In July 2020, I started to write about banks for the first time ever as this was a sector which I was avoiding previously due to several reasons (i.e. difficulties to understand the risks). In the weeks that followed (during August 2020), I covered several banks from the United States, Canada and Sweden. Now I will continue this "series" and I am planning to write about several banks from different countries around the world. And this article will be about my first company from Down Under - I will cover the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) (OTCPK:CMWAY).

(Source: Commonwealth Bank of Australia Media)

The article will follow a similar structure as the other articles about banks published in August. I will start with a business description and look at the growth potential especially by focusing on the shift to digital). Following that, we will look at the risks the company is facing as well as the wide economic moat. Finally, we will look at the dividend and finish with an intrinsic value calculation.

Business Description

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia ("CBA") is the largest retail bank in Australia and a clear market leader. This is including its full-owned subsidiaries ASB Bank, which is operating in New Zealand and Bankwest (previously known as The Bank of Western Australia), which was acquired by CBA in October 2008. By assets, CBA is also the largest bank in Australia and among the top 50 largest banks in the world. The bank does operations mostly in Australia, but also has a presence in several countries including New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and South Africa.

The bank operates in six different business units:

Retail Banking Services : This segment provides banking and general insurance products and services to personal customers. Retail Banking Services also includes the financial results of retail banking activities provided under the Bankwest brand. For the full-year 2020, the total income was $11,236 million.

: This segment provides banking and general insurance products and services to personal customers. Retail Banking Services also includes the financial results of retail banking activities provided under the Bankwest brand. For the full-year 2020, the total income was $11,236 million. Business and Private Banking : This segment serves the needs of business, corporate and agribusiness customers across the full range of financial services solutions as well as providing banking and advisory services for high net worth individuals. Additionally, it provides equities trading and margin lending services through the CommSec Business. In the full-year 2020, the total income was $7,219 million.

: This segment serves the needs of business, corporate and agribusiness customers across the full range of financial services solutions as well as providing banking and advisory services for high net worth individuals. Additionally, it provides equities trading and margin lending services through the CommSec Business. In the full-year 2020, the total income was $7,219 million. Institutional Banking and Markets : This segment serves the commercial and wholesale banking needs of large corporate, institutional and government clients across a full range of financial service solutions. In the full-year 2020, the total income was $2,300 million.

: This segment serves the commercial and wholesale banking needs of large corporate, institutional and government clients across a full range of financial service solutions. In the full-year 2020, the total income was $2,300 million. International Financial Services (IFS) and Corporate Centre : This segment includes the Indonesian retail and business banking operations and minority investments in China and Vietnam and in 2020, the total income was $568 million.

: This segment includes the Indonesian retail and business banking operations and minority investments in China and Vietnam and in 2020, the total income was $568 million. New Zealand : This segment includes the banking and funds management business operating in New Zealand (primarily under the ASB brand). ASB provides a range of banking, wealth and insurance products and services to its personal, business, rural and corporate customers in New Zealand. In the full-year 2020, the total income was $2,438 million.

: This segment includes the banking and funds management business operating in New Zealand (primarily under the ASB brand). ASB provides a range of banking, wealth and insurance products and services to its personal, business, rural and corporate customers in New Zealand. In the full-year 2020, the total income was $2,438 million. Wealth Management: This segment provides superannuation, investment and retirement products and for the full-year 2020, it generated $2,035 million in profit for the group.

When looking at the last full-year results for fiscal 2020 (ending June 30, 2020), Commonwealth Bank of Australia could perform very well compared to many other banks. Total banking as well as total operating income could increase 1% compared to the previous year. For 2020, earnings per share was $4.13, reflecting a decline of 11% compared to the previous year. When including the discontinued operations, earnings per share were $5.23.

Digitalization

When talking about the growth potential of banks, it depends on the interest yield (which the bank can't control) and also how the economy is developing. But especially in the last few years another aspect has become extremely important: digitalization. When claiming that FinTech and digitalization are an existential threat to banks, it might be an exaggeration. However, all major banks have to adopt to this "new reality" and the trend towards mobile banking, digitalization and away from branches is definitely a challenge that has to be faced. But banks that adapt will not only survive, but also continue to thrive.

(Source: Full-Year Results Presentation)

In June 2020, the bank had 6.1 million app users (compared to 5.0 million two years earlier) and digital transactions were responsible for 66% of total transaction value (59% two years earlier and 52% four years earlier). And the Commonwealth Bank of Australia can by all means claim that it is a mobile banking leader as it was named the number 1 bank in different surveys (sometimes for several years in a row).

