At €299.90, shares pay a 1.3% Dividend Yield and will likely deliver a high-single-digit annualized return, attractive for such a quality asset.

While there are uncertainties around COVID-19 in Q4, L'Oréal is targeting a positive like-for-like sales growth and a “handsome” profit in H2.

L'Oréal sales have been benefiting from resilience in some categories, e-commerce, re-openings, China and operational improvements.

The global beauty market was down only 6% in Q3, recovering from its 13-14% decline in H1; L'Oréal outperformed with a 1.6% sales growth.

We review L'Oréal after shares hit a new all-time high on Thursday; they have now gained 20% since our initial Buy rating in March.

Introduction

We review our investment case on L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) after shares rose above €300 to hit a new all-time high on Thursday (November 5). Since we initiated our Buy rating in March, L'Oréal shares have gained 19.7% in euros (including dividends). In U.S. dollars, shares have gained more than 25%, though this was an underperformance of a few ppt against its main competitor Estée Lauder (EL) (also Buy-rated since April) and the S&P 500 index:

Buy Case Recap

We initiated our Buy rating on L'Oréal on March 26, slightly before a similar Buy rating (PRO subscription required) on Estée Lauder, after most of the U.S. and Europe had entered lockdowns because of COVID-19. Our key assumptions were as follows:

The Beauty sector has a long period of strong structural growth ahead, as an aspirational category for consumers, helped by growing demand from APAC (especially China) and from premiumization (especially in Skincare)

Both L'Oréal and EL have strong global franchises built on leading brands, high-quality products, scale, innovation and marketing capabilities

Both L'Oréal and EL can grow sales faster than the market, and grow their earnings faster than sales, thanks to natural operational leverage

L'Oréal Net Sales & EBIT Growth (2012-2019) NB. LfL EBIT growth estimated using LfL Net Sales growth & margin changes. Source: L'Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal is larger and the global #1, with a more broad-based portfolio, and a more limited exposure (9% of 2019 sales) to Travel Retail

While these mean L'Oréal had comparatively lower growth than EL (but higher growth than the market), its financials would be more resilient

E-commerce was 16% of group sales (and 22% of U.S. sales) in 2019 and rising fast, offering an offset to the effects of lockdowns

In our August update, we assumed EPS would decline 13.7% year-on-year in 2020, including H2 EPS declining 15% (H1 EPS declined 12.7%).

Since August, L'Oréal has released a Q3 2020 sales update and also announced a CEO succession process during October. These were in line with our investment case, as we will explain below.

Return to Growth in Q3

L'Oréal's like-for-like ("LfL") year-on-year sales growth returned to a positive 1.6% in Q3, after two quarters of declines, including one of 18.8% in Q2:

L'Oréal LfL Net Sales Growth by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

This represented a significant outperformance over the global beauty market, which was down 6% year-on-year in Q3 (after declining 13-14% in H1). Excluding Travel Retail, where international air traffic was still minimal in Q3, L'Oréal's sales growth would have been 5%. By product category, L'Oréal saw double-digit sales growth in Skincare, Hair care and Hair Coloring; Makeup was down high-teens, while Fragrances were down a high-single-digit.

Management believes L'Oréal has gained market share by being the only beauty player still actively launching new products and spending on marketing costs. Its sales has benefited from the resilience in some product categories, e-commerce, re-openings, China and operational improvements.

L'Oréal's sales by division and geographic zone is shown below:

L'Oréal Sales by Division & Geographic Zone (Q3 & YTD 2020) Source: L'Oréal results release (Q3 2020).

There was resilience in some categories through the COVID-19 outbreak, for example with L'Oréal reporting LfL sales growth of 29.9% in Q3 and 15.2% year-to-date in Active Cosmetics. While this growth represented a huge outperformance over the market, the global Active Cosmetics market was relatively stable with a decline of only 1% year-on-year. Another example is in Consumer Products, where face care and hair care sales have both remained strong, helped by product innovations.

E-commerce was a key sales driver, helping to offset weaknesses in offline channels that were shut or disrupted by COVID-19. L'Oréal's e-commerce sales grew 61.6% year-on-year year-to-date, reaching 23.7% of its total sales (from 15.6% in 2019). Year-to-date, L'Oréal's e-commerce sales grew 60.5% in the U.S., a faster rate than in China, including 100% in Professional Products. 109% in Consumer Products, 116% in Active Cosmetics and 60% in Luxe; e-commerce sales also quadrupled in LATAM during Q3.

Re-openings of some markets in Q3 helped, with sales decline in Western Europe moderating to 2.5% year-on-year, from 24.8% in Q3. "Most countries returned to growth in the third quarter" in Western Europe, led by Germany, the U.K. and France.

China continued to be a growth engine, with L'Oréal reporting a LfL sales growth of 20.8% year-to-date, accelerating from 17.5% in H1. Again, a large component of this was L'Oréal's outperformance; management believes the China beauty market was actually flat year-on-year year-to-date, and up 7% in Q3. Strong China sales growth helped offset weakness in the rest of APAC, which reported a sales growth of 2.4% in Q3.

Operational improvements also helped, especially in Professional Products where L'Oréal has been implementing a turnaround and changing its sales model with hair salons. Professional Products sales grew 11.0% year-on-year in Q3, its best ever quarterly growth, including double-digit sales growth in North America, Western Europe and China.

