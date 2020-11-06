Rents Paid, Dividends Raised: REIT Earnings Recap

The bifurcation between "essential" and "non-essential" sectors widened. Residential REITs were the positive standouts this quarter on the resilient strength of the housing sector while retail REITs continue to stumble.

We did see some fireworks as well. Two troubled mall REITs filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the pandemic finally pushed these struggling landlords over the edge.

The wave of dividend cuts during the pandemic has been reversed. Eight REITs boosted their dividend above pre-pandemic rates, bringing the total to 39 equity REITs and 2 mortgage REITs.

Roughly two-thirds of the 170 equity REITs in our coverage universe beat consensus FFO estimates while nearly two dozen REITs boosted full-year guidance compared to just one that lowered it.

Real Estate Earnings Recap

Flying under-the-radar during election season, a frenzy of real estate earnings reports over the last three weeks have provided critical information on the state of the commercial real estate sector. With real estate earnings season now all-but complete with the exception of a handful of reports next week, we compiled the critical metrics across each real estate property sector and provide our "quick take" commentary from the third quarter.

In general, results were better-than-expected with guidance revisions being overwhelmingly on the upside. Roughly two-thirds of the 170 equity REITs in our coverage universe beat consensus FFO estimates, which is slightly above the historical average of 60%. While most REITs withdrew full-year guidance earlier this year amid the pandemic, the vast majority of REITs that have continued to provide guidance offered a positive boost in the third quarter. Two dozen REITs raised guidance compared to just one REIT that lowered it.

The bifurcation between "essential" and "non-essential" sectors continued this quarter. Residential REITs were the positive standouts on the continued strength of the U.S. housing sector while retail REITs were among the laggards, underscored by the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by two troubled mall REITs - CBL & Associates (CBL) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI). Since the start of earnings season, the billboard, student housing, and single-family rental sectors have been the outperformers while the prison and data center sectors have lagged.

The REIT sector as a whole, however, has trended almost perfectly sideways over this time, as it has for much of the past six months following the dramatic plunge during the pandemic and a relatively sharp - but incomplete - rebound in the following month. For the year, the Vanguard Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) is now lower by 17.5% while the iShares Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) is lower by 39.8%. From the lows, however, equity REITs have rebounded by more than 40% while mortgage REITs have rallied more than 85%.

Rent Collection, Dividend Cuts, and Boosts

Did the rent get paid? As discussed in our Earnings Preview, rent collection - a metric that was rarely reported by REITs in the pre-COVID-19 era - has become the most critical statistic tracked by analysts and investors due to its direct impact on Net Operating Income ("NOI") metrics and, by extension, on dividend-paying capacity. After some concern early on in the pandemic, collection rates returned back to "normal" levels in Q3 for the "essential" property sectors. Retail REITs, which struggled to collect rents during the lockdown months, have shown steady improvement but some REITs still have a not-insignificant percentage of tenants that are still delinquent on rents.

It's far easier to pay dividends when you're collecting the rents. Eight more equity REITs boosted their dividend above pre-pandemic rates since the start of third-quarter earnings season, bringing the total to 39 equity REITs and two mortgage REITs. Broken down by property sector, industrial REITs lead the way with 8 increases, followed by net lease REITs with 7 and apartments with 6. Meanwhile, while fewer in the quantity, the majority of the data center (4/5), cell tower (2/3), and manufactured housing (2/3) REIT sectors have boosted their dividends this year.

Following a wave of dividend reductions or suspensions across the REIT sector early-on in the pandemic, we did not see any additional dividend cuts this quarter. After 62 equity REITs and 32 mortgage REITs cut dividends from February through July, just three additional equity REITs - Mack Cali (CLI), Empire State Realty (ESRT), and GEO Group (GEO) have announced a reduction. On the mortgage REIT side of the sector, we haven't seen a dividend reduction since late June. While many of these REITs have subsequently increased their dividend above the initial cut-rate, all 65 REITs continue to pay dividends below their pre-pandemic rate.

