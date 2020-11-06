Mining juniors are rarely commonly known household names, and if they are, it's usually not for reasons beneficial for shareholders. PolyMet Mining (PLM) is a case in point. The company used to be an obscure exploration junior like many others, but has turned into a regional household name as the development decision for the company's Northmet project in Minnesota is drawing closer. This project polarizes stakeholders with all the ubiquitous arguments that commonly surround mining projects - for good reasons, but in most cases with much less publicity.

PolyMet supporters would argue that the company was leading the charge of breathing new life into the dormant Duluth Mining Complex in Minnesota, creating jobs and value for all stakeholders along the way. While its opponents contend that PolyMet's plans need to be thwarted, the company prevented from adding even more environmental damage to an area already suffering from countless environmental sins committed by past mining operations.

It seems the opponents are winning for now, and even if supporters might hold the upper hand in the longer term, it remains doubtful if common retail shareholders will be in any position to reap the benefits.

The Northmet Project

The Northmet project is based on a polymetallic nickel-copper-PGM deposit that is amenable to open pit bulk mining. PolyMet has secured the facilities of a nearby historic taconite mine to be used as the location for the processing plant, and the company has made significant investments in designing a hydro-metallurgical process to add value to the concentrate it plans to produce at this site.

A base case version of the project finally received all necessary permits in March 2019 which would have rendered the project shovel-ready in most other jurisdictions. Not so in this case, however, as the opponents are using every legal avenue available to them to appeal the permits. So far, the company has been able to ward off a challenge to its water discharge permit, but challenges against two dam safety permits, a permit to mine, and an air emissions permit are still awaiting a ruling by the Minnesota Supreme Court. The time line for these so-called "contested case" is still unclear.

As such, the project has already spent more than a year and a half in limbo from a mine development point of view. Plus, there is another aspect adding uncertainty at this point.

PolyMet has studied several mine development options out of which the permitted base case is the least attractive in economic terms. The table below lists selected economic key figures for the base case as well as two expansion cases. We have added emphasis to the listings for the NPV and IRR whereby Phase 1 stands for an operation with just a concentrator, and Phase two stands for the addition of the mentioned hydro-metallurgical plant.

This table has been prepared by PolyMet with price assumptions of $3.22/lb for copper, and $7.95/lb for nickel. Both metals are trading significantly below these numbers at the time of writing ($3.05/lb and $6.86/lb respectively).

Despite these optimistic metal price assumptions, the economics for the base case are rather uninspiring. The NPV is only a fraction of the required project capital for both Phase 1 and Phase 2, and the IRR prints just 10% for both phases. This is by no means an economically attractive base case, and this project only becomes economically interesting in the expanded case listed in the third column of this table headed "Expansion." It is therefore fair to assume that PolyMet is aiming at building out the base case, and immediately apply for permit amendments to accommodate the expanded footprint of the Expansion case.

Why The Fierce Opposition?

PolyMet has gone to extraordinary lengths in demonstrating the validity of its Northmet project throughout a permitting process that has taken in excess of 10 years. This project has been engineered to a very high standard and environmental concerns have been accounted for all along the way. Sure, no project is ever 100% fail-safe, and tail risks always remain with large mining projects like Northmet. However, we submit these tail risks are especially small with this particular project and would most likely be deemed acceptable in many other places.

Nevertheless, there are specific circumstances that have led to an especially sensitive social environment in this part of Minnesota. Mining has a long history here spanning some 130 years of taconite mining by various operations. Taconite is an iron-bearing mineral which is typically processed into pellets. Tailings from the taconite mines in the Mesabi Range were thought to be harmless and were dumped into the nearby Lake Superior for a long time.

Unfortunately, these tailings included asbestos which polluted the lake, found its way into the food chain, and also into the local drinking water. It took a drawn-out court case to finally ban tailings disposal into the water courses which became a landmark case in the process. This experience, along with other issues such as mercury pollution of the St Louis River, and mining impacting lands used by native Americans has led to an inherent distrust by many locals when it comes to hosting new mining operations. And this distrust is amplified by the fact that Northmet is the first of a new kind of mine as this would be the first non-taconite mine in the area.

Investment Thesis

PolyMet used to be a development story worth a punt, but at this point, the story has become stuck in a legal quagmire with a highly uncertain outlook. Legal challenges have delayed a possible construction decision for the Northmet project for almost two years now, with no clear timeline to a resolution of these challenges. PolyMet has had to fund its legal response, and pay for ongoing costs throughout these delays.

The share price has suffered, and the share count has increased as a result of these funding needs, and also as a result of Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) converting its loans into a 72% stake in PolyMet. This controlling stake puts other shareholders at the mercy of the mining giant. It could be seen as a positive as Glencore will have the required long-term vision and resources to support PolyMet through this period of legal uncertainties as long as it can see a tangible pathway of turning Northmet into an ore source for its smelters up North.

An eventual buy-out by Glencore is a distinct possibility here, and may well become the only remaining investment thesis for PolyMet. However, before making an investment based on this thesis, one needs to recognize the difference of interests here. Glencore needs the ore source first and foremost, and a weak share price is not necessarily a negative for the major as it allows Glencore to increase its stake at a low price. And in this context we cannot help a feeling of unease when pondering the fate of shareholders who have found themselves in similar predicaments with other juniors such as Aurelia Metals (OTCPK:AUMTF) in Australia, Katanga Mining in the DRC, or Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) based in Canada to name just a couple of junior miners with a history of Glencore dependence. Retail shareholders had to go through some very rough patches in these cases (and others), while Glencore made sure to use its leverage to its own best advantage without much regard for other shareholders.

At the end of the day, we are optimistic about court proceedings eventually leading to a reinstatement of permits, and to a construction decision for the NorthMet project in due course. We continue to hold a small PolyMet position as a punt on a Glencore takeout in this event. Admittedly, neither is this our original reason for owning PolyMet, nor is it a strong conviction position, but our holdings are small enough to not worry about it too much and let the story play out. As such, we would classify PolyMet as a HOLD at this point.

