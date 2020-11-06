Index Highlight: Diving Into The Global Water Industry

As an essential part of both life and the economy, global water demand is expected to increase over the coming decades in conjunction with population growth.

Water is perhaps the most fundamental resource in society, and as the global population continues to grow over the coming decades, demand for water is also expected to rise. Today’s note introduces the S-Network Global Water Index (JGI) and takes a closer look at some of the reasons why water may be an intriguing investment opportunity.

1 5 Click to enlarge Notes:

Disclosure: © Alerian 2020. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior consent of Alerian. It is provided as general information only and should not be taken as investment advice. Employees of Alerian are prohibited from owning individual MLPs. For more information on Alerian and to see our full disclaimer, visit http://www.alerian.com/disclaimers.

Original post