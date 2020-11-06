Low interest rates have had a major impact on the MSRs of many banks or financial institutions that service mortgages which is a potential area of opportunity for NRZ.

NewRez operates in an extremely competitive and complicated industry and it requires a talented staff to make sure it is executing in all aspects of its business.

I want to preface this article by mentioning in my previous life I was a Secondary Marketing Financial Analyst for Umpqua Bank (UMPQ). This job was one of the most fun and challenging experiences I could've asked for as I stepped into the role right as I was completing my MBA. Although I had consumer lending experience, I believe it was my nerdy interest in the stock market and financial markets that helped me grow into the role (I think it's safe to say my boss took a chance on me and I will forever be grateful for him doing so).

During my time at UMPQ, I quickly learned that the industry of mortgage origination and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs) was a highly competitive industry that was not as straight-forward as I believed it to be. As with any industry, there are a number of rules that tend to be applicable the majority of the time (for example, as interest rates drop, the propensity for a loan to be refinanced increases). While there were rules like this that were easy to understand, there came a point towards the end of this job where it became clear that we were originating mortgages that many of our independent mortgage broker competitors literally couldn't afford to do. It is for this reason that I can honestly say that I am extremely surprised that we have not seen more independent mortgage brokers close their doors as the rate they originate mortgages at is almost the same as the rate they are paying to borrow the money to fund the mortgages at.

I could go on for days talking about all the different nuances when it comes to the origination of mortgages and MSRs but I was inspired to write this article after seeing news that New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) plans to double its headcount at its Jacksonville office under the leadership of Stacy Blair, an industry veteran who has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and significant experience in developing teams for some of NRZ's competitors. The reason why this is significant is that if we go back two years ago, the origination segment of NRZ was practically nonexistent (take a look at the Q3-2018 Investor Presentation and you will notice that origination operations are barely discussed). The following image from the Q2-2020 Investor Presentation demonstrates the growth NRZ has seen in origination volume since 2017.

Source: Q2-2020 Investor Presentation

The goal of this article is to take a closer look at the moving parts of NRZ and discuss why I believe that the company is making the right moves to achieve long-term stability even though I expect that the share price will remain stagnant for the remainder of 2020.

The "New" New Residential - NewRez

I have mentioned before that those who are praying the dividend will return to $.50/share per quarter are living in a dream world. This is because the core function of NRZ's operations are changing in order to make the business model more sustainable. NRZ was utilizing too much leverage when COVID struck and was forced to unload a significant number of "higher-risk" investments.

The removal of this leverage and an emphasis on the growth of its origination business is why NewRez is in the process of becoming a very different company than the double-digit New Residential was. Colorado Wealth Management points out in his article Boost Your Income With New Residential Preferred Shares that:

NRZ isn't quite the same as most mortgage REITs. They also have an operating business for mortgage origination. The operating company has been the bright spot for NRZ so far this year.

I would agree with this sentiment because in many ways NRZ has business operations that are more comparable with a financial institution now that roughly 70% of its business operations focus on MSRs and mortgage origination. The primary difference between NRZ and most traditional banks is that the origination segment generates significantly more earnings for larger banks (I am not aware of any bank whose MSRs are responsible for more revenue than its mortgage origination segment). Because of this, prospective investors should need to understand that the origination segment will likely be the focus for growth (hence the link above regarding NRZ doubling the size of its Jacksonville office).

Bank MSRs - A True Love/Hate Relationship

One of the reasons why traditional financial institutions hate MSRs is that they despise anything that creates volatility in the quarterly earnings. MSRs (in the right environment) can be a major benefit in the same way that they can inflict additional pain (in the wrong environment) and as a general rule of thumb, the MSR performs well when interest rates are increasing but performs poorly when interest rates are decreasing. To simplify this analogy, let's consider the following scenarios.

Interest Rates Increasing - When interest rates are increasing, we typically expect that origination volume will decrease. The reason for this is that refinances drop significantly when interest rates are higher and this is because it is not in the borrower's best interest to refinance a loan when the benefit (reduced interest, reduced payments, etc.) are unlikely. There will always be a certain number of loans that go against this trend (people selling their home to move to a new city or increasing the size of their home to accommodate a growing family). The number of people who were willing to accept a higher interest rate when doing a cash-out refinance sounds counter-intuitive but we had the data to suggest that this was happening more often than one would think (two-plus years ago).