The chart below shows L'Oréal's sales by region each quarter. The sequential recovery from Q2 was evident for North America and Western Europe; and proportionally large for Eastern Europe and LATAM:

L'Oréal Sales by Region by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

Similarly, there was a strong sequential recovery in sales in every division:

L'Oréal Sales by Division by Quarter (Since 2019) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

Travel Retail continued to be negatively affected, as there was "very little international air traffic" during Q3.

L'Oréal has done better than its key competitor Estée Lauder in the quarter, when EL sales were down 9% (even after a 3% contribution from the Have & Be acquisition). EL has a higher reliance on department stores and was more exposed to Travel Retail, which helped drive its Americas sales down 24% and EMEA sales down 9% year-on-year during the quarter.

Full-Year 2020

In management's words, Q3 "strengthens our ambition to achieve like-for-like growth for the second half, and to deliver solid profitability".

While it was "too early to tell" for L'Oréal to issue Q4 guidance, and management was "cautious" about a resurgence in COVID-19, they knew of no other negative factors that could impact performance - Q3 sell-out was positive, and there was no build-up of inventory, so L'Oréal is expecting "a good Q4"; the CEO further stated that H2 profit would be "handsome".

(In H1 2020, L'Oréal net sales declined 11.7%, EBIT declined 18.4% and adjusted EPS declined 12.7%.)

For us, while the worsening of COVID-19 in the winter and the re-imposition of lockdowns in some countries could represent headwinds in Q4, we believe these issues will be short term, and we are confident that L'Oréal will return to its long-term trajectory of high-single-digits EBIT growth. In addition, the growth to date in e-commerce and other more lockdown-proof channels (such as pharmacies) should also help sales cope better with another lockdown.

L'Oréal Net Sales & EBIT Growth (ex. FX) (Since 2008) Source: L'Oréal company filings.

CEO Succession

In October, L'Oréal announced that Jean-Paul Agon would retire as CEO in May 2021 after 15 years, two months before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65, to be replaced by current Deputy CEO Nicolas Hieronimus.

No change in strategy is expected from this change. Agon described Hieronimus as "a choice of continuity of everything we have done". Hieronimus has been Deputy CEO since 2017, having joined L'Oréal 33 years ago and spent his entire career there, and Agon would retain his chairman.

At the same time, current Chief Technology & Operations Officer Barbara Lavernos will become Deputy CEO, seemingly part of a long-term succession plan. She has been at L'Oréal for 29 years.

We believe management stability has been a positive at L'Oréal, allowing a more long-term strategy. The company continues to be effectively family-controlled, with the Bettencourt family holding 33.3% of the shares, and Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGF) holding another 23.3%:

Valuation

At Wednesday's closing price of €299.90, on 2019 financials, L'Oréal shares are trading at a 38.6x P/E and a 2.3% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 1.3% (€3.85, excluding the 10% loyalty bonus):

L'Oréal Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (2017-19) NB. Figures are pro forma disposal of The Body Shop in 2017. Source: L'Oréal company filings.

L'Oréal shares have re-rated upwards from the approx. 36x P/E in late March, as investor confidence continues to return and L'Oréal's quality and resilience become more apparent. In particular, the dividend, while relatively small, is extremely safe - in addition to its resilient earnings, the company also has €4.0bn of net cash (excluding leases) at H1 2020, equivalent to almost 2 years of dividend payments.

We believe the safety and future growth of L'Oréal's dividend compares favorably with government bonds, which offer near-zero yields, justifying the company's premium valuation.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

We increased our 2020 EPS estimate based on the strong Q3 results, but leave the rest of our assumptions unchanged:

2020 EPS of €7.18, with H2 EPS to be flat year-on-year, slightly more conservative than management's target of flat LfL sales

2021 EPS of €8.30, with H1 EPS 5% higher than H1 2019 and H2 EPS 10% higher than H2 2019

Thereafter EPS grows at 9.5% each year (from 6-8% before), back to the growth rate achieved in 2018-19 before COVID-19

Dividend to be €4.25 in 2020, the same as the original declared figure for 2019 before the increase was rescinded

Thereafter dividends grow at 10.5% each year, with the payout ratio rising by approx. 0.5% each year to reach 58% in 2023

P/E to be 36x at 2023 year-end, slightly lower than the current valuation, and compares with the 40x we assume for EL

These imply an exit price of €358.10 at 2023 year-end and a 7.2% annualized return over 3.5 years:

Illustrative L'Oréal Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

While the 7.2% annualized return figure is lower than the 10% we typically require, we believe that the high quality of L'Oréal's earnings (both in terms of resilience and long-term growth) means this is still an attractive investment.

On the same EPS and dividend assumptions, L'Oréal shares would achieve a 10% annualized return if the exit P/E were to be 39x (i.e. same as present).

Conclusion

L'Oréal have now gained 20% since our initial Buy rating in March.

The global beauty market was down only 6% in Q3, recovering from its 13-14% decline in H1; L'Oréal outperformed with a 1.6% sales growth.

L'Oréal sales have been benefiting from resilience in some categories, e-commerce, re-openings, China and operational improvements.

While there are uncertainties around COVID-19 in Q4, L'Oréal is targeting a positive like-for-like sales growth and a "handsome" profit in H2.

At €299.90, shares pay a 1.3% Dividend Yield and will likely deliver a high-single-digit annualized return, attractive for such a quality asset.

We reiterate our Buy rating on L'Oréal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRLCF, EL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.