I see the weak growth factor as the major roadblock impacting multiples expansion. The ball remains in Check Point's court to update this narrative.

By guiding the street on the strength of its new bets in cloud and next-generation security, the market will value Check Point like other growth peers.

Check Point has acquired most of the capabilities it needs to edge out competitors.

Source: AiThority

Check Point Software (CHKP) reported impressive results during the last earnings. It continues to add strong capabilities to drive its growth factor. Combining its solid cash flows and the strong growth from its cloud offering will drive valuation multiples. This onus rests on management to drive the market's conviction. A generous multiple on the fast-growing cloud security segment, a moderate multiple on the rest of the business, in addition to its cash position at $4b, show the strong potential for multiple expansion. This article highlights the hidden opportunity.

Demand

Check Point's Q3'20 results were impressive against a backdrop of weak expectations due to its unpromising top-line prints in recent quarters. Revenue beat by $4.5m, at $509m (+3.7%). GAAP EPS beat by $0.07, at $1.42. Internally, strong performance from its subscription segment, which includes the solutions under its Infinity architecture, drove the growth outperformance. This was assisted by the network security gateways, which drove a rare 10% growth. The network security business has been flattish in recent quarters.

I mean, overall, like it might save it for a long time, we haven't seen growth in network security, and seeing an almost 10% and again, 10% is kind of the growth in our internal measures that summarizes a lot of different aspects - Source - Q3'20 result

Management reiterated the strong retention and renewal rate of its offerings. Going forward, management is guiding for revenue of $525m - $575m (2.2% growth at the midpoint) in Q4 and non-GAAP EPS of $2- $2.18 in Q4. The guidance is expected to be impacted by a quarterly refresh in the December period. After the earnings report, Goldman Sachs raised guidance from Sell to Neutral:

The analyst argues that the company has demonstrated signs of stabilization with several quarters of better billings growth following billings weakness into this year. In addition to results for the quarter, his recent industry conversations and survey results reflect improving traction with resellers, better penetration with new products, and tailwinds from elevated firewall demand into the end of the year. Expectations remain low and Check Point continues to trade at a discount, Essex adds. - Source - Thefly

In addition to the bullish observation from Goldman Sachs, I believe Check Point has strong technical offerings to drive growth. The headwinds from the upgrade to a new management console have declined. A second COVID-19 wave remains a headwind to growth. This will be slightly offset by Check Point's improved remote working solutions, which we will explore in the business section. The market continues to expect weak single-digit growth as cloud subscription growth outpaces on-prem licenses.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I believe the short-term growth estimates are conservative (3% growth in 2021 decelerating to 2.5% in 2022) because Check Point has significantly improved its offerings. Check Point's cloud offerings are recording high double-digit growth. It also has the resources to scale efficiently, going by its historical OpEx management.

Check Point's future product strategy revolves around its ability to sell its network security offerings and other products under the Infinity architecture umbrella. The network security business gains from demand in the Telco industry, data centers, and large enterprises with strong security demands. Infinity houses offerings from endpoint, cloud, data, mobile, threat management, and other bets. The sales and product positioning of Infinity might explain why Check Point isn't breaking out sales by product category (cloud, endpoint, network).

Source: Gartner

Recently, Check Point added capabilities in security operations via the launch of Infinity SOCs. This complements its security operations strategy to help security analysts effectively investigate cyber-attacks and threats.

Check Point also acquired a remote access security company called Odo security. Odo improves Check Point's Zero Trust capabilities. Odo also serves as a good VPN replacement.

the market was valued at USD 8.68 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a spectacular rate of 27% by the year 2027. The global IoT security market is expected to grow owing to the increasing number of cyber-attacks on IoT devices and the rising demand for IoT protection platforms. - Source - GMR

Check Point also announced an IoT Protect solution for IoT devices. The IoT security market is one of the fastest-growing segments of the cybersecurity space.

The moves in IoT, SecOps, and Zero Trust correlate with the concentration of new moves in the cybersecurity space. The growth of cloud endpoints means more data for security teams to handle. This requires the development of modern security analytics tools and teams. Also, the proliferation of IoT devices has created new opportunities in the cybersecurity space.

The shorter upfront recognition of its subscription business is expected to mask growth in the near term. Check Point didn't break out cloud revenue growth, but it pegged cloud revenue % of overall business at 10%. It also reiterated the double-digit growth of cloud offerings. The investments in cloud and other next-generation security bets have led to some margin sacrifice in recent quarters. Going forward, I expect more margins volatility.

Competitors

Check Point has evolved its capabilities to provide a robust suite of security offerings for enterprises of all sizes. It continues to boost its cloud security and security automation capabilities to play into the current wave of workloads moving to the cloud.

To differentiate itself from competitors, Check Point has leveraged its deep expertise in providing highly efficient appliances.

Check Point also introduced the new 28600 Quantum Hyperscale Security Gateway with 30 Gbps of Threat Prevention performance, making it the world's fastest 1U gateway. - Source - Check Point Software

It also has strong security teams and analysts that uncover the latest security exploits. Last quarter, Check Point highlighted the top campaigns tracked and stopped by its security team.

Source: Check Point

Check Point also has a lean operating model that drives industry-leading margins and cash flows. These attractive metrics have driven strong liquidity and operating cash flows in recent quarters.

Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha

Check Point's strongest factor grade is profitability. Value has been average because the market is catching up to its attractive financials, including an income margin of 42%, an operating cash flow margin of 49%, a cash position of approx $4b, and zero debt. These attractive numbers are expected to weaken in the short term due to competitive pressure forcing the company to reinvest to scale its next-generation bets.

Check Point's growth factor is weak because enterprises are now buying more subscriptions and cloud offerings. These offerings are still a small portion of Check Point's overall revenue. While Check Point has acquired most of the needed capabilities to stay competitive, it will take a few more quarters for these capabilities to reflect in the top line.

Profitability is the strongest factor grade for Check Point. I expect this grade to weaken in the coming quarters. Firstly, new acquisitions drive expenses that impact the income statement. Also, Check Point has raised operating expenses in recent quarters to fight for market share in the cloud space. I expect this trend to continue.

Momentum benefited from the demand for remote working solutions in Q2 and Q3. The effect of this trend is waning. Cloud migration and cloud security offerings are expected to drive momentum in the coming quarters. In cloud security, Check Point has all the capabilities to cross-sell its offerings, and I expect it to benefit from this trend.

Lastly, Check Point's EPS revision factor has been impacted by weak growth and reduced interest income. Though it beat EPS guidance in the last quarter, I don't expect significant EPS growth in the coming quarters.

I see Check Point getting picked up by three categories of investors: firstly, long-term growth players who are seeking growth at a reasonable price. Check Point's subscription business contains a lot of solutions that are in demand by modern enterprises. Secondly, I see value investors acquiring some shares due to its attractive cash flows and share repurchase program. Thirdly, I see momentum investors buying into the remote working trend. A second COVID-19 wave in Europe can drive a spike in demand for solutions for cloud migration and remote working.

For my valuation, I expect cloud revenue growth to drive subscription revenue. This will result in a 5% revenue growth due to the flattish license and maintenance segments in the coming year. Since subscription revenue leads to shorter payment terms, I expect the flexible duration options to impact billings growth and deferred revenue.

In addition to reduced earnings margins due to opex ramp and declining interest income, operating cash flow margin will drive a steady FCF margin decline in the coming years.

Check Point is debt-free. This means its cost of equity drives its cost of capital. I will be using a modest WACC of 8% as the hurdle rate. This cost of capital considers the low interest rate environment, Check Point's historical low beta, a modest risk premium, and the huge reinvestment to scale its cloud offerings.

Comps/Mispricing

Source: Author

The table above compares Check Point's financials to its competitors. The major competitors are Fortinet (FTNT) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW). FireEye's combination of cloud and network security offerings also makes it a good peer. NortonLifeLock (NLOK) provides a good peer comparison as both companies are in similar stages of their business lifecycle. It also helps to understand how non-network security companies are valued.

I excluded CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zscaler (ZS) because they are both in the growth and investment phase of their business lifecycle. As such, they have more expensive sales multiples. Though, they can also help calibrate the valuation of cloud security bets.

From the chart table above, we can see Check Point is somewhat undervalued. The undervaluation argument lies in its attractive margins. Compared to competitors, Check Point's gross margin and EBITDA margin are outstanding. Despite these attractive metrics, Check Point is still valued in line with its peers. Having followed Check Point since the cloud security wave picked up, I believe Check Point hasn't done enough to explain the potential of its cloud security business. This has forced the market to estimate the strength of its cloud security offerings from its subscription segment. The subscription segment grew at 10% during the last earnings. Marc Pentacoff of Seeking Alpha analyzed the market during the peak of the coronavirus wave to show the correlation between valuation multiples and forward growth estimates in a bear market. From the analysis, stocks expected to compound revenue between 10% -20% traded at a valuation multiples range of 4x - 7x. If we assume the subscription business currently drives 30% of overall revenue. Using a multiple of 6x on the subscription ( 6 x $600m = $3600m) portion and a generous 4x ( 4 x $1400m = $5600m) on the rest of the business growing in the low single-digit gives a valuation of $13.2b after adding cash of $4b. This shows Check Point is fairly valued. However, if we break out the cloud potential, which is growing to half of the subscription business, and apply a more generous multiple of 10x -15x, it is easy to make a case for multiples expansion.

Risks

In terms of demand-related risks, I'm mostly worried about Check Point's win rate in the cloud security space. On the product side, I am not worried about execution risk; however, I remain wary of Check Point's sales motion. Recently, Check Point has improved its sales motion via the launch of a distribution marketplace to help resellers reach new customers as it grows its cloud security solutions. This is promising as it fights for market share.

I expect EPS growth to continue to be impacted by the declining interest revenue. This might force Check Point to ramp its share repurchase program.

I am worried about competitors. The cloud security space has a lot of strong players.

A second COVID-19 wave remains a serious threat to normal business activities. This might impact Check Point's offline engagements.

In terms of valuation, Check Point's endearing feature is its strong value factor. Value has underperformed in recent quarters. If this trend continues, Check Point might continue to trade sideways.

Conclusion

Check Point's growth options are attractive and improving. Its financials remain solid. Management needs to shed more light on the cloud security opportunity. The macro-environment remains volatile due to a second COVID-19 wave rocking Europe. This isn't good for momentum heading into the attractive fourth quarter. Valuation continues to underprice the attractive margins and cash flow factors. Check Point remains a strong cash flow generator providing some safety for investors with a value tilt. Growth investors will have to wait for more color on its cloud security and next-generation security bets. I believe Check Point can be worth a lot more given its solid operating efficiency and cheap cost of capital (solid balance sheet, no debt).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.