When the chances of a loan prepaying decrease, this increases the value of the MSR because the owner of those servicing rights can expect to collect the cash flows for longer when a loan is not at risk of being refinanced. While the amount paid for MSRs can be different, a common rate for conventional mortgages is 25 bps. To put this into perspective, a $300,000 mortgage on a 30-year term will generate approximately $62.50/month or $750/year of cash flow for the owner of the MSR. This amount will start to decrease as the balance goes down (and doesn't look at the value of discounted cash flows) which means that $750 won't be earned in the second year because the principal of the loan has decreased.

For the sake of simplicity, let's assume that the MSR's cash flow continues to decrease by $25 every year (this would result in $0 of cash flow in year 30). Therefore, if a mortgage was originated with a 25 bps MSR and was paid the standard payment over the course of the next 30 years, it would generate cash flows of $11,625. However, it would be rare for a mortgage to run its full term because we know that the average mortgage only lasts for seven years which means that a financial institution would only collect $4,725.

It is important to remember that banks must actively value their MSRs because the value of the MSRs is included in the quarterly earnings. In a scenario where interest rates are increasing, banks can see the value of the MSR increase significantly (although there is a ceiling on how much the MSR can increase because like I mentioned in the paragraph before the total value of the cash flows even when a mortgage lasts all 30 years cannot exceed a certain dollar amount).

Interest Rates Decreasing - When interest rates are decreasing, we would then expect the opposite to be true. The potential for a mortgage to be refinanced increases significantly when interest rates are dropping since the potential savings (lower interest rate, reduced payments, etc.) would be viewed positively by consumers. Once interest rates have dropped far enough, the propensity for a loan to be pre-paid increases significantly and loans with exceptionally high-interest rates are refinanced rather quickly. There will always be consumers who do not take advantage of a refinance at this point in time but those are the exception to the rule.

When interest rates are decreasing, the MSR becomes a major liability because the "assumptions" being used to value the asset changes. Financial institutions use their own set of assumptions that are typically validated by a third party in order to estimate how much the value of the MSR will change based on how significant the interest rates move. For simplicity's sake, let's assume that we are looking at a scenario where the 30-year mortgage rate is at 3.5% and suddenly moves to 3.0%. We know that the drop in interest rates is going to decrease the value of the MSR because the propensity for a loan to be refinanced increases.

In this example, our hypothetical financial institution will use the new estimate of how long they expect to own each individual MSR and apply that decrease in time across their entire portfolio (remember, the propensity for a 6.0% 30-year mortgage to refinance in this scenario will be significantly higher than a 3.0% 30-year mortgage which means that the 6.0% mortgage will see its MSR value drop greater than the 3.0% mortgage.

When I worked at UMPQ, we held tens of thousands of MSR assets which meant that a large drop in interest rates represented a major risk to our quarterly earnings. To make this simple, let's consider the value of UMPQ's mortgage servicing rights from their Q3-2020 Earnings Report below.

Source: Umpqua Bank Q3-2020 Earnings

In the most recent quarter (ending September 30th), we can see that the value of UMPQ's MSR dropped by -$12.2 million (a trend that has been common for the last four quarters). This makes sense because we saw interest rates for 30-year mortgages hit record lows and mortgage originations reach epic highs.

Data by YCharts

While UMPQ's MSR valuation suffered, this occurred at the same time that it had a major earnings beat coming in at Q3-2020 GAAP EPS of $.57 for a beat of $.22/share.

Interestingly enough, you can look back at UMPQ's numbers above and see that they sold off $34.4 million of MSRs before the end of 2019. This represents one situation where UMPQ's management made a good decision to sell these rights as it reduced the losses they would see over the next three quarters due to COVID. What's more common is that banks with significant portfolios of MSRs would look at the current financial environment and decide to sell their MSRs at the worst possible time thereby locking in the losses associated with a lower MSR value. I can tell you right now that the Board of Directors at these financial institutions hate the volatility MSRs have on earnings and are prone to making the kind of short-term decisions mentioned above.

NRZ's model allows them to avoid this in part because they specialize in buying mortgage servicing rights (and excess MSRs). NRZ is the largest non-bank owner of MSRs and currently holds $310 billion in unpaid principal balance. This is more than triple the MSRs UPB held by UMPQ. Any MSRs of recently-funded mortgages will likely have a major benefit going forward mainly because rates really can't go any lower than they currently are and means that they will have an extremely low propensity to repay regardless of how long rates stay low or if they start to go up.

Current Book Value and MSRs

The most recent earnings report announced on October 27th updated the book value to $10.86/share. The current share price of $7.40 sits at a 32% discount to book value. The MSR isn't the first thing that typically comes to mind when I think of improving book value but it offers a major catalyst when interest rates begin to rise.

