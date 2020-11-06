The market expects that the company will have to cut its dividend and it will need a very strong fourth quarter to prevent this from happening.

On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Spanish energy giant Repsol S.A. (OTCQX:REPYF) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. The company continued the tradition of energy companies delivering relatively poor earnings performance in our pandemic-stricken world. This is largely due to the sharp decline in crude oil prices that accompanied the lockdowns and the continuing lack of demand for travel.

However, as I pointed out in a previous article, Repsol has been fairly aggressive about building out its renewable credentials so we can expect that to aid the company somewhat. We still certainly see the impact of the low oil prices on the company though as evidenced by its revenue decline and net loss. Repsol did manage to deliver a strong cash flow despite this though, which is very likely more important. Overall then, there may be reasons to have confidence in Repsol going forward.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Repsol's third quarter 2020 earnings results:

Repsol reported total revenues of €8.480 billion in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 33.84% decline over the €12.818 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of €111 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the €599 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Repsol produced an average of 616,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current period. This represents a 13.36% decline over the 711,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged in the equivalent period of last year.

The company reported a respectable operating cash flow of €1.258 billion in the reporting period. This represents an 18.52% decline over the €1.544 billion that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

Repsol reported a net loss of €95 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the €340 million net income that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

One ongoing trend that we have been seeing in the energy space is that earnings are generally worse than what these companies had in the prior year quarter and Repsol was clearly not an exception to this. This was largely expected as the market has driven down the stock prices of these companies over the past year. This was largely due to oil prices, which declined substantially once the pandemic and economic lockdowns hit and, while they have recovered somewhat, they still remain much lower than what we saw at the start of the year. As we can clearly see here, Brent crude was selling for $66.00 per barrel at the start of the year but has since fallen to $40.28 today, a 43.06% decline:

Source: Business Insider

This price decline had an impact on Repsol because it reduced the prices that the company could get for its products. In the most recent quarter, the company had a realized crude oil price of $39.10 per barrel that it sold compared to $55.30 per barrel a year ago. The company also saw its realized natural gas price decline but not by nearly as much:

Source: Repsol S.A.

It should be immediately obvious why this would have a negative effect on the company's financial performance. After all, if it was forced to accept a lower price for the oil and gas that it sells, then the company would bring in less total revenues all else being equal. The lower revenues mean that less money is available to cover the company's costs and thus make its way down to profits and cash flows, all else being equal.

While theoretical economists and other academics like to consider a static world with only a single variable, the truth is that all else is rarely equal in the business world. That has proven to be the case here as Repsol also saw its production decline year-over-year. As noted in the highlights, Repsol produced an average of 616,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the most recent quarter compared to 711,000 in the prior year quarter. The biggest reason for this is that the company's production operations in Libya have been halted since January 19. This was something that was imposed by the Libyan national oil in response to the civil war plaguing the nation.

In short, the state oil company forced a stoppage of operations at certain fields in the country including some in which Repsol has a working interest. These fields were operational in the third quarter of last year so the company was able to receive some production from them but it was obviously not the case this year. Fortunately though, this is a problem that slowly appears to be being solved. In late October, Bloomberg reported that the El Feel field is in the process of being restarted. This field is the final major field in Libya to be brought online, meaning that many of Repsol's likely have been. Thus, we should be seeing the company's production improve somewhat in the fourth quarter.

It should be fairly obvious how lower production levels would reduce Repsol's revenues. After all, this means that the company had less product to sell and thus make money off of. When we combine this with the lower price of crude oil, we can see that Repsol essentially suffered from both sides. Fortunately though, we should see things improve somewhat in the fourth quarter for the reason that was just discussed. Basically, the production in Libya coming back online will give Repsol more production to sell and this should offset at least some of the impact from the lower production levels. Of course, this improvement may not happen if oil prices decline, which could very easily happen if we see another round of lockdowns as we enter the winter season.

Repsol did experience a production boost from an event that I discussed in a recent article on Equinor (EQNR). In November 2019, Repsol announced that it was acquiring 70,000 net acres of land in the Eagle Ford shale from Equinor for $325 million. This acquisition added approximately 34,000 barrels of oil per day of production in one of North America's richest tight oil basins. As the company did not own this acreage in the year-ago quarter, the incremental production here offset some of the lost production in Libya. Unfortunately for Repsol though, this acquisition may have been poorly timed.

As I pointed out in the past (see here), one of the biggest problems with North American shale plays is that they are very expensive to produce in, which could make it somewhat difficult to turn a profit in with oil prices at today's levels. This has a devastating impact on the value of acreage in these regions and it is certainly conceivable that Repsol's acreage is no longer worth the $325 million that the company paid for it. Of course, Repsol had no way of knowing that a global pandemic would devastate oil prices when it entered into this transaction so this does not really illustrate a problem with the company's management but it is still rather disappointing.

