As we are all experiencing, COVID-19 has changed the world. One company that was in the process of reinventing itself earlier this year when COVID really kicked up was Deere (DE). While some crops and farming activity have been decimated, other crops have seen strong output. There has been increased demand from food manufacturers, but reduced demand from commerce/restaurant demand thanks to COVID-19.

We continue to be bullish on Deere near-term, though we would wait for a pullback of 5-10% before committing new money. The market will likely allow this. Overall, we actually think the stock can be traded higher and lower in the next few months, but that level of trading guidance is beyond the scope of this column. Instead, we are taking a bit of a longer view here and want to discuss operational performance so you know a bit what to look for going forward when the company reports its Q4 results in a few weeks. To do this we will review Q3 results, and discuss the metrics you should watch for in Q4.

Q3 reported segment specifics

While it has been two months the performance is relevant as you need to be aware of what is happening with the company. Q3 saw pressure on revenues and earnings and we expect some similar pressure in Q4. Overall revenue was down 12.4%. Let us dig deeper. Most of the company's sales stem from its agriculture and turf as well as equipment lines. Net sales in the equipment operations were down 12% to $7.86 billion, from $8.97 billion last year. This was about what we had expected, frankly. Agriculture and Turf net sales dropped 5%, a which was better than we expected, coming in at $5.67 billion from $5.94 billion a year ago. Construction and forestry sales took a hit in the quarter as expected, though less so than we had anticipated.

Sales in this segment were down 28% to $2.19 billion, falling from $3.02 billion last year. Make no mistake, this was due to a poor operating environment where volumes were significantly reduced. This was partially offset on the operating profit end by cost controls and price realization, but the pain was noticeable. But this segment even without COVID-19 was something that we predicted last year would get hammered this year. Down 28% was much better than expected, we thought sales could hit as low as $2 billion this quarter here.

Deere's worldwide sales of agriculture and turf equipment are forecast to decline about 10% for fiscal year 2020, including a negative currency-translation effect of about 2%. That is not terrible, as we felt it would be worse just 6 months ago. Industry sales of agricultural equipment are expected to be down 5-10% percent from last year for the U.S. and Canada, while sales in Europe are also expected to be down about the same. South American industry sales of tractors and combines are projected to be down 10 to 15 %. Industry sales of turf and utility equipment in the U.S. and Canada are expected to be down about 5% for 2020. In 2021, we expect the losses to stabilize and sales to grow low double digits to up high single digits.

Deere's worldwide sales of construction and forestry equipment are anticipated to be down about 25% for 2020. Industry construction-equipment sales in North America are expected to decline by about 20% for the year. In forestry, global industry sales are expected to be down 20 to 25% thanks to weaker demand in North America and Russia. We suspect this pressure also subsides somewhat in 2021 but forecast preliminarily that sales are likely to be flat to up low single digits from 2020. However, agriculture is volatile, and demand trends could shift quickly.

Forecasting activity in the agricultural sector can be pretty difficult even without the impact of a global pandemic. You have to factor in expected crop activity, look at government subsidies, gamble on weather, and consider politics. Now factor in that huge shifts in farmer behavior, consumer patterns, stay at home issues, closed restaurants, and global recession, even if it is temporary. With everything happening in the world, we really think that farmers will be hesitant to make major purchases, but think the heavy losses from 2020 will not continue as much.

Valuation

Based on the current trajectory of the company and its segments, we now expect adjusted EPS of $7.25-$8.00 for the year. This is up from our view in June of $5.50-$7.00. Most of this is because Q3 EPS was double what we expected. With a price tag of $245 we are at 33.8 times FWD earnings at the low end here, and at the high end we are at 30.6 times FWD earnings. Now, that is pricey. While we have preliminary expectations for revenues to rise high single digits to low double digits overall, anything can happen. Our early 2021 view is $8.95 to $10.65 in EPS for 2021. If we assign a still very generous 20X FWD EPS valuation, that would out a fair price target at the high end here of $213. This is valuation that is stretched in our opinion.

Take-home

A strong Q3 put the pressure on for Q4. It will be reported in a few weeks. We think you need to watch segment revenues closely to see if trends are improving. We are looking for up to $8.00 in EPS for the year. It is early, but at the high end of our 2021 expectations, $213 is a fair price at a generous 20X FWD EPS. We think you should wait.

