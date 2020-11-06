While Canadian cannabis consumption is on the clear rise, not all are participating in this increased growth - as a zero sum game, this translates into CGC being a winner.

Canada’s legal cannabis sales are moving higher by 25% per month which should translate into increased revenues across the board for cannabis producers.

When Canada legalized cannabis there were many companies that started and built large grow facilities to accommodate the potential wave of demand. But initial demand was slow. This was mainly due to the fact that dispensaries were heavily regulated and/or controlled entirely by the governmental provinces. Without a mechanism for incentives, governments were slow to push through with opening stores and getting permits passed. This created a significant amount of supply piling up at growers' facilities. Things are changing. A brief pause during the initial lockdown phase of COVID notwithstanding, there are significant increases in cannabis sales throughout Canada on a monthly basis; as high as 30% MoM increases. Given this, my expectation is that companies in Canada are going to see continued increases in revenues with the eventuality of achieving profitability. Canopy Growth (CGC) is one of the companies that I expect to see benefit from this; I expect higher revenues in the upcoming earnings release.

Here is a look at the daily chart on Canopy Growth:

(Data Source: Trading View)

I wanted to show the weekly chart so that readers could see how this company has benefited over the years with moves of individuals and companies into the cannabis industry.

In the early part of Canadian cannabis legalization, all the way over on the left hand side of this chart, you can see where things started to get interesting. In August 2018, Canopy Growth saw a cash infusion of $4B by Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), the alcohol and beverage giant and owners of Corona beer. You can see that right in the middle of the chart. Since then, and as recent as May of this year, Constellation Brands has increased its stake in the cannabis company. There were other companies that bought into the cannabis industry in this manner, investing in other companies and creating partnerships. But what have they received from this investment so far?

Not much, so far.

Canopy Growth focused on expanding its portfolio of offerings throughout Canada and the United States. With the $4B the company received, Canopy purchased several other companies. It was the behemoth in the industry. But this may not have been necessarily a good thing.

The Canadian cannabis industry saw far too many players creating too much supply within a highly regulated industry that was slow to open dispensaries to be able to sell their flower to consumers. A lot of what Canopy purchased was not profitable as of yet. So, the company has been losing money for several quarters from these acquisitions and partnerships.

But patience would have been the key.

Canadian Cannabis is Heading Higher

Here is the recent data on Canada's cannabis sales:

(Data Source: StatCan; Author's Chart)

The data has been coming in over the past three months averaging ~25% MoM increases in sales of cannabis. The months of March, April and May, at the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns, saw a small decline for one month. Since then, the country has been making up for lost time with significant MoM increases. In the past three months alone, total sales of cannabis products have increased over 90%.

This overall sales growth is going to major players in the industry. In fact, HEXO (HEXO) just announced increased revenue last week with a 75% YoY revenue increase (it is primarily based in Toronto and Montreal). My thinking is that this trend will continue throughout the Canadian cannabis companies. This is where Canopy Growth's revenues come in as it is more spread out over all of Canada.

Canopy Growth Revenues and Earnings

Canopy Growth has seen overall increased revenues over the past several quarters, but in fits and starts:

(Data Source: Company data from Seeking Alpha; author's chart)

The last quarter, Canopy reported C$110M in revenues which was a 22% YoY increase. However, the company lost some $0.19 EPS (Estimated -$0.28) during this time, as well. So, increasing revenues are not necessarily the key to profits just yet; there needs to be economies of scale and fixed costs need to be overcome.

But there is growth on the way and I think that the company is poised to see additional revenue growth this quarter coming up. For example, and to highlight some of the potential, according to the company's teleconference, Canopy shipped 1.2M beverages during the first quarter of 2020 throughout the United States and Canada. This is a linear Run Rate of 4.8M beverages whereas last year the company sold a total of 4.2M beverages. But I have used a linear equation in this. Canada's sales continue to increase and likewise, the 4.8M Run Rate may be too low as the industry sees continued increases. Can it top 5M for the year? We will see, but that cannot be too far off.

Keep in mind that Canada's revenues for total cannabis sales are up some 90% in the past three months.

It is this revenue increase that I am drawing a potential link with the revenues of the key players in Canada, of which, Canopy Growth is the biggest player (rated in the top three throughout the country).

Conclusion

I am looking at the link between Canadian retail sales of cannabis and respective individual companies. It is a zero sum game. If Canadian retail sales increase and one company's sales numbers do not, the revenue increases must come from another company. With regards to Canopy Growth, it may not be the #1 producer in Canada, but it has the deepest pockets in the industry and is often the company most analysts in the industry look towards for a benchmark. My expectation is that the increased revenues in Canada will translate to increased revenues with Canopy and this may translate into much better revenue increases than expected.

However, on last quarter's EPS, the company lost $0.19 per share. Hexo just released its revenues and earnings. That company saw increased revenues but missed big on its earnings with an expected $0.00 EPS but missed at -$0.30 EPS. So, just because Canopy may see increased revenues, I'm cautious that it necessarily will also see improved earnings. However, I am looking towards this as a potential opportunity.

I am looking for the increased revenues and if earnings beat to the upside, I believe that Canopy will once again be a strong buy for a long-term investment. Otherwise, it may be a few quarters until the company prints growing earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.