Risk

Like most other banks (and companies), the Commonwealth Bank of Australia is also facing several risks. In this section, I will highlight three major threats that are worth mentioning: the current crisis that was caused by the pandemic and led to a steep recession in many countries all over the world, the housing market in Australia and New Zealand and finally the low interest rates, which are especially important for CBA.

We start with interest rates. Low interest rates are a problem for all banks and probably the reason why almost all banks are trading with such low multiples. But low interest rates are especially problematic for CBA. Most banks generate revenue from interest income and non-interest income. In 2020, interest income was $29,726 million in 2020 and subtracting the $11,552 million in interest expenses leads to $18,610 net interest income. Other banking income was "only" $5,002 million in 2020. These $5 billion in other banking income stems mostly from commissions (about $2.56 billion), lending fees ($986 million) and trading income ($940 million). This means that 78.8% of net banking operating income stemmed from interest income and interest rates fluctuations, therefore, have a huge effect on the top and bottom line of CBA. The low interest rates are therefore especially problematic for CBA right now, but if interest rates will increase again, CBA might profit more than other banks.

A second major risk is the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that is posing a risk to many companies - and especially to banks. The lockdowns and shutdowns all over the world that (sadly) are necessary (in many countries) to get the pandemic under control had huge negative consequences for the economy. The positive news, however, is that both countries - Australia and New Zealand - seem to have COVID-19 pretty well under control (compared to many other countries around the world). At the beginning of November 2020, Australia had less than 30k confirmed cases and less than 1,000 confirmed deaths. New Zealand had 1,963 confirmed cases so far and 25 confirmed deaths (which is very impressive considering a population of 4.9 million). And after a second wave hit Australia in August, the daily numbers are in the very low double-digits again. A recent Lancet article is also praising the New Zealand strategy:

The lockdown implemented in New Zealand was remarkable for its stringency and its brevity: Jefferies and colleagues show that the daily number of cases dropped below ten in mid-April, less than a month after the first increase in New Zealand's Alert Level. Furthermore, although most of the cases reported by mid-March were imported, almost no further importation was observed 2 weeks after the implementation of the first travel bans and isolation orders: imported cases represented 58% (95% CI 53-62) of the cases before March 15 but just 38% (36-41) of the total.

When comparing New Zealand and Australia to most other countries (including the United States and most European countries), the negative effects from COVID-19 will be limited. Nevertheless, CBA might see negative fall-out from COVID-19 and it has also sectors that were impacted (or could be impacted in the coming quarters). Management is outlining four most impacted sectors - retail trade, manufacturing, transport and culture and recreation.

(Source: Full-Year Results Presentation)

In Australia, GDP dropped only 7% in the second quarter after a decline of 0.3% in the first quarter and the unemployment rate increased only from about 5% before the crisis to 6.9% right now. The unemployment rate of New Zealand wasn't affected at all and is still about 4%. However, GDP declined 12.2%, but nevertheless I would be quite optimistic for the two countries in the coming quarters.

A third - and maybe the major - risk for CBA is the often-mentioned housing market in Australia and New Zealand. Both countries have extremely high housing prices that continued to increase in the last decades. In the ten years before the housing prices peaked in the United States (and contributed in a major way to the Financial Crisis), they increased about 92%. In the last ten years housing prices in New Zealand increased 85% and in Australia housing prices increased 40%. But to put these numbers in context, we also have to look at the increases in housing prices since 1990. In the United States we saw increases of 174% and in the euro area prices increased 139%. In Australia, prices increased 366% and in New Zealand housing prices increased 460%.

(Source: OECD Housing prices // Indexed at 2015=100)

This is resulting in one of the highest "household to GDP ratios" in the world. In March 2020, the household to GDP ratio was 94.8% in New Zealand and 119% in Australia. As far as I know, only Switzerland has a higher household to GDP ratio than Australia.

Don't get me wrong: I am not saying that the housing market must crash and I also don't know when a crash might happen (if it happens). But the extremely high housing prices in combination with the extremely high debt levels pose a major risk to an economy - and especially to banks that operate in this economy.

Wide Economic Moat

When turning away from the negative (the risks) to the positive, we have to mention the wide economic moat that Commonwealth Bank of Australia has in a similar way as most other major banks all over the world. The moat is based on the same two sources as for most other banks - switching costs and cost advantages. As I have described the typical moat most banks have in the past, I will not go into detail again.

