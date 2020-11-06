Platinum Group Metals fits this profile perfectly, and I think 2021 and beyond will be difficult years for the company.

I think it’s dangerous to sell existing producers, but developers without near-term projects as well as with management and funding issues are very good candidates.

Palladium prices have more than quadrupled since early 2016, but there are signs the cycle is turning.

(Source: Macrotrends)

Investment Thesis

Commodities often switch between feast and famine, and prices are rarely stable for long periods of time. Palladium (NYSEARCA:PALL) prices have been really strong since the beginning of 2016, and I think they could remain high for maybe a year more before crashing. With this in mind, it's dangerous to short existing producers as they will continue to generate significant free cash flow over the near term, and some of them are turning to share buybacks and dividends.

The best course of action might be to sell developers and explorers, especially those with a history of underdelivering. Looking at the market, I think the best candidate is Platinum Group Metals (NYSEMKT:PLG).

The Waterberg project

Platinum Group Metals owns half of the Waterberg platinum group metals (PGM) project in the Northern Limb of the famous Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

(Source: Platinum Group Metals)

It's a very large project with 19.5 million ounces of PGM reserves and a mine life of over 45 years with a steady state 4E production of 420,000 ounces per year. What sets it apart from most African PGM projects is that palladium accounts for the majority of production with 63%.

Waterberg is expected to be a very mechanized mine, which should allow it to keep costs very low, with on-site LOM average cash costs forecast at $640/4E ounce.

(Source: Platinum Group Metals)

The net present value (NPV) of Waterberg stands at around $2 billion at current PGM spot prices, even at a high discount rate of 8%.

(Source: Platinum Group Metals)

However, here are the main issues I see with Platinum Group Metals and Waterberg.

1) The total project capital is $1.1 billion and peak funding is over $500 million, which makes Waterberg hard to finance. Due to this, the payback period remains very long even at elevated palladium prices.

2) Construction will take five years, while underground development will last six years. If everything goes smooth, steady state production will be reached in 2027.

(Source: Platinum Group Metals)

3) PGM major Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY) (OTCPK:IMPUF) owns 15% of Waterberg, and in June, it decided not to exercise its option to purchase and earn into a 50.01% interest in the project. This raises serious funding concerns.

4) The track record of the management is really bad, with the company's previous flagship mine (Maseve) failing to meet targets. The latter was impaired by $280 million in 2017 and sold to RBPlat for $74 million in 2018. Platinum Group Metals is led by the same CEO as back then.

History rhymes

(Source: Heraeus)

The last great bull market for palladium started around 15 years ago, right after the metal saw more use in jewelry and the EU introduced the Euro 4 motor vehicle emission standard.

The one we have today is different on several fronts. It's much stronger and is fueled by a structural deficit, which has been in place for eight years now.

However, it's worth pointing out that the deficit before ETF transactions is lower compared to 2012 as industrial and jewelry demand has crashed, while recycling has picked up.

(Source: Heraeus, with data from SFA Oxford)

Data on above-ground stocks is scarce and an article I read on the matter put the number at between 7 and 26 million ounces in 2014. In 2019, Reuters reported that above-ground stocks stood at around 13 million ounces.

In any case, there's more than enough palladium to go around, and the current bull market seems to be built around the idea of tightness and continuing deficits. However, substitution of palladium for platinum in autocatalysts is coming in 2022, which could knock out around 300,000 ounces of demand. Also, Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), which is the largest palladium producer in the world despite its name, forecast that the palladium market will be in balance in 2021.

(Source: Nornickel)

Looking beyond 2021, the supply side looks overcrowded. While the majors like Nornickel, Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW), Anglo American (OTCPK:AGPPF) (OTCPK:ANGPY) and Impala aren't increasing production in the near term, the same can't be said for smaller companies like Northam (OTCPK:NMPNF) and Sedibelo. Also, Wesizwe plans to start hot commissioning of its 420,000 4E ounce Bakubung mine in October 2021 while Great Dyke Investments wants to start mining at the 860,000 4E ounce Darwendale project in 2021.

This elevated level of investment is reminiscent of the last palladium bull market, which saw the opening of several mines near the peak, such as Everest, Mototolo, Two Rivers, and Twickenham.

(Source: Anglo American Platinum, with data from SFA Oxford)

What happened after the price crash was that most planned projects were scrapped. Out of 39 announced projects with a combined production of over 10 million ounces, only 11 entered production with a combined output of 1.2 million ounces. What's more, low palladium prices after 2008 led to the closure of 2.2 million ounces of 3E capacity in the Bushveld Complex.

(Source: Anglo American Platinum, with data from SFA Oxford)

Investor takeaway

The palladium market is in serious trouble with the structural deficit disappearing in 2021 and a few miners ramping up production in 2022. Also, I think around 300,000 of autocatalyst demand is likely to switch to platinum in 2022 or 2023.

Still, it's impossible to tell when palladium prices will crash in a similar fashion to what happened a decade ago. This means it's dangerous to sell producers, but it should be relatively safe to do so with developers which have projects that aren't close to production. Also, management track records matter in mining, which means that the shares of a company lacking in this department with funding issues are likely to see limited upside potential even if palladium prices remain high for a bit more. Platinum Group Metals fits that profile perfectly, and I think it's the best company to sell in the palladium space today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.