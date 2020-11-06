Introduction

Low demand for petroleum-derived products like gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel has beaten down energy-related stocks. Valero Energy (VLO) is one of those companies whose stock has declined over 63% this year. Valero is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States and has seen significant pressure on demand and margins of refining products. The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reduced the movement of people, therefore demand for oil products like gasoline and jet fuel.

This very low demand has pushed oil prices down and reduced the crack spread on these products. The result has poor financials for Valero this year, with the company posting a net loss of -$798 million in the first nine months. But, pandemics do pass, and people will resume life as normal at some point, and demand for refined products should bounce back when this happens. Since the shutdown of most of the country from March to May, demand has been slowly coming back. I have been adding to my Valero position at these levels to capitalize on a long-term cyclical swing.

Q3 Results

Source: EIA

In Q3, Valero had revenue of $15.809 billion, which was a 42% decline from the prior year. The refining segment posted revenue of 14.729 billion for a decline of almost 44%. Poor economics are to blame for these results. Gasoline crack spreads were very low from March to April but have since returned to more normal levels. Distillate crack spreads, on the other hand, have surpassed throughout the year. To go along with this, the demand for refining products has decreased by double digits. The results are operating income within the refining segment of -$629 million, or a 158% decrease. Overall in Q3, Valero posted another net loss, this time of $379 million.

Nine-Month Results

For the nine months of 2020 so far, Valero has seen similar results as last quarter. Revenue has totaled $48.308 billion for a 40% decrease from 2019. The revenue from the refining segment was down by 41%, to $45.333 billion. While Brent & LLS prices fell around 35% from last year's prices, WTI dropped almost 50%, which shows the lack of oil demand. Again, this lack of demand stems from low demand for refining products, which can be seen in the 137% decline in the refining segment operating income for the nine months. Valero has only run at a 79.17% average capacity in 2020, while the refiner ran at over 90% in 2019. Overall, Valero has reported a net loss of $798 million or $2.62 per common share so far this year because of the economic environment the pandemic has caused.

Balance Sheet

While the current economic environment within the refining industry this year has been poor, I believe Valero will be able to get through it rather well. This is because the company has a healthy balance sheet that has low leverage and nice liquidity. As of the most recent quarter, Valero has a current ratio of 1.90x, showing that the company can pay almost double the current debts owed. Taking out the very liquid inventory, the company has a quick ratio of 1.24x. But, some of this liquidity has been funded by debt issuances. Valero has issued $4 billion in debt this year to support operations. This is not great news, but the debt terms aren't awful. I believe the company can handle these debt issuances as it has low leverage with a debt-to-equity of 1.58x.

Outlook

Source: EIA

While 2020 has seen large declines in demand for oil-derived products, much of this was attributable to the shutdown across the United States. Although the current environment is poor for Valero, I believe there could be huge upside in the future. The EIA projections for 2021 are for a very high rate of growth in refining products supplied, which can be seen above. These projections are based on a general bounce-back in the economy and movement of people over the next year.

I think this is entirely possible, and I do expect a much better 2021 fiscal year than 2020. But, with COVID-19 cases on the rise over the past two months, there is a risk of more shutdowns. Unlike March 2020, these next wave of shutdowns are likely to be local, city by city, and not as large scale as the first time. Altogether, 2021 should be a way better year for Valero than 2020 based on the outlook of economic projections and population movement.

Valuation and Dividend

As of writing this article, Valero is trading around a price of $40 per share. At this price, Valero trades at a Price-to-10 year average EPS ($5.89) of 6.79x. I use this measure as it includes many periods of varying crack spread and economic growth. On top of this, the book value per share is $49.18, and the net tangible assets per share is $35.47. Therefore, Valero is trading at an 18.67% discount to book value and just 1.12x tangible assets. To tag along with this low valuation is a dividend yield of 9.8%. Much speculation has surrounded if the dividend will be halted until better times, and this may happen if the poor economic environment continues for longer than expected. But, I'm okay with this as it is not the sole reason I'm an investor in this company.

Conclusion

Altogether, Valero has had a terrible fiscal year. The company will likely end 2020 with a net loss and hope for better prospects in 2021. This poor performance has been due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has reduced the movement of people in the United States. While the pandemic shut down the country in March, the economy has started to return to normal. This economic rebound is shown in the forecasts for more production of refined products next year.

I have been buying more lots of Valero over the past year to capitalize on a cyclical swing. I like the company at $50 per share and below and have added larger lots recently as the company trades close to the net tangible asset value. With a strong balance sheet and better outlook next year, I believe I can receive a nice capital gain and high dividend yield with a long-term hold strategy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.