Data by YCharts

The first reason why the value of the MSR will add to book value is that all of these newly-acquired MSRs or recently-originated mortgages are being funded at record low-interest rates. For example, NRZ stated in the Q3-2020 Earnings Call Presentation that the average interest rate of mortgages originated during this time was 3.22%. These are all mortgages that have an extremely low likelihood of being refinanced which means that the cash flows from the MSR will be maximized because they will have a longer lifespan.

Anyone who is considering investing in NRZ needs to understand at least the basic fundamentals mentioned above regarding the MSR because it is one of the most undervalued aspects of the company at this point in time. Based on the current book value of $10.86/share, there is a significant potential that the book value could improve 30% or more in the short to medium term. NRZ summarizes this potential nicely on slide 10 of their Q3-2020 earnings report.

Source: Q3-2020 Earnings Call Presentation

During my time in Secondary Marketing, it was pretty common to see MSRs sold at a 4 multiple which means that if the servicing fee was 25 bps that the value would be determined to be 100 bps. More importantly, this was a fairly consistent trend since the beginning of 2013 (see image above) when the average multiple for conventional MSRs was above the 4.00x multiple. The current multiple of 3.1x is due to the rapid drop in interest rates and is also impacted by the lack of demand from financial institutions. Remember, when interest rates drop, the value of the MSR drops which is why a financial institution might be more hesitant to add MSRs to its books because they don't want to end up in the same position as UMPQ above where it has taken a $50 million hit to its earnings over the last four quarters in MSR book value alone.

Fortunately, NRZ is positioned to capitalize on this potential because they have made the MSR a core part of their business model, which means that they can continue purchasing these assets at below-average multiples.

Now, you might be wondering why the multiple for government mortgages is lower than the average multiple for conventional mortgages (and why this gap has increased in recent years)? Ginnie Mae (GNMA) servicing is more complicated and specialized which is why there are quite a few banks and credit unions that have servicing departments for conventional mortgages but do not service GOVT mortgages that they originate. The main driver why the multiple is consistently lower is that GNMA insurance to the lender takes additional time before the lender is reimbursed which increases the servicing cost. Because the average cost to service delinquent GNMA loans is higher, this commands a smaller multiple.

Now, the interesting reason why the spread has increased in recent years is that GNMA services mortgages have a faster prepayment speed than their conventional counterparts. If this doesn't strike you as odd then trust me when I say it should because GNMA typically represents loans that have more risk because they often have less-qualified buyers. This then raises the question, so why are loans for less-qualified buyers (GNMA includes VA Mortgages, FHA Mortgages, Rural Development Mortgages, and Public and Indian Housing Mortgages) being paid-off at a faster pace than their conventional counterparts?

A lot of this goes back to VA Mortgages and the issue started to really become apparent when I first started working in Secondary Marketing. A number of VA mortgage lenders were involved in a churning scheme where they would originate a VA mortgage at a fixed 30-year interest rate only to refinance the loan one year later to a lower fixed interest rate or an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) which would lower the interest rate and the payment. This allowed lenders to "double-dip" on origination fees while sticking the borrower with additional fees that weren't necessary. For more information on this subject (since it isn't of extreme importance to this article on NRZ), you can read the following report by the Urban Institute Fast Prepayments of VA Mortgages Are Increasing Costs to Veteran and FHA Mortgage Borrowers.

While GNMA mortgages are trading close to their seven-year average, conventional mortgages are not and this presents a good opportunity to accumulate MSRs by purchasing them from other lenders and from the recapture and origination of mortgages through NRZ.

Origination Department - The Goal Is To Recapture Mortgages

When I worked for UMPQ, I was given the opportunity to be put in charge of a new program that allowed us to better understand which mortgages in our portfolio were more likely to have a high chance of prepayment (AKA refinanced), thus giving our loan officers the opportunity to reach out to those customers before another financial institution did. This program (which was quite expensive) gave us monthly updates of how our portfolio looked and allowed us to rank mortgages from a 1-10 with a 1 representing a mortgage that was extremely unlikely to be refinanced (typically, these were existing loans with low-interest rates or recently originated mortgages). A 10 on the other hand, represented a mortgage that likely refinanced yesterday and typically consisted of mortgages that were 10 years (or older) or had above-average interest rates (the highest interest rate I remember seeing was around 9%).

Anyone who knows a thing or two about marketing will say that acquiring new customers is extremely expensive. It's not uncommon in the banking world that a company would spend hundreds of dollars for each new customer it wants to bring to the door (this could even be thousands of dollars when speaking specifically about mortgages). When we apply this concept to NRZ's business model it becomes even more apparent because mortgage servicing is not a sticky product (meaning that if they refinance at another financial institution that services its own MSRs that the customer likely won't ever think about NRZ ever again). By taking an active recapture approach, NRZ is able to mitigate the loss of some of these customers and reduce their overall acquisition costs by originating their own loans with MSRs instead of being forced to pay a premium for the MSRs of other financial institutions.

