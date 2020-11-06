It's fair to assume IPGP is on the road to recovery, and the stock trades as if it's a done deal, but that assumption may turn out to be premature.

There seems to be a connection between the U.S.-China trade war, its effect on economic growth and demand for IPGP's products.

The company could grow once again as soon as Q4 with China serving as the catalyst with double-digit growth.

IPGP recorded its ninth straight quarterly revenue decline, but the latest one was smaller and better than expected.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) posted another quarterly decrease in revenue and operating income after eight straight quarterly declines. However, the latest decline was smaller than before and the numbers in the Q3 report suggest IPGP may be on the verge of a turnaround. Why this may or may not be the case will be covered next.

Q3 2020 quarterly report

Q3 revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range of $280-310M provided after Q2. Nevertheless, Q3 revenue still declined by 3.3% YoY to $318.4M and net income fell by 37.8% to $35.6M. Note that quarterly results were impacted positively and negatively by foreign exchange gains and a goodwill impairment charge respectively.

Forex resulted in a gain of $11M or $0.15 per share, which increased operating margin by 350 basis points or 3.5 percentage points. This was more than offset by a goodwill impairment charge of $45M or $0.63 per share, which reduced operating margin by 14 percentage points. Excluding these, EPS would have easily exceeded guidance of $0.70-1.00.

(GAAP) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 QoQ YoY Revenue $318.4M $296.4M $329.1M 7.4% (3.3%) Gross margin 48.0% 46.0% 46.4% 200bps 160bps Operating income $41.4M $47.2M $74.1M (12.3%) (44.1%) Operating margin 13.0% 15.9% 22.5% (290bps) (950bps) Net income $35.6M $38.2M $57.3M (6.8%) (37.8%) EPS $0.66 $0.71 $1.07 (6.8%) (37.8%)

Source: IPGP Form 8-K

The improved numbers in Q3 come after two particularly tough quarters in the first half. Lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic led to a reduction in economic activity in several key markets, including China and Europe. Compared to those lows, Q3 looks like a big improvement.

Revenue YoY Operating income YoY Q2 2020 $296.4M (19%) $47.2M (48%) Q1 2020 $249.2M (21%) $44.8M (34%)

The outlook sees the gap closing further. Guidance calls for Q4 revenue of $290-320M, a decrease of 0.5% YoY at the midpoint. EPS is seen at $0.75-1.05. Note that in Q4 2019 EPS was reduced by $0.99 due to forex losses, higher inventory reserves and impairment charges.

Q4 2002 (guidance) Q4 2019 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $290-320M $306.6M (0.5%) EPS $0.75-1.05 ($0.08) -

Q3 2020 earnings call

The Q3 numbers were better than expected. Reason enough for management to explain why. Management credits the better numbers in Q3 to two factors. From the Q3 earnings call:

"Our out-performance was driven by two factors. First, strong revenue in China which improved slightly from a strong second quarter; and increased meaningfully from the third quarter of 2019. And second, a sequential improvement in Europe, which recovered from the low point of the second quarter 2020. Economic indicators show improvement from the significant contraction in activity in the second quarter and this helped to drive improved performance in the third quarter."

A transcript of the Q3 2020 earnings call can be found here.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many regions. For instance, revenue in Europe declined by 10% YoY, the U.S. by 26% and Japan by 41%. In contrast, China stood out by growing 22% YoY. The country accounted for 47% of sales in Q3.

"Examining our performance by region, revenue in China increased 22% year-over-year, representing approximately 47% of total sales. New orders booked in China were slow at the beginning of the quarter but picked up in September."

In addition, Europe and the U.S. are showing signs of life despite falling revenue. Order bookings grew, indicating those regions may soon start to follow China's footsteps.

"Bookings growth in North America and Europe was strong compared to the second quarter while total orders in China were lower. In North America, we had record bookings aided by several orders for advanced applications and emerging applications. While total orders in China for the third quarter were lower, China continues to have a significant backlog given the exceptional level of orders booked in the first half of the year. In total, third quarter book-to-bill was slightly below 1. Overall, it was also notable that order bookings improved markedly during September."

Overall, the Q3 numbers suggest IPGP may have left the worst behind. The company could be on the cusp of an upswing if the current trajectory holds.

IPGP has been struggling with demand

An upswing would be very much needed if it came to be. In fact, Q3 marks the ninth straight quarterly decline in revenue as shown in the chart below. Prior to this, IPGP increased revenue for eight straight years from Q1 2010 to Q2 2018. Annual operating income grew from $80M in 2010 to reach a peak of $551M in 2017, but has since fallen down.

It's probably no coincidence the downturn at IPGP coincided with the start of the trade war between the U.S. and China in mid-2018. The trade war has led to uncertainty and slower economic growth to the detriment of companies like IPGP. Manufacturing has been hit, affecting demand for IPGP's lasers used in various industrial applications. The pandemic has made things worse.

