iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF Surging On Biden Lead

iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN)
by: Bram de Haas
Summary

This clean energy ETF has been doing really well since Biden has been gaining steam.

I don't think it is a great investment for that purpose unless you're sure there are plentiful "greater fools".

The companies in this ETF aren't of the best quality.

You pay a relatively high price and it isn't going to benefit that much from Biden's $2 trilion program.

The U.S. elections 2020 once again turned into a nailbiter for both sides. I've been interested in this election cycle from an investing standpoint. A little more than usual. This year I looked at the data and researched which companies could do well: 15 Companies That Should Rip Based On Election Outcome.

When I wrote that one I had no strong opinion on which side would take it down. Increasingly, according to bookmaker odds, it looks like it will be Biden. One potential interesting vehicle to benefit from a Biden win could be the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN).

Let's first look at Biden's plans in terms of clean energy. I went straight to the source:

The key elements of the Biden Plan to Build a Modern, Sustainable Infrastructure and an Equitable Clean Energy Future include:

  1. Build a Modern Infrastructure
  2. Position the U.S. Auto Industry to Win the 21st Century with technology invented in America
  3. Achieve a Carbon Pollution-Free Power Sector by 2035
  4. Make Dramatic Investments in Energy Efficiency in Buildings, including Completing 4 Million Retrofits and Building 1.5 Million New Affordable Homes
  5. Pursue a Historic Investment in Clean Energy Innovation
  6. Advance Sustainable Agriculture and Conservation
  7. Secure Environmental Justice and Equitable Economy Opportunity

Importantly Biden also said he wants to throw big money at it AND fast!

Biden will make a $2 trillion accelerated investment, with a plan to deploy those resources over his first term, setting us on an irreversible course to meet the ambitious climate progress that science demands.

The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF sounds like an ideal vehicle. But what does the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF do? It basically gives you a tool to:

1. Gain exposure to solar, wind, and other renewable producers.

2. Invest in global clean energy stocks

3. Express a global sector view

In practice, iShares tries to do that by putting you in 28 clean energy-related companies. These are selected out of S&P Global Broad Market Index. But it only takes companies out of that pool that are traded on a developed market exchange, have at least a market cap of $300 million. Have at least $100 million in float (freely traded shares) and there's a volume requirement.

The index provider first picks the largest companies that it believes to be in the clean energy business. After doing so it double checks with a “carbon intensity” screen. Throwing out any company that has a score that's 3 standard deviations above the mean.

When looking at its portfolio. I'll get to that later, I'd say they have been successful in the goal of loading it up with clean energy companies.

Constituents are market cap-weighted and float-adjusted in order to avoid concentration. On top of that position, size is limited to 4.5%. I don't love the position size limit. It sort of codes "sell your winners" into the ETF's behavior.

The average P/E ratio of its holdings is about 31.69x. That's high but if you consider that companies with a negative P/E aren't included in that figure its astounding. The fund is also quite volatile. You need a strong stomach to ride in this one.

If you're concerned about what kind of factors you're betting on that's growth, momentum, high volatility and small-cap. Most names are also considered low scoring on the quality spectrum (which is because they are mostly commodity producers).

The average company in the fund also trades at a 5x cash flow multiple. But I suspect there are a lot of unprofitable companies in here (for example because they are investing). Likely most of the companies have a major debt load as well. Quite a few are utilities and these tend to gorge on debt.

The fund isn't as sustainable as you'd maybe expect given its name. But that's the result of a strong focus on a single letter in the ESG spectrum:

I should mention that fees are 0.45% which is quite a bit for an index fund. I'd rather just buy a few names in the fund outright. But that's me.

The reason I don't think it works as a Biden play is that the company is too global. It puts 70% outside of the U.S.

I always like to look what is actually in an ETF and I don't see anything really weird. The fund lives up to its name.

Ticker

Name

Sector

Asset Class

Market Value

Weight (%)

MEL

MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD

Utilities

Equity

102,646,868.19

4.99

CEN

CONTACT ENERGY LTD

Utilities

Equity

102,020,681.39

4.96

ORSTED

ORSTED

Utilities

Equity

101,967,108.78

4.96

VER

VERBUND AG

Utilities

Equity

99,793,662.10

4.85

FSLR

FIRST SOLAR INC

Information Technology

Equity

97,716,538.50

4.75

SGRE

SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA

Industrials

Equity

97,019,029.32

4.72

ENPH

ENPHASE ENERGY INC

Information Technology

Equity

96,411,069.09

4.69

VWS

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Industrials

Equity

94,810,946.08

4.61

968

XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD

Information Technology

Equity

90,458,691.94

4.40

PLUG

PLUG POWER INC

Industrials

Equity

88,044,278.19

4.28

EDPR

EDP RENOVAVEIS SA

Utilities

Equity

83,810,216.70

4.08

ORA

ORMAT TECH INC

Utilities

Equity

78,223,747.36

3.80

BLX

BORALEX INC CLASS A

Utilities

Equity

73,360,141.61

3.57

SSO

SCATEC SOLAR

Utilities

Equity

68,343,275.09

3.32

RUN

SUNRUN INC

Industrials

Equity

66,933,864.00

3.25

SEDG

SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC

Information Technology

Equity

65,293,616.00

3.18

INE

INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC

Utilities

Equity

65,119,571.49

3.17

NEOEN

NEOEN SA

Utilities

Equity

57,603,220.71

2.80

CIG

COMPANHIA ENERGETICA MINAS GERAIS

Utilities

Equity

55,281,484.80

2.69

CAP

ENCAVIS AG

Utilities

Equity

55,031,985.12

2.68

AY

ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTU

Utilities

Equity

53,182,130.82

2.59

DQ

DAQO NEW ENERGY ADR REPRESENTING T

Information Technology

Equity

52,507,333.04

2.55

CSIQ

CANADIAN SOLAR INC

Information Technology

Equity

46,646,655.30

2.27

REGI

RENEWABLE ENERGY INC

Energy

Equity

45,008,081.36

2.19

SLR

SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S

Utilities

Equity

43,266,485.91

2.10

NOVA

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC

Utilities

Equity

41,563,038.32

2.02

336260

DOOSAN FUEL CELL LTD

Industrials

Equity

35,595,288.88

1.73

ELP

COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA AD

Utilities

Equity

34,424,671.99

1.67

PCELL

POWERCELL SWEDEN

Industrials

Equity

33,438,715.73

1.63

ENLT

ENLIGHT RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD

Utilities

Equity

20,584,851.28

1.00

XTSLA

BLK CSH FND TREASURY SL AGENCY

Cash and/or Derivatives

Money Market

6,540,000.00

0.32

USD

USD CASH

Cash and/or Derivatives

Cash

2,413,593.17

0.12

CAD

CAD CASH

Cash and/or Derivatives

Cash

1,035,768.55

0.05

-

DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO LTD

Industrials

Equity

786,475.01

0.04

I'm currently not too interested in this name because I'm looking for Biden related investments and I think I'm diluting too much with the global stocks here. I'm not sure the market realizes that because it has been ripping since Biden's been gaining steam. Investors may think they are going to cash in on $2 trillion but that's only going to 30% of this ETF. Better to be in a U.S. focused fund.

In addition, I don't like a passive vehicle at 0.45% that sells my winners, trades at a P/E of 34x, is very volatile, and looks like it is in one part of the parabolic phase.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.