This recapture effort means two things for a company that currently owns the MSR associated with the loan:

Refinancing a loan will close the previous servicing contract but will allow them to own the new MSR associated with the new contract. Keeps loan officers busy (especially talented ones).

I think that the first point is relatively easy to understand given that a loan refinanced by another financial institution means the loss of an MSR for NRZ. Refinancing an existing loan allows NRZ to generate origination fees while also retaining the MSR (which is a cost-saving by not needing to pay a higher multiple).

The second point is a little less apparent but is a real concern that any independent mortgage broker or financial institution that originates mortgages faces. There are tons of mortgage lenders and they typically come in two forms (some like UMPQ are a hybrid of the two models).

Call Center Lender - This can be thought of as the Quicken model or the model that NRZ is expanding upon. In my industry, we call this model the batting cage as the lenders receive phone calls directly or call on leads (these are not cold-callers) when customers expressed interest in refinancing. When this business channel is slower, they will also have the opportunity to use programs like the one I mentioned above to reach out to existing customers in an effort to generate additional business. These types of loan officers are typically paid quite a bit less than lenders who are out in the field. This model is attractive because it can handle large volumes and can maximize the value of each mortgage lender. Branch or Field Lender - These are staff members who have a knack for sales and who are great at developing relationships with realtors and home builders. These loan officers are typically high-producing individuals and are compensated extremely well for their efforts. These are the lenders who will have the highest risk of jumping ship especially when they are extremely good at what they do. If an institution's mortgage rates aren't competitive enough, it means that origination volume will go elsewhere and these "high-performers" are likely to jump ship is a major concern for all mortgage lenders. Financial institutions like UMPQ have the ability to originate mortgages (specifically portfolio ARMs) at an interest rate that is below the rate of independent mortgage companies which gives them an edge to retaining these lenders.

NRZ's business model of the call center means that they have very little risk because they operate a call-center-type model and do not require (at least not at this point) more expensive field lenders. Even during difficult interest rate environments, NRZ should be able to maintain enough traffic to keep those commission checks coming in. By focusing on the recapture of these mortgages, NRZ can benefit from the increased origination fees, the ability to retain or sell the mortgage, and the ability to retain the MSR.

Dividends - Common and Preferred Shares

As I have already mentioned, investors should be willing to accept that the chance of seeing the dividend return to $2.00/share annually is extremely unlikely and would only occur through major changes. Regardless, investors should consider that management has continued to increase the dividend by a healthy margin and is well-covered at this point.

As a REIT, NRZ is obligated to pay out 90% of its taxable income to shareholders. If market conditions remain favorable, I wouldn't be surprised if large buybacks or special end-of-year dividends are made in order to meet these criteria.

For investors who are a little more cautious, it is worth considering preferred shares of NRZ and we recently purchased NRZ Preferred Series B (NRZ.PB) for our retiree John's portfolio. On 11/2/2020, NRZ announced that it received authorization from the Board of Directors to buy back up to $100 million of preferred stock through the end of 2021. This demonstrates that NRZ believes these shares are significantly undervalued and they are taking the same approach to its common shares as well now that the yield is above 7.5%.

Conclusion

NRZ is ramping up all of the right operations at the same time they have reduced the amount of leverage and no longer have the same kind of exposure to risky assets that were sold at substantial losses back in March. In fact, now that NRZ has substantial cash on hand, it can be the company that capitalizes the next time a company needs to sell assets at a fire-sale like price.

MSRs remains one of the most misunderstood assets but investors shouldn't expect an overnight turnaround in the value of these assets. Investors will want to pay close attention to increasing mortgage interest rates, as this will be the trigger that causes book value to skyrocket. As I mentioned in this article, NRZ's MSR portfolio is the asset that has the greatest short/medium-term potential.

NRZ is not a risk-less investment but the potential for capital appreciation on common and preferred stock is definitely attractive at these prices which is why we have added to both the common stock and NRZ.PB positions for the retirees whom I regularly write about. I was fortunate enough to build a starter position before the large jump in price (NRZ.PB increased by 6.62% on 11/2/2020).

My clients John and Jane are long NRZ, NRZ.PB, and UMPQ.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, UMPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer. I was previously employed by Umpqua for 2.5 years before accepting a job at a small local credit union. I am personally long UMPQ.