IPGP itself sees economic growth as the main factor in determining whether IPGP is back on the path to growth. From the Q3 earnings call:

"I think for us at the moment, it's more the underlying economic growth that's expected next year globally. So GDP is forecast to rebound quite strongly on a global basis. The most interesting important thing for us would be whether that is actually sustained, or whether the pandemic has an impact on that."

Q3 recorded the smallest quarterly revenue decline since IPGP last grew in 2018. That's reason for hope. There's a reasonable chance Q4 will see the first quarterly revenue increase in more than two years if guidance is any indication.

China has been dragging down results

Key to a resurgence at IPGP is the China market. Chinese demand has been shaky in recent years. For instance, the Chinese market was almost single-handedly responsible for the decline in 2019 as shown in the table below. Revenue fell by $145.3M in 2019 with China accounting for $135.2M. Revenue in China dropped by 21.6% YoY.

Total revenue China market Share 2019 $1,314.6M $491.9M 37% 2018 $1,459.9M $627.1M 43% Increase (decrease) ($145.3M) ($135.2M)

Source: IPGP Form 10-K

According to the latest Form 10-K, China accounted for 37%, 43% and 44% in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively. IPGP had just one customer worldwide accounting for 10% or more of sales and the company in question comes from China. It accounted for 9%, 12% and 13% of sales in 2019, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The Chinese market has struggled, but there are signs of a turnaround. As mentioned previously, China grew by 22% YoY to account for 47% of sales in Q3. However, it's worth mentioning that a low base and seasonality may be giving the numbers a temporary boost. Revenue may be growing by 22% in 2020, but that may be because it fell by a similar amount the year before. In addition, the second half tends to be better than the first half according to the Form 10-K:

"Historically, our net sales have been higher in the second half of the year than in the first half of the year, although that trend did not occur in 2018 and 2019 due to a decrease in capital equipment spending in Europe and China caused by slower macro-economic growth and uncertainty caused by the trade war between the United States and China."

The Chinese market has come roaring back in 2020. Orders have been strong, especially in H1. But while IPGP has been positive about China's performance this year, it seems to be having some reservations about whether the pace can be sustained. From the earnings call:

"The order flow in China has been a bit and I call an anomalous this year, right? We've had this very, very strong order flow in the first half of the year. And we reiterate we have very strong backlog in China. What's been good to see is that even with that order flow in China, and the general tone of the business has been quite positive in September and October. So you can't really call it normal just because the backlog is strong.

Orders from China have been strong, perhaps too strong. Granted, the economy in China has recovered from the lows early in the year when lockdown was in effect. Still, economic growth remains much lower than where it used to be. A weaker economy combined with a weak external environment around the world does not favor strong demand from China.

Yet revenue has jumped by double digits. The elevated level of orders may not be sustainable with this in mind. Already, order bookings in Q3 were lower than before. If demand from China drops off in the coming quarters, IPGP could lose the biggest driver that has propelled it to date.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

IPGP has been in a slump. Revenue has shrunk for nine straight quarters. The drop in demand coincided with the start of the trade war between the U.S. and China, a market responsible for almost half of revenue in Q3. China has struggled, but it bucked the trend with double-digit growth to power a big improvement in Q3.

The U.S. and Europe continue to slide, but new orders could be a sign those regions may soon follow China. The decline in Q3 revenue was the smallest in three years and there's a realistic chance IPGP could grow as soon as Q4. All encouraging signs suggesting IPGP is on the path to recovery.

IPGP has gained 31.6% YTD. The stock has regained all losses sustained due to COVID-19 and then some. While the stock has yet to recoup all losses it sustained since the trade war began in mid-2018, it seems to be moving towards doing just that. Headwinds remain for IPGP, but the market is nonetheless giving IPGP the benefit of the doubt. IPGP trades as if the company is on the road to recovery.

However, there are signs IPGP may not be out of the woods just yet. New orders from China slowed down, even if a backlog remains. China has ordered so much in 2020 there's reason to be cautious whether that pace can be sustained. China has served as a catalyst for IPGP, but it could be running out of steam.

Furthermore, a recovery in the U.S. and Europe could be cut short by the resurgence of COVID-19 with the colder weather upon us. Countries like Germany and France have been forced into new lockdowns, which could hit the economic growth IPGP is hoping for to drive demand. There is reason to doubt whether IPGP has indeed rounded the corner as the price action seems to assume.

I am neutral on IPGP. While IPGP has made big improvements in Q3, it's not clear how sustainable those gains are. What's clear is that the trade war has not ended and the effect it could have on IPGP. China is powering IPGP forward, but it may simply be building inventories to minimize potential supply chain disruptions due to a surging pandemic. Real demand may be much lower than order patterns suggest.

Q3 saw re-openings after lockdowns or stay-at-home orders, which enabled an economic revival. But the U.S. and Europe are facing a resurgence of the pandemic with ideal conditions for the coronavirus over the next six months. Both regions could regress due to the need for new mitigation. They could be headed back down with consequences for the economic growth IPGP is hoping for. IPGP may trade as if it's in the clear, but that assumption may turn out to be premature.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.