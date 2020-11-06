You pay a relatively high price and it isn't going to benefit that much from Biden's $2 trilion program.

The companies in this ETF aren't of the best quality.

I don't think it is a great investment for that purpose unless you're sure there are plentiful "greater fools".

This clean energy ETF has been doing really well since Biden has been gaining steam.

The U.S. elections 2020 once again turned into a nailbiter for both sides. I've been interested in this election cycle from an investing standpoint. A little more than usual. This year I looked at the data and researched which companies could do well: 15 Companies That Should Rip Based On Election Outcome.

When I wrote that one I had no strong opinion on which side would take it down. Increasingly, according to bookmaker odds, it looks like it will be Biden. One potential interesting vehicle to benefit from a Biden win could be the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (ICLN).

Let's first look at Biden's plans in terms of clean energy. I went straight to the source:

The key elements of the Biden Plan to Build a Modern, Sustainable Infrastructure and an Equitable Clean Energy Future include: Build a Modern Infrastructure Position the U.S. Auto Industry to Win the 21st Century with technology invented in America Achieve a Carbon Pollution-Free Power Sector by 2035 Make Dramatic Investments in Energy Efficiency in Buildings, including Completing 4 Million Retrofits and Building 1.5 Million New Affordable Homes Pursue a Historic Investment in Clean Energy Innovation Advance Sustainable Agriculture and Conservation Secure Environmental Justice and Equitable Economy Opportunity

Importantly Biden also said he wants to throw big money at it AND fast!

Biden will make a $2 trillion accelerated investment, with a plan to deploy those resources over his first term, setting us on an irreversible course to meet the ambitious climate progress that science demands.

The iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF sounds like an ideal vehicle. But what does the iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF do? It basically gives you a tool to:

1. Gain exposure to solar, wind, and other renewable producers.

2. Invest in global clean energy stocks

3. Express a global sector view

In practice, iShares tries to do that by putting you in 28 clean energy-related companies. These are selected out of S&P Global Broad Market Index. But it only takes companies out of that pool that are traded on a developed market exchange, have at least a market cap of $300 million. Have at least $100 million in float (freely traded shares) and there's a volume requirement.

The index provider first picks the largest companies that it believes to be in the clean energy business. After doing so it double checks with a “carbon intensity” screen. Throwing out any company that has a score that's 3 standard deviations above the mean.

When looking at its portfolio. I'll get to that later, I'd say they have been successful in the goal of loading it up with clean energy companies.

Constituents are market cap-weighted and float-adjusted in order to avoid concentration. On top of that position, size is limited to 4.5%. I don't love the position size limit. It sort of codes "sell your winners" into the ETF's behavior.

Returns since inception haven't been great but if you bought the last few years you've done well and currently, it seem to be chasing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to the moon. A company that's not in the fund by the way.

The average P/E ratio of its holdings is about 31.69x. That's high but if you consider that companies with a negative P/E aren't included in that figure its astounding. The fund is also quite volatile. You need a strong stomach to ride in this one.

If you're concerned about what kind of factors you're betting on that's growth, momentum, high volatility and small-cap. Most names are also considered low scoring on the quality spectrum (which is because they are mostly commodity producers).

The average company in the fund also trades at a 5x cash flow multiple. But I suspect there are a lot of unprofitable companies in here (for example because they are investing). Likely most of the companies have a major debt load as well. Quite a few are utilities and these tend to gorge on debt.

The fund isn't as sustainable as you'd maybe expect given its name. But that's the result of a strong focus on a single letter in the ESG spectrum:

I should mention that fees are 0.45% which is quite a bit for an index fund. I'd rather just buy a few names in the fund outright. But that's me.

The reason I don't think it works as a Biden play is that the company is too global. It puts 70% outside of the U.S.

I always like to look what is actually in an ETF and I don't see anything really weird. The fund lives up to its name.

Ticker Name Sector Asset Class Market Value Weight (%) MEL MERIDIAN ENERGY LTD Utilities Equity 102,646,868.19 4.99 CEN CONTACT ENERGY LTD Utilities Equity 102,020,681.39 4.96 ORSTED ORSTED Utilities Equity 101,967,108.78 4.96 VER VERBUND AG Utilities Equity 99,793,662.10 4.85 FSLR FIRST SOLAR INC Information Technology Equity 97,716,538.50 4.75 SGRE SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY SA Industrials Equity 97,019,029.32 4.72 ENPH ENPHASE ENERGY INC Information Technology Equity 96,411,069.09 4.69 VWS VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS Industrials Equity 94,810,946.08 4.61 968 XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD Information Technology Equity 90,458,691.94 4.40 PLUG PLUG POWER INC Industrials Equity 88,044,278.19 4.28 EDPR EDP RENOVAVEIS SA Utilities Equity 83,810,216.70 4.08 ORA ORMAT TECH INC Utilities Equity 78,223,747.36 3.80 BLX BORALEX INC CLASS A Utilities Equity 73,360,141.61 3.57 SSO SCATEC SOLAR Utilities Equity 68,343,275.09 3.32 RUN SUNRUN INC Industrials Equity 66,933,864.00 3.25 SEDG SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Information Technology Equity 65,293,616.00 3.18 INE INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC Utilities Equity 65,119,571.49 3.17 NEOEN NEOEN SA Utilities Equity 57,603,220.71 2.80 CIG COMPANHIA ENERGETICA MINAS GERAIS Utilities Equity 55,281,484.80 2.69 CAP ENCAVIS AG Utilities Equity 55,031,985.12 2.68 AY ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTU Utilities Equity 53,182,130.82 2.59 DQ DAQO NEW ENERGY ADR REPRESENTING T Information Technology Equity 52,507,333.04 2.55 CSIQ CANADIAN SOLAR INC Information Technology Equity 46,646,655.30 2.27 REGI RENEWABLE ENERGY INC Energy Equity 45,008,081.36 2.19 SLR SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE S Utilities Equity 43,266,485.91 2.10 NOVA SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC Utilities Equity 41,563,038.32 2.02 336260 DOOSAN FUEL CELL LTD Industrials Equity 35,595,288.88 1.73 ELP COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA AD Utilities Equity 34,424,671.99 1.67 PCELL POWERCELL SWEDEN Industrials Equity 33,438,715.73 1.63 ENLT ENLIGHT RENEWABLE ENERGY LTD Utilities Equity 20,584,851.28 1.00 XTSLA BLK CSH FND TREASURY SL AGENCY Cash and/or Derivatives Money Market 6,540,000.00 0.32 USD USD CASH Cash and/or Derivatives Cash 2,413,593.17 0.12 CAD CAD CASH Cash and/or Derivatives Cash 1,035,768.55 0.05 - DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO LTD Industrials Equity 786,475.01 0.04

I'm currently not too interested in this name because I'm looking for Biden related investments and I think I'm diluting too much with the global stocks here. I'm not sure the market realizes that because it has been ripping since Biden's been gaining steam. Investors may think they are going to cash in on $2 trillion but that's only going to 30% of this ETF. Better to be in a U.S. focused fund.

In addition, I don't like a passive vehicle at 0.45% that sells my winners, trades at a P/E of 34x, is very volatile, and looks like it is in one part of the parabolic phase.

