A substantial amount of Velodyne's projected revenue is already contracted and it has a substantial pipeline, making us confident in the company.

Autonomous vehicles will be a major megatrend over the next few decades, and Velodyne Lidar is leading this revolution.

The future is autonomous. Whether it's cars, drones, or household cleaning robots, all of these will operate on their own. One important ability every autonomous vehicle needs to have is the ability to "see" its surroundings in 3D to avoid bumping into obstacles. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) is the main supplier of the "eyes" of the autonomous revolution, and we believe this dominant position will be worth billions over the next few years.

Source: Velodyne S1

Velodyne and the LIDAR revolution

David Hall, the founder of Velodyne Lidar, invented modern LIDAR while participating in the DARPA challenge, a race to make a driverless vehicle. At that time, LIDAR only scanned a single point, but David Hall created a LIDAR system that rotated many lasers, creating a 3D map of the environment, changing the industry forever. Five out of six of the vehicles that completed the DARPA course utilized Velodyne's solution.

Since then, Velodyne Lidar has been incredibly successful, getting investments from Ford (NYSE:F), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Nikon (OTCPK:NINOF) and capturing a majority share of today's LIDAR market. Its products have been bought by Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Mercedes-Benz, and more.

Source: Velodyne S1

In 2022, LIDAR is expected to be a massive industry worth $12bil, and the automotive portion alone is expected to grow to nearly $17bil by 2026, according to Velodyne's S1 filing.

This growth is expected to be driven mainly by price declines - ASPs have already declined from $17k to $5k in 2020, but are expected to decline to less than $1k in just four years. While this will dent short-term revenue growth, massive volume increases should drive strong growth over the long run.

Source: Velodyne investor presentation

Opportunity

After rising into the 20s, Velodyne stock has been hit by what is, in our opinion, an unwarranted selloff. After the merger completed, investors were concerned that the PIPE investors had no lockup agreement and would likely take profits, flooding the market with new shares. The stock declined double digits during the ticker transition, and there has been a further collapse to around the $12 mark. In my opinion, this is a great opportunity to pick up a great company at a low price.

Source: Velodyne investor presentation

Over the past decade, Velodyne has released a variety of different LIDAR products, from surround view LIDAR to directional solid LIDAR to dome LIDAR. This emphasis on innovation has helped it to secure its position as the number one LIDAR provider in the world and should help to grow revenues in the years ahead. I'll give more details in the section below.

Future growth will not only be driven by hardware sales, but Velodyne is also projecting it will get a substantial amount of high-margin software revenue from its software ADAS solution called Vella. This should help to further enhance shareholder value.

As a commercial-scale LIDAR producer that has shipped over 40k units so far, Velodyne is uniquely positioned to meet the fast-growing demand for LIDAR products. Very few companies have the manufacturing prowess to manufacture LIDAR on a large scale, but Velodyne, which has already set up several factories around the world, should be able to do so without much trouble. In addition, Velodyne's LIDAR architecture allows it to easily automate the manufacturing process and allows for easy scaling:

The second one is our own manufacturing IP and packaging IP that we call the Micro-Lidar Array. The best way to describe this is we can load lasers, detectors, pieces of silicon and micro optics into a fully automated machine. And on the other side would come out a fully align A-Channel array the size of a postage stamp. And this effectively has allowed us to take out all the critical parts of manufacturing a Lidar and make- make it look like a fully automated wafer-scale like process, driving out the dependence on manual labor and giving us clear line of sight into being able to scale the technology from hundreds of thousands to million units a year. - Source: VLDR investor call transcript

Financials

One thing I really like about Velodyne is that a substantial portion of its projected revenue is under signed contracts. Contracts usually come in four stages - Signed (most certain), RFQ, RFI, and Pre-RFI (least certain).

In the pipeline, Velodyne has 174 contracts in total and 18 signed contracts as of August 1. Note that these numbers are higher than shown in the slide below (from June) because Velodyne's pipeline grows over time. In fact, I'm quite sure the October numbers are probably even higher than the August numbers.

Source: Velodyne investor presentation

As you can see, as of June, Velodyne's pipeline is cumulatively worth over $7bil, and this has probably increased substantially by October. Management, meanwhile, is forecasting just $1.6bil in cumulative revenue over the next five years. This shows that management is being conservative with its forecast and gives it additional credibility.

Source: Velodyne investor presentation

This strong projected revenue growth is expected to translate into very attractive gross and EBITDA margins, with nearly 60% gross margins and 22% EBITDA margins expected in 2024. This will likely continue to increase due to EOS as volume continues to ramp.

Source: Velodyne investor presentation

Valuation

For a company leading the autonomous revolution, Velodyne is trading at an incredibly cheap EV of just $1.9bil, or less than 3x 2024 sales (of which 57% is signed contracts). There are very few commercial-grade LIDAR companies on the market to compare Velodyne to, but recently, Luminar (NASDAQ:GMHI), another LIDAR player, announced a deal to go public via SPAC.

Source: GMHI investor presentation

Problem is Luminar has just $15mil in 2020E revenue which it's expecting to grow over 50x over the next five years. This seems astronomically optimistic considering Velodyne is expecting its revenues to grow just 7x by 2024.

If you're still not skeptical about Luminar's projections, I encourage you to look at this article about Quanergy, a much-hyped company valued at $1.5bil at its peak and backed by Samsung. Main takeaway? Be wary of "exciting" entrants into this space. Ultimately, price is what matters, and Velodyne, with its proprietary manufacturing process and large-scale production, should be the leader in driving down LIDAR prices.

Of course, there are risks too. Elon Musk, for example, has famously said that companies relying on LIDAR will be "doomed". If companies find a way to roll out autonomous vehicles without using LIDAR, the demand for LIDAR may not increase as forecasted, leading to lower revenues for Velodyne. In addition, since the space is very competitive, additional competition could potentially eat into Velodyne's market share.

Conclusion

Overall, Velodyne is the leader in the very exciting LIDAR space. With strong competitive advantages, $7bil worth of contracts in the pipeline, and a fairly cheap valuation, Velodyne is a very attractive play on the autonomous vehicle megatrend.

