iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF Surging On Biden Lead
This clean energy ETF has been doing really well since Biden has been gaining steam.
I don't think it is a great investment for that purpose unless you're sure there are plentiful "greater fools".
The companies in this ETF aren't of the best quality.
You pay a relatively high price and it isn't going to benefit that much from Biden's $2 trilion program.
The U.S. elections 2020 once again turned into a nailbiter for both sides. I've been interested in this election cycle from an investing standpoint. A little more than usual. This year I looked at the data and researched which companies could do well: 15 Companies That Should Rip Based On Election Outcome.
When I wrote that one I had no strong opinion on which side would take it down. Increasingly, according to bookmaker odds, it looks like it will be Biden. One potential interesting vehicle to benefit from a Biden win could be the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN).
Let's first look at Biden's plans in terms of clean energy. I went straight to the source:
The key elements of the Biden Plan to Build a Modern, Sustainable Infrastructure and an Equitable Clean Energy Future include:
- Build a Modern Infrastructure
- Position the U.S. Auto Industry to Win the 21st Century with technology invented in America
- Achieve a Carbon Pollution-Free Power Sector by 2035
- Make Dramatic Investments in Energy Efficiency in Buildings, including Completing 4 Million Retrofits and Building 1.5 Million New Affordable Homes
- Pursue a Historic Investment in Clean Energy Innovation
- Advance Sustainable Agriculture and Conservation
- Secure Environmental Justice and Equitable Economy Opportunity
Importantly Biden also said he wants to throw big money at it AND fast!
Biden will make a $2 trillion accelerated investment, with a plan to deploy those resources over his first term, setting us on an irreversible course to meet the ambitious climate progress that science demands.
The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF sounds like an ideal vehicle. But what does the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF do? It basically gives you a tool to:
1. Gain exposure to solar, wind, and other renewable producers.
2. Invest in global clean energy stocks
3. Express a global sector view
In practice, iShares tries to do that by putting you in 28 clean energy-related companies. These are selected out of S&P Global Broad Market Index. But it only takes companies out of that pool that are traded on a developed market exchange, have at least a market cap of $300 million. Have at least $100 million in float (freely traded shares) and there's a volume requirement.
The index provider first picks the largest companies that it believes to be in the clean energy business. After doing so it double checks with a “carbon intensity” screen. Throwing out any company that has a score that's 3 standard deviations above the mean.
When looking at its portfolio. I'll get to that later, I'd say they have been successful in the goal of loading it up with clean energy companies.
Constituents are market cap-weighted and float-adjusted in order to avoid concentration. On top of that position, size is limited to 4.5%. I don't love the position size limit. It sort of codes "sell your winners" into the ETF's behavior.
Returns since inception haven't been great but if you bought the last few years you've done well and currently, it seem to be chasing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to the moon. A company that's not in the fund by the way.
The average P/E ratio of its holdings is about 31.69x. That's high but if you consider that companies with a negative P/E aren't included in that figure its astounding. The fund is also quite volatile. You need a strong stomach to ride in this one.
If you're concerned about what kind of factors you're betting on that's growth, momentum, high volatility and small-cap. Most names are also considered low scoring on the quality spectrum (which is because they are mostly commodity producers).
The average company in the fund also trades at a 5x cash flow multiple. But I suspect there are a lot of unprofitable companies in here (for example because they are investing). Likely most of the companies have a major debt load as well. Quite a few are utilities and these tend to gorge on debt.
The fund isn't as sustainable as you'd maybe expect given its name. But that's the result of a strong focus on a single letter in the ESG spectrum:
Source: Morningstar data
I should mention that fees are 0.45% which is quite a bit for an index fund. I'd rather just buy a few names in the fund outright. But that's me.
The reason I don't think it works as a Biden play is that the company is too global. It puts 70% outside of the U.S.
