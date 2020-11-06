After digesting an acquisition from 2018 as well, the company seems poised to see an improved profitability picture going into 2021 as it catches up on its disclosures.

The company has a more robust profile than most aerospace companies with its exposure to the military market providing a record large backlog of work funded into 2022 and beyond.

CPI Aerostructures (CVU) is a small-cap aerospace part supplier to fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in both commercial and military markets. The company's shares got hit substantially as the rest of the industry did in March during COVID.

Data by YCharts

The aerospace industry has continued to suffer with reduced passenger levels and CPI has stayed down with this general level. CPI has a high degree of its work in military applications, which are largely immune to this malaise affecting the aerospace industry. It also has a substantial backlog of work, with $556m in contracts as of March 31, 2020, with $499.1m of it being military in nature. CPI is not without some blemishes. It is obviously in an industry with an overall headwind, it has had some accounting issues culminating in an SEC finding, a troubled acquisition, and some less-than-stellar financial results. I believe there is a real chance that CPI is likely oversold at these levels with some catalysts in the near term that will bring its performance into focus.

The Good

In the aerospace industry, military work is the most coveted work. While many (including this author) may whinge about the fiscal recklessness shown by sovereign governments around the world, the reality is they control the purse strings and their currencies so are more than able to pay their bills. Aerospace is in tough shape right now as maintenance is being deferred, new plane purchases are being put off or cancelled and new plane construction is grinding to a near standstill. Military projects generally do not suffer the same risks of cancellation that commercial projects do due to the resilience of budget increases and general institutional inertia.

Source: Company Presentation, Q1 2020

Funded work means the company has committed performance obligations that the company anticipates being completed by 2022. On its conference call, management indicated the work level for 2021 would be at close to full capacity already.

The Bad

CPI comes with a lot of drawbacks to it, though most are very well known at this point to investors.

Firstly, the company disclosed on February 14, 2020, that it would need to restate its 2018 numbers and into 2019, with the errors discovered in the course of the 2019 audited financial statement preparation. This in turn led to a notice of delinquency in its filings from the NYSE in April 2020. This then led to an SEC investigation notification on May 22, 2020, disclosed in the company's 10-Q. Given the September 30, 2020, filing date of the 10-Q, it can be inferred this investigation is still ongoing. It does appear to be driven by the issues found in the disclosure by the company.

In the company's own review of these accounting issues, the key issues seemed to be that there were very weak staffing levels and expertise to apply the appropriate rules in an effective manner. There were also issues with the method of revenue recognition, non-routine complex transactions, and ineffective Information Technology General Controls ("ITGC").

The company has taken steps to remedy these deficiencies, according to its Q1 2020 10-Q and its subsequent conference call, by substantially adjusting its finance staffing in quantity and quality, utilizing outside advisors when internal competence was not available, while reviewing and implementing current policies in line with better standards. I have some empathy on the application of revenue recognition as these are large projects and it becomes a question of timing of these revenues. It also does not affect their cash flows, but revenue needs to be treated in a consistent manner representative of the company's business. In its Q1 conference call, the company indicated it hoped to be current by the end of 2020, but it filed and received an extension with the NYSE to January 15, 2021. From the conference call:

Ken Herbert Okay. And just finally, it sounds like you expect the second quarter results out maybe in the next couple of weeks. Is there anything else specifically that you can say on timing? Doug McCrosson Yes, it might be a little longer than the next few weeks, honestly, rather not -- we have until -- October 15th was our deadline to get some of the going to get current. I don't expect that we'll achieve that. So you can probably look towards maybe the end of October, early November-ish for the second quarter and near to the end of the year for the third quarter.

Source: Company Conference Call, Q1 2020 Results

Second, the company's profit margins have been eaten up by escalating SG&A costs. Some of these are indicated to be due to the acquisition of its WMI subsidiary in 2018 as well as increased professional fees associated with that acquisition and its ongoing accounting issues. This has not really translated into an increase in its top line yet, though 2020 does appear to potentially be a high in revenue level if it comes to pass. The company has relatively high management costs as well with roughly $2m in management salaries alone, which seems high for a company with a market cap of just $27.6m. These same insiders hold roughly 9.7% of the firm, which should align them with shareholders.

Lastly, the general aerospace malaise is most certain to serve as a headwind to CPI. Most aerospace companies that are not buoyed by index purchasing have suffered through this COVID induced downturn. CPI has additionally not had the ability to show whether its business is resilient to COVID since it has been working through its restatements.

The Takeaway

The company's lack of currently available information makes it difficult to determine whether the company is indeed on its way to improved margins as the company maintained in its Q1 Conference Call. This uncertainty may also provide upside as well as the company will be reporting two quarters worth of results in the coming months. The commentary on their Q1 call indicated that they are making strides this year with the intent to reduce their debt by about $2.0m in 2020. This is a positive sign for their cash flow generation over the end of the year. The real focus seems to be that 2021 should finally see the operating leverage for the company that has been expected with its acquisition and restructuring efforts.

I see CPI as a natural acquisition candidate. The business would be able to be a relatively decent bolt-on acquisition for any of the major contractors CPI has partnered with. In looking at its portfolio of business, this could end up being any of the major players:

Source: Company Presentation, Q1 2020

With SG&A costs annualizing out at roughly $12m currently, even cutting those in half as a bolt-on acquisition that would almost pay for the acquisition itself including the assumption of debt, if we assume a $6m annual savings over 5 years at a discount rate of 5%, this gets us to an NPV of $26m. With the nature of military contracts likely being longer, a CPI acquisition could be very accretive just on SG&A reduction alone. This would come before the gross profit adds on to the acquirer's value for the deal.

With the company's problems well-known and being addressed, I do not see a lot of downside risk in the shares as they have somewhat been left for dead along with the rest of aerospace. Unlike most companies, CPI has a robust pipeline for work and seems to be getting its house in order.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.