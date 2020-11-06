Looking at the company’s data from its China operations is also incredibly encouraging. In Q4 2020, China's comparable-store sales were only down 3%.

I wanted to look at some stocks that I would consider to be long-term holds. While Starbucks (SBUX) has recovered from its April lows, its share price has yet to make new highs. Despite some of the lingering pessimism due to valuation, I believe the company is a good business with decent growth potential.

Business Analysis

When analyzing a company, we first have to examine its business model and value drivers. As many of you are aware, Starbucks (SBUX) is a global coffee retailer with stores worldwide. Starbucks sells its coffee drinks through a combination of company-owned stores and licensed stores. Due to the high-quality nature of its service offering and in-store experience, Starbucks is one of the world’s most valuable brands.

Apart from its namesake store, Starbucks also operates under the following brands namely Teavana, Seattle’s Best, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, and Starbucks Reserve. The company has three operating segments namely Americas (US, Canada, Latin America), International, and Channel Development. These segments represent 69%, 23%, and 8% of 2019 revenue respectively.

As the market in the US is fairly mature, the company’s main drivers for growth are the International segment and the Channel development segment. While targeting multiple countries of international expansion, the international segment is heavily weighted towards China which has 4700 out of the 6254 company-owned stores. The Channel Development segment focuses on coffee, tea, and RTD consumer packaged goods sold in grocery stores and other outlets.

This operates primarily as a license model and Starbucks works with other companies such as Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) or PepsiCo (PEP) to make these products. I don’t see Channel Development as a growth driver for the company due to its small size and license model. Therefore, the key factors for Starbucks moving forward are 1) increasing margins and steady sales growth in the mature US market and 2) continued growth and expansion in the China market.

Coronavirus has disrupted Starbucks' business model, yet management has rolled with the punches

As you may know, the coronavirus pandemic has caused significant disruptions to the restaurant and retail industry. Starbucks was hard hit due to mandatory store closures and other disruptions. In particular, the company’s value proposition as a “third space” has been compromised. The ability to lounge around in a Starbucks store is actually one of the appeals of the company and is part of the value proposition that entices customers to pay a bit more for their coffee. Given the situation with the coronavirus, this has been severely compromised. Lockdowns and social distancing guidelines greatly impede how the Starbucks space was used in the past. We can see this reflected in the quarterly results.

The third place is a sociology-inspired concept, referring to another place outside the home and work that people can gather and build a sense of community. Long-time CEO Howard Schultz used the concept as a cornerstone in the creation of Starbucks' image of a coffee chain where people are willing to pay a bit more for coffee because of the cache and potential connection that comes with the purchase.

The company recently ended its fiscal year 2020, during which the company’s global comparable store sales declined by 14%. This however included the worst impact of the COVID lockdowns. In Q4 2020, fiscal global comparable store sales declined only by 9% over-all. The US comparable transactions declined by 25% however, this was offset by a 21% increase in average ticket. What this tells me is that in the US, the company has been successful with its push toward delivery and curbside pick-up as the data seems to imply people ordering multiple items for pick-up or delivery hence the larger ticket. I was initially concerned due to the work from home trend. Starbucks would lose the office worker who goes in every morning as a habit.

However, the company has been able to prove that it can attract customers to its stores outside of the typical office worker who needs a coffee fix. The company has done this by continuing to innovate on the product side as well as smartly continuing to develop its loyalty program. Membership in the company’s loyalty program increased to 19.3 million up 10% year-over-year. The company also made several improvements to the program by increasing payment options and earn free items in the Starbucks App.

In June 2020, the company announced a plan to optimize its store portfolio in the US and Canada. This will result in about 400 store closures in the US and 200 store closures in Canada in the next 18 months which represents 5% and 17% of the total store count for the region respectively. Due to the restructuring efforts, I anticipate the short-term results of the company would be negatively affected as Starbucks takes a loss on restructuring charges and lease termination fees. Ultimately though, I believe that this would result in a stronger more efficient company overall as Starbucks uses this opportunity to close down underperforming stores.

Looking at the company’s data from its China operations is also incredibly encouraging. In Q4 2020, China's comparable-store sales were only down 3% with a 7% decline in comparable transactions offset by a 5% increase in average ticket. Given that China is the country that has been successful in containing the coronavirus pandemic, we can use this as a projection on what will happen in the US once COVID is under control. This implies that traffic to Starbucks stores would return to normal once a vaccine is found or COVID cases go down.

In fact, there is a reason to be optimistic about strong sales in the future. The company has dramatically improved its technological and delivery capability. This will be a boost in sales once “normal foot traffic” to their stores return. The company will also be opening new stores in its new format. Assuming these are company-operated stores and not licensed stores would mean the company would be getting a higher margin from these new stores.

Customers would also be used to the “new normal” of digital ordering and pick-up which removes the need for a marketing push to roll out these services normally. Starbucks could re-shape its operations to have more pick-up only stores. These stores are cheaper to operate and much more cost-efficient which will further boost margins and earnings. Furthermore, should the coronavirus and social distancing be a permanent fixture of life, I can imagine Starbucks easily setting up a “reservation system” within their app to bring back that “third space experience.”

Starbucks announced plans to accelerate the transformation of its store portfolio in the U.S. through the integration of the physical and digital customer experience. These changes are accelerated due to a retail environment that has shifted because of COVID-19 and to meet the already evolving customer needs of convenience, connection and personalization offered through a digital experience. The U.S. store portfolio transformation includes the expansion of new Starbucks® Pickup stores in dense markets

Another growth driver for the company is that the coronavirus has devastated the restaurant industry with many independent restaurants and coffee shops closing permanently. This means once we exit this crisis, Starbucks may have less competition due to all the restaurant closures. If Starbucks rolls out its new format stores quickly, it can grab and consolidate even more market share.

Financial Analysis and conclusion

In terms of valuation, I am using an average of 2018 EPS of $3.27 and 2019 EPS of $2.95 to estimate what Starbucks' earnings would be in a “steady-state.” I believe the 2020 earnings are skewed by the one-time effects of the coronavirus pandemic. I am also making the assumption that Starbucks would quickly return to normal operations and growth in the near future due to a combination of market recovery as well as management innovation. Using an estimated EPS of $3.11 at the current price of $85.97 gives me a P/E ratio of 27x which is pretty decent.

I consider Starbucks as a potential long-term hold due to a combination of brand equity, savvy management, and good operational metrics. Excluding 2020, Starbucks has been growing its revenues at an impressive 8.7% CAGR which is impressive given the maturity of the industry. Overall, EBIT margins had been declining in recent years however, as discussed above, its digital transformation can improve this metric moving forward. The company has a return on assets of around 20% which is another good sign of a well-run company. Despite the stock’s run-up, I still consider Starbucks a solid buy.

