drop to zero unless they can find a new job (of which are declining).

This is not to say the economy is headed for a collapse, but the fact remains that much of POOL's most profitable revenue sources are discretionary. As was seen in 2006-2009, an economic decline can be disastrous for the company. This could be made worse by competitive pressure on wholesalers and Pool's lower inventory turnover ratio.

In summary, I believe Pool will likely decline over the next few years, potentially by 50% due to its valuations being twice as high as normal levels despite the uncertain economic environment. While I'm generally bearish, I would not short the company for now as there are many better short opportunities available today, however, I would definitely look to take profits.