Retail Real Estate Earnings Recap

Shopping Centers: (Final Grade: B-) After a strong start to earnings reports, results were less impressive in the back-half of earnings season. As expected, rent collection has rebounded to just shy of 90% by the end of Q3 and improved to around 75% in Q2, up from the sub-50% initial collection rates in April. Same-store NOI growth - which declined by an average of nearly 18% in Q2, has become slightly "less bad," but is still not pretty with average reported declines of 12.9%. Earnings call commentary indicated that while collection rates are expected to return to "normal" by the end of the year, shopping center REITs are likely to be among the last to resume payouts.

Net Lease: (Final Grade: A-) Net lease REITs delivered a solid quarter as two REITs boosted dividends - Alpine Income (PINE) and Getty Realty (GTY). Rent collection has improved significantly from a low of 65% in April to about 95% by September, as the vast majority of tenants have now reopened. While most tenants are now paying 100% of rents, National Retail (NNN) noted that rent collection from theater tenants (~33% collection rate) continues to lag while limited-service restaurants (~75%), health/fitness (~85%), and family entertainment (~85%) are also lagging. Of note, EPR Properties (EPR), which owns a portfolio heavy in theaters and experience-oriented properties - is still collecting less than 50% of the rent.

Malls: (Final Grade: Incomplete) Here are the fireworks we've been waiting for: troubled mall REITs Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) and CBL & Associates (CBL) each filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week while Washington Prime (WPG) likely isn't far behind. While we're still waiting on results from Simon Property (SPG), reports thus far have indicated that collection rates have improved to roughly 80% in Q3, but that much of the missed rents in Q2 will likely remain uncollected. Same-store NOI growth is likely to be only marginally better than the disastrous 30% plunge in Q2.

Hotel & Casinos Real Estate Earnings Recap

Hotels: (Final Grade: C+) Improving results, but winter's coming. Hotel REITs have reported a roughly 16-percentage-point increase in occupancy from Q2 rates, a quarter in which occupancy rates averaged a record-low 15.6%. This is broadly consistent with STR data which has shown that national hotel occupancy has rebounded to 50% by early-November, a recovery that has held steady despite strong seasonal headwinds and renewed COVID concerns. TSA Checkpoint data, which correlates closely with hotel occupancy, has retreated slightly amid the recent uptick in COVID cases, suggesting that hotel REITs may be in for a long winter if the pandemic continues to accelerate.

Casinos: (Final Grade: B+) A surprising leader in the REIT sector throughout the pandemic, casino REITs continue to report near-perfect rent collection despite the intense challenges faced by their tenants. MGM Growth Properties (MGP) and VICI Properties (VICI) each reported 100% rent collection while Gaming & Leisure Properties (GLPI) reported that it collected 99% of rents. Critically, casino REITs operate under a long-term, triple-net lease structure, leaving most of the financial and operational risk to their tenants, but a "dark winter" will likely test the sector's resilience.

Technology & Industrial Real Estate Earnings Recap

Industrial: (Final Grade: A+) All five of the industrial REITs that provide guidance raised estimates this quarter, led by Prologis (PLD), Duke Realty (DRE), and Rexford Industrial (REXR) which now expect 2020 FFO growth of 13.9%, 9.4%, and 5.7% respectively. DRE, along with Lexington Realty (LXP) also raised their dividends this quarter, becoming the 7th and 8th industrial REIT to do so this year. On average, the industrial REIT sector now expects FFO growth to accelerate in 2020 to 8.1% which will almost surely be the highest FFO growth rate among major property sectors.

Data Center: (Final Grade: B+) It's tough to complain about a quarter that saw all five data center REITs boost FFO guidance, as the sector now see AFFO growth rising by 3% this year, led by Equinix (EQIX) which expects growth of 7.4%. On the all-important leasing-front, Digital Realty (DLR.PK) led the way with $89 million in incremental annualized revenue, a solid follow-through after last quarter's record-high pace. QTS Realty (QTS) didn't disappoint either, reporting $26.0 million in Q3. Leasing results from CyrusOne (CONE) and CoreSite (COR), however, were lighter than expected.

