Rubis (OTCPK:RBSFY) might pique your interest if you are on the hunt for high-yielding companies. As far as oil companies go, Rubis is not too bad. Only 5% of its revenues are aviation dependent, and it passes on all of the oil price risks onto customers as it runs distribution and terminals in the oil supply chain. However, the company is still exposed to risks related to COVID-19. While the terminal business held strong as traders, companies and governments stored oil in waiting for price recoveries from negative levels, the distribution business, which relies on volumes at petrol stations, suffered meaningfully. There are pockets of resilience in LPG and agrifood, but we don't see why Rubis deserves any special attention at this point. If the outlook on mobility were to become meaningfully better, for example with growth in terrestrial travel even at the expense of aviation, the stock would become interesting again.

Dividend Payable, But Threatened

The business remains cash flow generative despite substantial headwinds. About 33% of the operating income in 2020 has so far come from the terminal business, which is now owned as a JV. This income stayed entirely resilient, even growing a little bit. The Rubis Energie segment, which constitutes everything from its owned vessel logistics, to refinery, to storage and to fueling, suffered substantially to no surprise.

The decline in aviation and in general traffic has meant substantial declines for Rubis in its distribution business. It could have been much worse than a 20% decline, but the agrifood and fertilizer distribution business, as well as the LPG business, held strong due to their end-markets being essential despite COVID-19 (heating and farming). Indeed, even with the dramatic early year COVID-19 impact incorporated into half-year results, cash flow generation remained quite robust with FCF at around 80 million EUR. Even if we see selective lock-downs again, the business should be able to generate more cash in H2, and then we would meet the dividend burden of about 190 million EUR annually, if just barely.

Continued Risks in Distribution

The problem is that even if CAPEX is drawn back and the dividend sustained, adverse events are quite likely. Distribution will clearly depend on the volume of demand. Price is unlikely to be of help since it can't go much lower and won't most likely as countries comply with OPEC agreements. Ultimately, we need traffic, and with aviation traffic likely to stay very depressed for the coming years, it'll have to rely on terrestrial travel.

While freight might keep diesel prices up, petrol products in general would be very liable to suffer if there are further lock-downs. We are already seeing massive increases in cases in Europe that are likely to continue to propagate due to COVID-19's longer incubation period. Indeed, many countries have already instituted lock-down measures to some degree, with curfews and travel restrictions in place. With uncertainty around the vaccine rollout and the capacity for its eventual production, pressure on this side of Rubis's business is likely to continue for a substantial period of time, perhaps another year.

Conclusions

The stock is substantially discounted at this point, and although its dividend is attractive, it is under some pressure and risk in the event of low immunity rates from a slow vaccine rollout. Trading in an oil group is also not doing it any favors, as oil has become very disliked by markets. Although we believe in the necessity of oil for the medium and long term, the price performance of Rubis is likely to languish despite pockets of resilience, and with the dividend also threatened by potential COVID-19 developments, we would put this stock on a watch-list, and nothing more.

