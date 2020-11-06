Valuations represent a premium, although some relative appeal is emerging as the premium vs. the rest of the market has come down a bit, while performance remains sound.

Teleflex (TFX) is one of those secular growth names which has created a great deal of value for long-term investors, though sound positioning and execution in secular growth markets. While 2020 is a transition year for Teleflex as well, the setback compared to 2019 is modest as the company continues to pursue bolt-on M&A to further increase its addressable market and grow its business.

Based on earnings power which looks reasonable under more normalized conditions, valuation multiples have compressed to about 25 times earnings after a recent 20% setback. This looks encouraging given the high single-digit organic growth rates, stable margins and continued M&A, as I look to initiate a small position on further declines here.

Teleflex - Growth Play In Healthcare

Teleflex is a $2.5 billion diversified medical device and instruments provider, active in a wider range of subcategories and geographical end markets. To illustrate the extent of the products used: on a daily basis, its products are used in more than 31,000 surgical procedures, to care for more than 6,000 IC patients, and assist more than 3,000 emergency responders.

In the year 2019, the company generated nearly $2.6 billion in sales driven by near 8% comparable sales growth with activities subdivided across 7 different categories. The largest segment includes a $600 million vascular business, complemented by other segments which each generate about $200-$400 million in annual sales including: interventional, anesthesia, surgical, interventional urology, OEM and other products.

The company has seen steady growth over the past decade with sales up from $1.5 billion a decade ago to $2.6 billion, as in the past five years alone operating margins have expanded five points to 25% of sales. To continue to deliver on this growth promise, Teleflex aims to drive further recurring revenue growth and margin expansion, driven by sound positioning and M&A activity.

The positioning has resulted in a huge pay-off to investors as this was just a $50-$60 stock in 2010, with shares hitting a high of $400 in February, falling to the low $200s a few weeks later, to recover back to $400 again in August, with shares now trading at $320 per share. Despite the recent 20% pullback, after the great volatility seen in the share price, this still marks a great value creating story for long-term investors, on the back of the sensible strategy outlined above.

The Actual Numbers

In February of this year, Teleflex reported its 2019 results. Reported revenues rose 6% to $2.59 billion. The earnings numbers were a bit complicated and require some explanation. GAAP earnings of $461 million, or $9.81 per share, compare to an adjusted earnings number of $11.15 per share.

These adjustments do not relate to stock-based compensation expense, but mostly to restructuring charges, M&A charges and amortization charges, yet fortunately not stock-based compensation expenses, which is a real dilutive and economic expense for shareholders.

The company guided for further growth in 2020 with organic sales seen around 7-8% and adjusted earnings set to rise further to a midpoint of $12.60 per share. Trading at $400, valuations were sky-high at 32 times earnings as the 47 million shares were awarded an $18.8 billion equity valuation. With net debt of $1.6 billion, the enterprise value of $20.4 billion came in at nearly 8 times trailing sales, as leverage is under control. Right now, the valuation has dropped a bit to about $16.5 billion, at just over 6 times sales.

What Happened?

Just weeks after the release of the 2019 results, the world and Teleflex obviously were burdened by the impact of Covid-19. With this outbreak putting pressure on the number of procedures performed, the near-term impact on the business has clearly been a negative, but investors have been discounting this, in part because interest rates kept dropping and investments into healthcare might increase more over time as a result of this development.

Late October, we have seen two interesting developments, including a bolt-on deal announced by Teleflex as well as further recovery in the actual operating results. Teleflex has reached a deal to acquire Z-Medica in a $500 million cash deal. With the purchase, Teleflex will add hemostatic products to the line-up as the deal tag furthermore excludes about $40 million in future tax benefits, although additional earn-outs could total another $25 million.

Z-Medica's technology is aimed at activating and accelerating the body's natural clotting ability, focusing on a wide number of potential applications within the wider sector. The deal is set to contribute between $60-$70 million in sales which at the midpoint translates into a 7.7 times sales multiple, which is largely in line with the valuation of Teleflex itself at $400 per share, and at a small premium compared to the current multiple at which Teleflex trades.

The deal is set to boost earnings at the midpoint by $0.11 per share, which basically suggests a $5 million net profit contribution. That is a bit misleading as it excludes the acquisition and the deal-related costs, but apparently includes financing costs on the deal. After 2021, revenues are set to grow at high single-digit percentages, which is largely in line with growth rates reported by Teleflex, to thereby deliver on further accretion to earnings per share.

Needless to say, this is a bolt-on deal, equivalent to about 3% of the current enterprise valuation, as the deal is not moving the needle for the investment thesis. While shares lost a bit on the day of the deal announcement, that coincided with a slump in the markets, as I am not reading too much into that reaction.

Recent Trends

Late October, the company reported third quarter results which reveals that the worst revenue declines are a thing of the past already. Third quarter reported sales fell just over 3%. On a comparable basis, sales fell about 4% as the company estimates that the impact of Covid-19 was about 12% to reported sales growth. While the company is still not providing an outlook for the fourth quarter, the company does expect sequential improvements from the third quarter, as the flat line (talking year-over-year growth) is rapidly in sight at this pace. So far this year, adjusted earnings per share is just $0.45 per share behind the earnings numbers reported last year.

Reality is that expectations have come down quite a bit here. While 2020 is a transition year, it might reasonably be expected that the original 2020 guidance might be realised in 2021. If that is realistic, the valuation comes in around 25 times earnings which is still steep, yet given the secular trend and high single-digit organic growth rate, the situation starts to look somewhat compelling on a relative basis.

While the shares still looks a bit expensive here, I do see relative value emerging here, although I realize that current momentum is a bit soft. If shares starts to approach the $300 mark, or actually hit the high $200s, the shares look appealing to me here on the back of the positioning and organic growth rates. I recognize that with the recent deal, leverage ratios will increase to about 3 times, limiting the impact for near-term additional deal-making other than through dilution to the shareholder base.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service, we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.