Cell Towers: (Final Grade: B+) SBA Communications (SBAC) rounded out earnings season with strong results, raising full-year guidance across the board as the REIT now sees AFFO per share growth of 10.7% this year, up from 7.7% in the prior guidance. Last week, American Tower (AMT), reported a better-than-expected third quarter, boosting guidance across the board with AFFO per share now expected to rise by 6.3% in 2020. Crown Castle (CCI) boosted its dividend by 11% but lowered its full-year outlook for revenue growth. We continue to see Apple's (AAPL) iPhone 12 launch as the true "arrival" of 5G, the much-anticipated next-generation mobile network.

Residential Real Estate Earnings Recap

Homebuilders: (Final Grade: A+) The U.S. housing industry has been the unexpected leader of the economic recovery and has yet to show signs of cooling. Homebuilder earnings results have been stellar so far this quarter. Among the eight homebuilders to report results since the start of October, net order growth has surged by 59% from last year led by Taylor Morrison (TMHC), MDC Holdings (MDC), Meritage Home (MTH), and M/I Homes (MHO) which each reported growth rates above 70%. MDC also boosted its quarterly dividend by 21%, joining fellow homebuilders Lennar (LEN) and KB Home (KBH) which each boosted their quarterly dividends earlier this month.

Apartments: (Final Grade: B) The "suburban revival" theme was on full display this quarter as apartment REIT properties in the "shutdown cities" - NYC, L.A., Chicago, and San Francisco – have seen residents flee to lower-cost and safer suburban markets and more business-friendly Sunbelt metros. While rent collection remains strong at roughly 97-98%, rental rates and occupancy dipped considerably in urban markets underscored by dismal rent growth results by Equity Residential (EQR) and AvalonBay (AVB). Sunbelt-focused REITs including Mid-America (MAA) and Independence Realty (IRT), however, continue to see positive rent growth which accelerated into October. Urban markets, however, don't appear to have bottomed yet.

Single-Family Rentals: (Final Grade: A-) The multifamily sector's loss has been the single-family rental sectors gain. Average occupancy rates for American Homes (AMH) and Invitation Homes (INVH) rose to record-highs across the sector at nearly 98%, up about 200 basis points from last year while turnover rates continue to hit record-lows. Blended lease rates rose a strong 4.4% across the sector on renewal growth of 2.8% and new lease growth of 5.4%. Rent collection has been near-spotless throughout the pandemic. This may be the last report from Front Yard (RESI), which is being acquired by Ares Management Corporation, expected to close in 1Q20.

Manufactured Housing: (Final Grade: B+) Manufactured housing REITs are well-positioned to outperform the broader REIT index for a remarkable seventh-straight year in 2020 after another solid quarter. Combined, these REITs reported average same-store NOI growth of 3.7%, up from 1.2% in Q2. Through nine months of 2020, these REITs reported Core FFO growth averaging 2.4%, one of the few sectors poised to report positive FFO growth this year. After a sharp slowdown in late-Spring, recreational vehicle and boat sales have smashed records this summer, while the U.S. housing market has roared back to life, providing a strong tailwind heading into 2021.

Self-Storage: (Final Grade: B+) After stumbling into 2020 with challenged fundamentals, self-storage REITs have proven to be unexpected leaders during the pandemic, buoyed by a robust housing market and the inherent storage demand that comes along with it. Occupancy rates are again flirting with record-highs after climbing another 125 basis points from last quarter. After an initial dip in rents early in the pandemic, rental rates stabilized in Q3 and commentary suggests that the momentum picked-up further in October.

Healthcare: (Final Grade: B) After a brutal second quarter, senior housing-focused REITs including Healthpeak (PEAK) and Welltower (WELL) reported clear indications of stabilizing fundamentals, but the "second wave" of the pandemic may slow the positive momentum. Outside of senior housing, rent collection remains essentially perfect across the other sub-sectors including skilled nursing, hospitals, medical office, and research/lab space. Skilled nursing operators continue to be significant beneficiaries of fiscal stimulus programs while the research/lab space segment remains the strongest healthcare sub-sector amid the ongoing race for a COVID vaccine.

