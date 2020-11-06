Nautilus (NLS) has been one of the best winners of the stay-at-home trade, with shares up over 1,500% since March lows as the strength and fitness provider has seen large gains over the course of the pandemic. However, these large gains might not persist too far into the future, given the uncertainties around the fitness industry as well as the durable nature of the goods provided - much of the strength and gains to Nautilus might have already been witnessed, and shares could struggle to find more upside even if lockdowns and/or new restrictions arise.

Data by YCharts

A quick look at past performance shows that the rally has put shares back in line with 2016-17's levels, which is fair given that revenues for this fiscal year are likely to exceed that record $406 million in sales. Nautilus posted its best YoY growth for Q2 and its best Q2 sales figure in a decade on top of a strong gross margin.

However, the pace of the rally has been very rapid, and sales growth might only peak at $460 million for this fiscal year - that's ~90% YoY growth for Q3 and about 35% growth for Q4, which seems reasonable and achievable given the conditions Nautilus is facing. EPS has also been quite steady, aside from the drop in mid-2019, suggesting that the growth in revenues might not correlate to significant growth in earnings above historical levels.

Holiday strengths could boost revenues to that degree, especially as cases are rising across the country and home fitness remains in favor; however, lack of stimulus might dampen consumer spending, especially on big-ticket items like treadmills, bikes, ellipticals and some of the more advanced trainers from Bowflex. Some of the new launches during 2020 align with the new 'smart-fitness' trends, but that still is dependent on disposable income to a degree, as not every consumer will be willing or able to purchase or upgrade to these.

Source: Investor Presentation

Connected bikes, treadmills and trainers like those from Bowflex with JRNY are seemingly in high demand recently, not just seen with the offerings in Bowflex with JRNY but also within Peloton (PTON) and Apple (AAPL); the former's 'Connected fitness' subscription and engagement possibilities through smart devices has found success, and the latter has rolled out a digital fitness app to capitalize on this trend without the same infrastructure.

JRNY brings a digital ecosystem to the traditional workout device - there's daily tailored workouts, virtual destinations, trainer led videos and virtual coaching, assessments, rewards, streamable entertainment and more. Just like Peloton, it's a membership, $19.99/mo or $149/yr, which gives Nautilus a small recurring revenue stream.

While Peloton does represent a competitor in the bike and treadmill space, it's also somewhat of a complement, with the new Bowflex VeloCore able to connect to JRNY as well as third party apps like Peloton. The bike also differs from a traditional stationary bike due to its dual, 'un-stationary' lean mode, where the rider can simulate a ride outside by leaning side to side and engaging the core and arms; the bike could find success in this niche market.

Peloton represents the main competitor in the in-home fitness space, but there's still competition in the gym space - think Planet Fitness (PLNT) and the like. As Nautilus itself points out, the duration and magnitude of at-home fitness is unknown; while a certain percentage of new customers could/will return to gyms when it's safe, a certain percentage of this new spike in demand will remain bought in to the in-home space; how this pans out could spell success or trouble for Nautilus. If gyms take the upper hand, and a larger proportion of this elevated demand evaporates, Nautilus will struggle. But if the in-home scene remains popular, Nautilus should continue to see solid sales growth, but near perfect execution will be necessary.

With FY20 sales estimated to be near $460 million (that's ~$115 million for Q3 and ~$140 million for Q4), there doesn't seem to be much room for future growth into 2021 and beyond as Nautilus continues to clear out inventory, even with some of the changes to Nautilus' model. Diluted EPS for 1H remains negative, at a loss of $0.10, so sales growth in 2H would need strong margins combined with decreasing operating costs to offset this loss.

Touching upon that, inventory has fallen to just $21 million for the most recent quarter, down from $55 million at year-end 2019, after $12 million was reclassified into held-for-sale disposal following the sale of Octane. A decrease of inventory to this degree could suggest that demand is outpacing supply capacity, which could be the case with the spike related to the pandemic. But the $128 million in purchase obligations signals that Nautilus expects to be able to meet all future demand.

During the prior quarter, Nautilus sold off its Octane Fitness brand to TRUE Fitness for $25 million, streamlining operations to focus on consumer equipment instead of commercial. This does allow Nautilus to invest more in its consumer line and prioritize capacity/fulfillment to capture heightened demand - hence the partnership with SEKO for distribution of equipment in Europe. Access to Europe provides a large market, especially as European countries revert to lockdowns, and while this could provide some sequential growth, it's likely not much, given that European and other region sales totaled just 8.7% of revenues for 1H20.

There are still some opportunities to capture sales growth with more cases and more restrictions in Europe and potentially here in the United States, but the volatility and uncertainty in the fitness industry based on the pandemic weigh heavy on future growth prospects. Since a majority of the equipment that Nautilus sells is extremely durable - built to last a long time - it's contingent on demand and home gym use to remain elevated, as repeat customers will likely be thin. Yet the numbers just aren't really there to satisfy that need, with only guesses as to how many will return to the gym or remain working out at home (which Nautilus has pinned at 25% never returning to the gym). And competition exists with Peloton and other manufacturers of equipment in the home-gym space, while large-scale commercial gyms still retain a competitive player even in this abnormal environment. Upcoming revenues could continue to grow significantly, and ~90% and ~35% YoY growth for Q3 and Q4 would see revenues for FY20 hit $460 million; that seems to be the best upside possible, as growth from the demand spike looks to have been pulled forward significantly, and stagnant growth could be present in 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.