Record performance in Q2 2020 was noted and Q3 is likely to see a massive turn around as well driven by incredible comparable sales.

Big Lots, Inc.'s (BIG) remains a favorite among traders at BAD BEAT Investing. It is always a good buy in the $40s, and while we think shares will get to $60, profits are taken often in the mid-$50s. Shares are pushing back over $50 now. We think if you get that pull back again, consider buying shares. Big Lots has been a COVID-19 winner. The main concern is whether this performance can continue going forward. What we mean is that we have some concerns over performance dipping once the economy is fully reopened.

Big Lots discount pricing has worked and it has diligently fought for market share. It is a bit of a niche retailer. It is one of the best discount retailers out there. It competes with both the big-box stores and lower end dollar stores. Big Lots fits somewhere in between a big box store and dollar store in our estimation. While it is certainly not a dollar store, it's not really a big-box store either.

Regardless of how anyone classifies the retailer, it is growing comparable sales, revenues are up, and earnings performance is solid. The Q3 quarter will be reported in a few weeks, and we know that management guided it higher about a month ago. That followed a strong Q2. Let us touch on the highlights of Q2, as well as what we learned regarding Q3.

A good Q2 leads into a strong Q3

The company had been struggling before COVID and the market really did not have any confidence in its operations as the pandemic selloff landed, decimating share prices.

As the market corrected itself, it bid up Big Lots. But the market was correct, because it has delivered incredibly on sales and earnings. COVID-19 drove extra business and continues to do so. We have seen Big Lots work the last 6 months on inventory clearing, being very promotional, and getting aggressive with property management. The shift in consumer spending habits the last few months was the biggest boost for the company. This discount retailer proved it was a survivor, though we question if the momentum can continue as economies reopen. While Q1 was strong, Q2 was solid. In fact the company put out another much-better-than expected result. Big Lots saw net income of $452.0 million, or $11.29 per diluted share. But this result includes a one-time, after-tax benefit of $341.9 million, or $8.54 per diluted share, associated with the distribution centers sold during the quarter. Excluding this benefit, adjusted net income was $110.1 million, or $2.75 per. This was a strong beat of $0.05 versus consensus.

This was driven by much better-than-expected sales, and these sales spiked from a year ago. Sales in Q12 registered $1.64 billion and surpassed consensus estimates. Net sales actually rose 31.3% year-over-year. Before COVID, we had been seeing sales fall due to the closing of underperforming stores as well as a decline in same-store sales in many recent quarters over the years, so these results are stellar and follow the great Q1. So, what about the all-important comparable store sales figure? These were up massively, rising an incredible 31% as well. We must point out the e-commerce channel perked up and added a solid 5% to the comps from a year ago. We learned this strength continued into Q3.

Q3 numbers going to be strong

So the strength in Q1 and Q2 carried over into Q3. We learned that its expected results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 will be strong because the company has seen a continuation of the strong demand that began in mid-April.

Just how strong? Well, Big Lots estimates comparable sales will increase in the mid-teens for the quarter. Based on this sales outlook, the company estimates it will generate diluted EPS in the range of $0.50 to $0.70. This is usually a weak quarter too. Slow. Q4 is usually big. So these numbers are great. This guidance incorporates expected share repurchase activity for the quarter too, and is a major turn around from the net loss per share of $0.18 in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. That is a massive improvement from 2019 and the retailer is on track to deliver another excellent quarter, and gives it strong momentum coming into the critical holiday season. What is more, the balance sheet is doing well.

Balance sheet

Big Lots still has a strong balance sheet. Big Lots ended Q1 with $312 million of cash and cash equivalents and $437 million of borrowings under its credit facility. It ended Q2 with $898.5 million in cash after making some sales. And we want to point out that long-term debt is just $43 million, compared to $467 million a year ago. We are very pleased with this and that the company is buying back shares and is paying a nice dividend, currently at $0.30 per quarter.

Valuation and final thoughts

From a valuation standpoint, shares are yielding 2.5% now, but the dividend is secure, and likely to see increases. While the outlook for the year is unclear due to COVID, shares are still not drastically expensive, trading at a little under 7 times forward earnings estimates. That is attractive, but the question the Street is weighing is whether this represents a peak in performance and is why shares have struggled to break through the mid $50s of late. Still, we think shares are a great buy in the mid $40s. Let it fall than do some buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.