Specialty Real Estate Earnings Recap

Prisons: (Final Grade: B+) After rising into Election Day on rising prospects of a Trump upset, prison REITs were slammed in the election aftermath as Democrat Joe Biden - who included the abolition of private prisons on his election platform - is currently the favorite to win the Presidency as votes continue to be counted in several key states. Geo Group (GEO) reported solid results last week in which it boosted AFFO per share guidance to $2.44 at the midpoint, but this is still lower by 11.3% from last year. CoreCivic (CXW) reported its final quarterly results as a REIT, noting that it continues to face headwinds from lower utilization rates from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and utilization declines related to the impacts of COVID-19.

Billboards: (Final Grade: B-) Advertising is typically the first line item that gets cut during an economic downturn, and the "stay-at-home" age has hit the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry especially hard. WARC estimates that total US ad spending across all media could be down 8% in 2020, but OOH is expected to record a brutal 46% decline in spending. Outfront Media (OUT) surged after reporting results this week on comments that it remains "cash flow positive" and on metrics showing a sequential improvement in leasing activity and AFFO per share. Lamar Advertising (LAMR) also jumped after beating on revenue expectations and raising its AFFO per share guidance range to $4.75 at the midpoint, representing an 18.1% decline from last year.

Mortgage REIT Earnings Recap

Residential mREITs: (Final Grade: B+) Riding the strength of the housing market, residential mREITs reported another quarter of stabilization following the dramatic declines earlier this year with several REITs reporting Book Values back at pre-pandemic levels. With 20 of the 23 REITs having reported results, Book Values have climbed by an average of roughly 6% in the quarter following the 9% gain in Q2. Residential mREITs currently trade at an average 23.2% discount to their reported tangible book value.

Commercial mREITs: (Final Grade: B-) Conditions have been far more stable throughout the pandemic on the commercial-side, particularly for the REITs focused on lending to the "less COVID sensitive" property sectors. With 13 of the 18 REITs having reported results, Book Values have climbed by an average of roughly 2% in the quarter following the fractional gain in Q2. Commercial mREITs currently trade at an average 24.8% discount to their reported BV.

Key Takeaways: Rents Paid, Dividends Raised

Flying under-the-radar during Election season, a frenzy of real estate earnings reports over the last three weeks have provided critical information on the state of the commercial real estate sector. The bifurcation between "essential" and "non-essential" sectors continued in the third quarter, but as a whole, results were better-than-expected with two-thirds of REITs beating estimates while eight REITs raised their dividend above pre-pandemic rates.

While retail REITs continue to stumble, residential REITs and homebuilders were the positive standouts this quarter on the resilient strength of the U.S. housing sector, which continues to be the early leader of the post-pandemic recovery. We'll begin our next round of REIT Rankings sector reports next with a full analysis of each of the eighteen real estate property sectors.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HOMZ, AMT, ARE, AVB, BXMT, DRE, DLR, EFG, EQIX, FB, FR, MAR, MGP, NLY, NHI, NNN, PLD, REG, ROIC, SBRA, SPG, SRC, STOR, STWD, PSA, EXR, AMH, CUBE, ELS, MAA, UDR, SUI, CPT, NVR, EQR, INVH, ESS, PEAK, LEN, DHI, HST, AIV, MDC, ACC, PHM, TPH, MTH, WELL.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is an SEC-registered investment advisory firm that provides investment management services to ETFs, individuals, and institutions, focusing on portfolio and index management of publicly traded securities in the residential and commercial real estate industries. A complete discussion of important disclosures is available on our website (www.HoyaCapital.com) and on Hoya Capital's Seeking Alpha Profile Page.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Nothing on this site nor any published commentary by Hoya Capital is intended to be investment, tax, or legal advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and should not be considered a complete discussion of all factors and risks. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk. Loss of principal is possible. Investments in companies involved in the real estate and housing industries involve unique risks, as do investments in ETFs, mutual funds, and other securities. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances before investing. Hoya Capital, its affiliate, and/or its clients and/or its employees may hold positions in securities or funds discussed on this website and our published commentary. A complete list of holdings is available and updated at www.HoyaCapital.com.