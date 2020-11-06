While some SPACs have recently gotten negative press, the closed Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) business combination with the Graf Industrial SPAC has a lot of promise. The company offers leading autonomous technology via lidar sensors utilized for light detection to measure distances of objects to avoid. The stock offers a compelling valuation and has less risk to a typical SAPC now after closing the deal. With the first quarterly results as a public company in the books, Velodyne Lidar is a bet worth taking here below $15.

Image Source: Velodyne Lidar website

SPAC Deal

Velodyne Lidar agreed to a reverse merger with Graf Industrial back on July 2 and closed the deal on September 29. With the deal already closed, investors avoid the risk of other SPACs where more SEC scrutiny on the space and competition for deals could quickly reduce the upside potential of future SPAC mergers.

The SPAC issued 144 million shares for Velodyne Lidar and raised over $200 million in net cash from the PIPE equity deal and the SPAC IPO. The original EV was ~$1.6 billion, but the stock has had a volatile trading since the July announcement of Graf agreeing to a business combination with an exciting technology company in the autonomous vehicle space.

Source: Velodyne Lidar presentation

The stock incredibly traded up to $32.50 at the highs in September and is only now back to $15.00 after jumping over 16% in trading prior to Q3 results. The stock now has an EV of close to $2.4 billion with a $200 million cash balance.

The company does have additional 18.7 million warrants with an exercise price of $11.50. At the current stock price, the EV won't see significant dilution when these warrants are exercised due to Velodyne obtaining $215 million of cash on exercise of all warrants.

Customer Ramp

The biggest reason Velodyne has a perceived cheap value in relation to the projected 2024 revenue target of $684 million is the weak results of the last few years. Since 2017, the company has lowered the cost of its lidar systems from $17,900 per unit to an estimated $5,200 per unit in 2020. The amount is forecasted to further plunge to $1,000 per unit in 2022 to speed up the adoption of lidar.

The end result is that revenues have slumped from $182 million in 2017 to an estimate of only $100 million this year basically in line with 2019 levels. For Q3, Velodyne reported quarterly revenues of only $32 million. Despite the 137% YoY revenue growth, the company kept guidance for the year at only $101 million. The Q4 guidance suggests revenues dip to only $23 million in the current quarter.

The market will definitely struggle with how to value the stock based on guidance for project contracts going from 1 to start 2019 to 16 in June and 24 as recent as October. The contract pipeline was nearly 10-fold larger at 149 when the deal was announced, but the amount has now jumped to 175.

Source: Velodyne Lidar Q3'20 presentation

These contracts take years of testing to sign and an additional couple of years to ramp up sales. The multi-year contracts already signed account for nearly 50% of the 2024 revenue target of $684 million. Velodyne already has large deals in the promising areas of last mile delivery, robotaxis and ADAS.

Source: Velodyne Lidar presentation

One of the biggest customers is Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) which is also a strategic investor along with Ford (NYSE:F). Baidu is aggressively moving forward with a robotaxi service in China and recently announced a three-year sales agreement with Velodyne for its Alpha Prime lidar sensors likely used in the robotaxi service.

With an EV of $2.4 billion, the stock only trades at ~3.5x '24 sales projections. For a fast growing technology stock, the valuation is relatively cheap, but investors will struggle with paying up for a company that hasn't actually produced YoY growth going back to 2017.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Velodyne Lidar is a promising AV technology stock likely to become a momentum play in the future. Investors face the risk that the company isn't able to actually turn the business into growth mode after years of declining sales. For those who believe in the future of lidar technology and AVs, Velodyne is a bargain stock here below $15.

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in undervalued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street. The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.