I would only like to point out that the Commonwealth Bank of Australia constantly reported a higher return on invested equity than its two closest competitors in Down Under - Westpac Banking Corporation (WBK) and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCPK:ANZBY).

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

And when looking at the net income margin, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia could also report higher margins than the two competitors. And both metrics are indicating the strong position of CBA and contribute to a competitive advantage.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is also a clear market leader in Australia and New Zealand. In business lending and home lending, the company has a more or less stable market share in the last few years. In business lending, peer data is not available, but CBA has only a market share of 14.8%. In home lending, CBA has a market share of 24.9% and is ahead of its peers. In household deposits, CBA's market share declined over the last few years, but with a market share of 27.1%, Commonwealth Bank of Australia is still ahead of its peers and clear market leader.

(Source: Full-Year Results Presentation)

Dividend

As for most other banks, the dividend is one important way to reward shareholders and according to its dividend policy, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia is targeting a payout ratio between 70% and 80% of its earnings. I have dividend data since 1992 and until 2009, the company could increase the dividend every year. During the Financial Crisis (in 2009), CBA had to cut the dividend 14% (compared to many other banks, however, this was a modest dividend cut).

(Source: Author's work based on numbers from CBA)

In the last decade, dividend growth slowed down - including three years in which the annual dividend could not be raised. And in 2020, CBA cut its dividend by 31% to an annual dividend of $2.98. This leads to a dividend yield of 4.3% and a payout ratio of 72%.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

When trying to determine a fair value, we can start by looking at the P/E ratio. It is worth pointing out that the Commonwealth Bank of Australia is trading with a rather high P/E ratio (at least compared to its peers). Right now, the TTM P/E ratio is 17.19 while most other banks are trading in the low double digits or sometimes even single digits. JPMorgan Chase (JPM), for example, is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.78, the Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.45, the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is trading with a P/E ratio 12.03 and U.S. Bancorp (USB) has a P/E ratio of 12.89 (and these are all high-quality businesses in my opinion).

(Source: Seeking Alpha Charting)

Of course, a higher P/E ratio can be justified, when a company is growing with a higher pace and higher estimated cash flows in future years will lead to a higher intrinsic value. However, when looking at past growth rates of CBA, they seem to be similar to these of other major banks and there doesn't seem to be a justification why CBA deserves a higher multiple. I have data since 1993 and when looking at different timeframes, we get the following growth rates.

CAGR Since 1993 Since 2000 Since 2010 Revenue 6.47% 6.92% 2.36% Net Income 11.77% 9.02% 4.67%

To calculate an intrinsic value, I will use a discounted cash flow analysis and make similar assumptions as with all the other banks. For the next year, I assume FCF to be $0 (to reflect the recession and the negative fallout). For 2022, I assume that CBA can return to a pre-crisis level and we will use the net income of 2020 (which was $9,634 million). Going forward, we assume that growth will slowly accelerate again and at the end of the next decade we assume 4% growth for CBA (and use this growth rate also for perpetuity). Using these assumptions (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $71.19, making the share a little bit undervalued at this point.

I know that these are rather cautious assumptions and over the long run, I am optimistic that most banks will report higher growth rates again. In five or maybe ten years the zero-rate environment will end and banks will be more profitable again. But we also have to point out that the average free cash flow of the last 10 years was "only" $7,382 million (I sometimes used this number for the calculation) and CBA has increased the number of outstanding shares in the last few years, which is also not a good sign.

Conclusion

Most banks are undervalued right now and are trading for low double-digit or sometimes even single-digit P/E ratios. If we remain confident that banks will be around in 10 or 20 years from now and that interest rates will not remain at 0% forever, an investment in banks could be very profitable over the long run. And when calculating with rather modest growth assumptions, Commonwealth Bank is fairly valued at this point and it seems likely that CBA can grow at higher rates again than the numbers I used in my assumption making the stock undervalued.

But there are many other banks that might grow at similar or even higher rates, but are valued much more attractively than CBA. Many other banks are deeply undervalued - even when using very conservative growth assumptions. Australia and New Zealand might get better through this pandemic in the coming quarters and CBA might profit from that fact, but I don't know if the premium can be justified by that fact. And CBA is facing some risks, like the housing market and extremely high debt levels in Australia and New Zealand that could lead to a massive problem (and even a financial crisis). At this point I will pass on CBA and focus on other banking stocks that - in most cases - pay even a higher dividend yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.