I always like to look what is actually in an ETF and I don't see anything really weird. The fund lives up to its name.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Sector
|
Asset Class
|
Market Value
|
Weight (%)
|
MEL
|
MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
102,646,868.19
|
4.99
|
CEN
|
CONTACT ENERGY LTD
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
102,020,681.39
|
4.96
|
ORSTED
|
ORSTED
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
101,967,108.78
|
4.96
|
VER
|
VERBUND AG
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
99,793,662.10
|
4.85
|
FSLR
|
FIRST SOLAR INC
|
Information Technology
|
Equity
|
97,716,538.50
|
4.75
|
SGRE
|
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA
|
Industrials
|
Equity
|
97,019,029.32
|
4.72
|
ENPH
|
ENPHASE ENERGY INC
|
Information Technology
|
Equity
|
96,411,069.09
|
4.69
|
VWS
|
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
|
Industrials
|
Equity
|
94,810,946.08
|
4.61
|
968
|
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD
|
Information Technology
|
Equity
|
90,458,691.94
|
4.40
|
PLUG
|
PLUG POWER INC
|
Industrials
|
Equity
|
88,044,278.19
|
4.28
|
EDPR
|
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
83,810,216.70
|
4.08
|
ORA
|
ORMAT TECH INC
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
78,223,747.36
|
3.80
|
BLX
|
BORALEX INC CLASS A
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
73,360,141.61
|
3.57
|
SSO
|
SCATEC SOLAR
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
68,343,275.09
|
3.32
|
RUN
|
SUNRUN INC
|
Industrials
|
Equity
|
66,933,864.00
|
3.25
|
SEDG
|
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC
|
Information Technology
|
Equity
|
65,293,616.00
|
3.18
|
INE
|
INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
65,119,571.49
|
3.17
|
NEOEN
|
NEOEN SA
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
57,603,220.71
|
2.80
|
CIG
|
COMPANHIA ENERGETICA MINAS GERAIS
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
55,281,484.80
|
2.69
|
CAP
|
ENCAVIS AG
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
55,031,985.12
|
2.68
|
AY
|
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTU
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
53,182,130.82
|
2.59
|
DQ
|
DAQO NEW ENERGY ADR REPRESENTING T
|
Information Technology
|
Equity
|
52,507,333.04
|
2.55
|
CSIQ
|
CANADIAN SOLAR INC
|
Information Technology
|
Equity
|
46,646,655.30
|
2.27
|
REGI
|
RENEWABLE ENERGY INC
|
Energy
|
Equity
|
45,008,081.36
|
2.19
|
SLR
|
SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
43,266,485.91
|
2.10
|
NOVA
|
SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
41,563,038.32
|
2.02
|
336260
|
DOOSAN FUEL CELL LTD
|
Industrials
|
Equity
|
35,595,288.88
|
1.73
|
ELP
|
COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA AD
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
34,424,671.99
|
1.67
|
PCELL
|
POWERCELL SWEDEN
|
Industrials
|
Equity
|
33,438,715.73
|
1.63
|
ENLT
|
ENLIGHT RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD
|
Utilities
|
Equity
|
20,584,851.28
|
1.00
|
XTSLA
|
BLK CSH FND TREASURY SL AGENCY
|
Cash and/or Derivatives
|
Money Market
|
6,540,000.00
|
0.32
|
USD
|
USD CASH
|
Cash and/or Derivatives
|
Cash
|
2,413,593.17
|
0.12
|
CAD
|
CAD CASH
|
Cash and/or Derivatives
|
Cash
|
1,035,768.55
|
0.05
|
-
|
DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO LTD
|
Industrials
|
Equity
|
786,475.01
|
0.04
I'm currently not too interested in this name because I'm looking for Biden related investments and I think I'm diluting too much with the global stocks here. I'm not sure the market realizes that because it has been ripping since Biden's been gaining steam. Investors may think they are going to cash in on $2 trillion but that's only going to 30% of this ETF. Better to be in a U.S. focused fund.
In addition, I don't like a passive vehicle at 0.45% that sells my winners, trades at a P/E of 34x, is very volatile, and looks like it is in one part of the parabolic phase.
Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. Follow me on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.
Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.