As I mentioned in the introduction, Repsol has been making a push to get into the renewables space. This is a sector of the energy industry that has been attracting a great deal of attention over the past few years as governments become increasingly fearful of climate change and have implemented a variety of different incentives and mandates meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations.

The European Union has admittedly been more aggressive about this than the United States has been, which might be one reason why European energy companies have been somewhat more focused on developing a renewables business than their American counterparts (see here). Repsol has mostly been focused on the solar energy space and to this end has three photovoltaic solar parks in development throughout Spain:

Facility Location Capacity Start-Up Date Valdesolar Valdecaballeros, Spain 264 MW 2020 Kappa Ciudad Real, Spain 126.6 MW 2021 Sigma Cádiz, Spain 204 MW 2023

These solar parks are the early stages of the company's plans to become a net zero emitter of carbon by 2050. As such, the company intends to develop more renewable projects going forward in furtherance of this goal. This could ultimately prove to be an area of growth for Repsol since renewables are likely to deliver much more growth over the coming decades than traditional hydrocarbons. According to the International Energy Agency, the consumption of renewably-sourced energy will increase by 83% over the next twenty years, which is substantially more than either crude oil or natural gas:

Source: Kinder Morgan (KMI), International Energy Agency

Furthermore, the research agency expects that solar growth will outstrip the growth in any other form of power generation over the next twenty years:

Source: International Energy Agency

The fact that Repsol is already building a presence and base of expertise in this growing market could position the company quite well to take advantage of it as opportunities to develop further new projects emerge. Perhaps more importantly though, the company's electricity division provides it with a certain amount of diversity beyond traditional oil and gas. This can be especially important during times when this market is weak, which is exactly what we saw in this quarter. We thus saw the advantages of this business unit here as the company's commercial and renewables business was one of the only ones that managed to deliver year-over-year growth. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: Repsol S.A.

As we can see, the commercial and renewables business delivered an adjusted net income of €169 million, representing a €16 million increase year-over-year. It was unfortunately not the company's electricity generation business that was responsible for this growth. That business operation was relatively flat year-over-year though, which was still better than what its traditional hydrocarbon units managed to accomplish. This does make some sense though when we consider the lockdowns as the fact that people would be using more electricity in their residences while they were stuck there would effectively offset the fact that closed down businesses were consuming less.

Although the company's electricity utility business did not generate the improved year-over-year performance that we see here (that credit surprisingly belongs to the company's retail gasoline stations), it does provide a certain amount of stability to support the company's other operations and offers some growth potential as Repsol builds out its renewables business.

As mentioned earlier, one of the nicest things in this report is the fact that Repsol managed to generate a reasonably strong cash flow despite the challenging industry conditions. This is nice because ultimately it is cash and not earnings that supports a company's ability to pay down debt and return capital to its investors. As is the case with most large energy companies, Repsol pays out a dividend to its investors. Over the past twelve months, the company paid out a dividend of €0.916 ($1.07) per share, which gives it a very impressive 17.2% yield. This yield is a very clear indication that the market does not expect that the company will be able to maintain this dividend going forward so let us investigate further.

The usual way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as free cash flow. This is the money that was generated by and left over from the company's ordinary operations after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital investments. Ultimately, this is the money that is available to do things like buy back stock or pay a dividend. In the third quarter of this year, Repsol had a free cash flow of €1.140 billion, which was a fairly significant increase over the €719 million that the company had last year. This is certainly impressive given the challenging environment in the traditional energy industry compared to last year.

However, the majority of the improvements came from the fact that Repsol cut back drastically on its exploration and development budget. This is something that nearly every energy company has done so Repsol is certainly not alone in this. It will have the effect of reducing the company's growth prospects compared to what the company had at the same time last year. More importantly though, this reported free cash flow is substantially strong than anything else that Repsol has generated this year, which is evident in the fact that the company only had a free cash flow of €1.312 billion in the first nine months of 2020.

Repsol has about 1.5 billion shares outstanding so the current dividend costs the company about €1.374 annually. The company's ability to afford this dividend thus obviously depends on the company's performance in the fourth quarter but even if we assume that it posts another solid quarter like what it had in the third one, Repsol would still be paying out more than half of its free cash flow to its shareholders. This is technically affordable but I will admit that it is tighter coverage than I would like.

With that said though, Repsol is now better positioned to weather through the current conditions than it was at the start of the year so it should be able to get better coverage next year. The company might be able to maintain this dividend but that depends on its fourth quarter performance. The market is clearly expecting a cut but even if does cut by as much as 50%, the yield would still be 8.6%, which is reasonably attractive.

In conclusion, Repsol managed to deliver a reasonably solid quarter despite the fact that the current conditions in the traditional energy industry are among the most challenging that it has had in a generation. This certainly bodes well for the company's ability to maintain its dividend, although as shown, it is certainly possible that there will be a cut but that is already priced into the price. Thus, even if the company does ultimately cut its dividend, an investor buying today will still be reasonably pleased. Overall then, there is a lot to like here.

