Investment Summary

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) delivered solid F3Q2020 financial results. Over the period, the company erased a significant fraction of the losses in retail sales and revenues it experienced over F1Q2020 and F2Q2020 and returned to positive growth on the metrics for the year. Over the quarter, WEN experienced its highest same store sales growth in 15 years, indicating strength in the firm’s ongoing recovery. Restaurant margins improved due to revenue leverage and lower costs. Additional positives included the continued growth in: breakfast sales, international revenues, and digital transactions; acceleration in dine-in and carry-out orders; the addition of growth drivers in form of two new menu items; the increase in the quarterly dividend; and the resumption of the share repurchase program. Net income and earnings per share improved sequentially for the period but were weaker on an annualized basis due to higher provision for income taxes.

Over upcoming quarters, we expect the momentum in retail sales to persist, driven by factors that drove the outperformance in the third quarter, including the continued growth of the breakfast segment, reopening of additional restaurants for dine-in and carry-out, increase in the number of members enrolled in the loyalty program, further easing of Covid-19 conditions in international geographies, and acceleration in digital retail sales, combined with incremental retail sales derived from the recently launched new Classic Chicken Sandwich. Similarly margins (including restaurant margins) are likely to continue to expand over the next few quarters due to substantial leverage created by sharply higher retail sales, stability in commodity pricing and labor costs, decline in pandemic related expenses, and a decrease in lower margin delivery orders, leading ultimately to higher: net income and free cash flows, in our judgment.

Longer-term, as Covid-19 recedes and customers return to their normal morning routines, we expect WEN’s breakfast sales to accelerate significantly and handily achieve the 10% of total retail sales target management has guided to. In addition, we anticipate significant increase in the geographic footprint with rapid international expansion and continued domestic expansion. Combined with accelerated new unit development, we expect the ongoing strategies to grow same store sales, including rapid menu innovation, reimaging of stores, improvement in kitchen/restaurant operations, and continued focus on digital assets to fuel substantial top line growth, creating significant revenue leverage, ultimately boosting net income and free cash flows on a secular basis. Based on the above described elements, we’re confident that WEN is on track to deliver our 5-year: revenue growth rate of 8% and operating cash flows growth rate of 16%.

Considering that F3Q2020 results have not altered our long-term outlook on WEN, we remain constructive on the company. Adjusting for quarterly change in the shares outstanding figure, we arrive at our slightly revised new 1-year Price Target of $31.55/share versus the prior $31/share for WEN. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report “The Wendy’s Company: On Path To Strong Long-Term Growth – Buy On Valuation” and related note for our long term opinion on the stock).

F3Q2020 Results

For the quarter retail sales came in at ~$2.98 billion (+6.7% compared to F3Q2019), revenues of ~$452 million (+3.3% on a year-over-year basis) missed consensus estimates of ~$454 million, and earnings per share of $0.17 (-15% compared to F3Q2019) were in-line with analyst projections. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, same store sales advanced by 6.1% comprising U.S. same store sales increase of 7% and international same store sales decline of 2.2%, over the third quarter. Net income for the period was ~$39.8 million reflecting a decrease of 13.7% over the previous year. Restaurant margin for the period was 16.9%, a 70 basis point improvement from F3Q2019. At the end of F3Q2020, operating cash flows and free cash flows were ~$206 million and ~$134 million.

Substantial Increase In Same Store Sales Growth

WEN experienced its best same store sales growth in 15-years (6.1% on global basis) over the third quarter. The outperformance was driven by the strength of the breakfast segment, improved growth in the rest-of-the-day segment, menu innovation, growth in the digital business, and increased mobility as pandemic restrictions eased. In the U.S., same store sales advanced by 7% on a year-over-year basis and by 11.5% on a 2-years basis. The results were supported by a significant growth in the number of transactions on an annualized basis. In addition, as per data provided by NPD CREST, the associated growth was significantly higher than that experienced by the firm’s primary competitors.

Breakfast Segment Remains Positioned To Drive Long-Term Growth

WEN’s breakfast segment accounted for 7% of total sales despite the sharp increase in the company’s retail sales over the third quarter. Given the increased focus by the competition on the breakfast segment, we’re encouraged that WEN could sustain its market share in the category. Near-term, we expect improvement in WEN’s breakfast sales driven by increased promotional and marketing spending to drive awareness for the product. Longer-term, based on considerable increase in awareness beyond the current 50% and return of customers to normal morning routines, post-Covid-19, breakfast sales are likely to handily meet and exceed the 10% of total sales target management has set for the segment, in our assessment.

Digital Sales Solidified Growth Driver Position

Over F3Q2020, retail sales processed through WEN’s digital platform jumped to 5.5% of total sales from 5% in F2Q2020, reflecting a growth of ~100% on a year-over-year basis. Moreover, by the end of the quarter, digital sales accounted for 6% of total sales. Given data demonstrating that digital orders typically result in an increase in order frequency and larger check sizes, digital sales are valuable to WEN. In that regards, the loyalty program launched in June will support WEN’s efforts to increase the number of digital customers as Wendy’s Rewards requires customers to utilize the company’s app. In turn, the loyalty program will accelerate retail sales and provide the firm an opportunity to promote menu items, including value deals based on past purchases to customers.

WEN Leaned On Menu Innovation To Support Retail Sales

Over F3Q2020, WEN introduced two new menu items, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Pretzel Pub Cheese Burger and Chicken Sandwich. In that regards, given the considerable growth in retail sales over the quarter despite strong comparables from the relaunch of Spicy Nuggets during last year’s third quarter, it appears that the menu update was successful. In October, with the launch of its new Classic Chicken Sandwich, WEN officially joined the chicken sandwich wars, competing with McDonald’s (MCD), Chick-Fila-A, Restaurant Brand International’s (QSR) Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Yum Brands’ (YUM) KFC for customer demand. If successful, the menu item, at a premium price point of $4.99 could drive incremental growth for WEN. Given that the company’s business model focuses on rapid menu innovation as a key growth driver, WEN’s continued commitment to prolific menu updates is favorable.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

At the end of F3Q2020, WEN had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$313 million and long- term debt of ~$2.23 billion on its balance sheet. With respect to maintaining liquidity, after paying down a variable rate note of $120 million in July, the firm now has along with its cash and equivalents balance, the capacity to draw an additional $250 million from a variable note facility. Given these factors, we believe that WEN is unlikely to renege on its debt related commitments over the projected course of the pandemic. The company declared a dividend of $.07/share reflecting an increase of $0.02/share from the prior quarter. Over the period, WEN bought back an insignificant amount of shares under a previously authorized repurchase program.

Bottom Line

The key takeaway from WEN’s F3Q2020 results is that having erased a substantial fraction of retail sales and revenue losses incurred during previous quarters, the company is solidly on path to recovery. WEN reminds us of Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) in regards to the nimbleness of its operations and its focus on rapid menu innovation. We believe that if WEN can sustain the momentum its business is experiencing, the firm can become a candidate for merger and acquisition or a private equity buy-out at significant premium to its market value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.