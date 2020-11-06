Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) is a development stage company with programs for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders based on their research in protein degradation via immunoproteasome inhibition, and protein secretion via the Sec61 translocon. Kezar (pronounced “keys are”) highlighted the broad therapeutic potential of KZR-616, a first-in-class immunoproteasome inhibitor, in two poster sessions during the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting (ACR Convergence 2020) on November 5, 2020.

Pipeline

Kezar has two first-in-class, small-molecule, drug development candidates:

KZR-616 - selective inhibitor of the immunoproteasome. “The immunoproteasome is found inside cells of the immune system and is responsible for breaking down various proteins in these cells. By blocking protein breakdown, KZR-616 can reduce the inflammation and autoimmune processes.” KZR-616 is indicated for: Lupus Nephritis (“LN”): inflammation of the kidneys that is caused by systemic lupus erythematosus (“SLE”). Nearly 1.5 million in the U.S. are living with SLE as estimated by the Lupus Foundation of America. Approximately 50% of those are susceptible to develop lupus nephritis at some point during their disease, dramatically increasing the risk of mortality in lupus patients. Though treatments exist for LN, there are currently no approved therapies in the U.S and EU; Polymyositis (“PM”) & Dermatomyositis (“DM”): chronic and debilitating autoimmune inflammatory myopathies, with estimated prevalence of 51,000 and 71,000 in PM and DM respectively in the U.S. Currently there are no approved treatments for PM, and treatment options for DM are limited. KZR-616 was recently granted Orphan Drug Designation (“ODD”) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for PM and DM.

KZR-261 - protein secretion inhibitor, is in discovery & preclinical stage for oncology indications.

(Image source: company website)

Trials

Kezar is evaluating the safety and efficacy of KZR-616 in a Phase 1b/2 study MISSION, in patients with SLE, with and without nephritis. MISSION is currently recruiting for the Phase 2 portion of the study at multiple sites in the U.S. Subjects include people having proteinuria (spilling of protein in the urine) and having had a kidney biopsy showing evidence of LN with proteinuria. If a subject has not had a kidney biopsy in the preceding 12 months, they may receive a kidney biopsy at no cost to be eligible to participate.

Participants in the study will receive background therapy of corticosteroids and CellCept (mycophenolate mofetil or MMF), Myfortic (mycophenolic acid or MPA), or Cytoxan (cyclophosphamide), with either the investigational drug, KZR-616, or placebo (an inactive treatment), given once weekly through a subcutaneous injection for a period of six months. All participants may then choose to start (if on placebo) or continue treatment with KZR-616 for an additional six months. The study aims to investigate whether KZR-616, when given with low doses of background therapy, will be able to reduce disease activity in people with biopsy-confirmed LN. The primary is estimated to complete by 2Q-2021, and study completion is expected by 3Q-2021.

A Phase 2 study PRESIDIO, in patients with active PM or DM is also recruiting. PRESIDIO is a 32-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover, multicenter study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, efficacy, Pharmacokinetics (“PK”) and Pharmacodynamics (“PD”) of treatment with KZR-616 in patients having active PM or DM with muscle weakness. Patients will be randomized 1:1 to Arm A or Arm B of the study. Subjects will receive subcutaneous injection of the study drug once weekly for 16 weeks. Then crossover treatment will be given for 16 weeks. There will be an additional 8 weeks of monthly follow-up visits to the study site. The study aims to investigate whether treatment with KZR-616 can improve the symptoms of PM and DM. The primary is expected to complete in 4Q-2020, and the study completion is expected by 2Q-2021.

Competition

Standard of Care (“SoC”)

PM is an autoimmune disorder that causes muscle inflammation. People with PM may have muscle weakness in the arms and legs, muscle tenderness or pain, fatigue, difficulty in swallowing, shortness of breath, fever, and weight loss. PM is usually treated with corticosteroids or immunosuppressants - drugs that affect the immune response.

DM is an autoimmune disorder that causes muscle and skin inflammation. People with DM may have the symptoms of PM with skin rash, and may also have swelling around the eyes and fingernails. DM may also be treated with corticosteroids or immunosuppressants.

LN is also usually treated with corticosteroids or immunosuppressants.

Market

The idiopathic inflammatory myopathy (including PM & DM) treatment market was ~$652 million in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach ~$931 million by 2026.

The LN drugs SoC market was ~1.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow further.

Financials

Kezar has a market capitalization of $254.41 million on a stock price of $5.44, which is slightly below the midpoint of the 52-week range of $2.18 to $9.79. The stock price has appreciated over 75% in the past year. Over 52% shares of the 46.26 million shares outstanding are held by institutions. Insiders hold nearly 17% shares, followed by the public with nearly 16%, PE/VC firms with over 13%, and corporations with over 1%.

Wall Street analysts are very bullish on the company with an average rating of 4.8/5, and a price target of $14.67, maintained through the past few months. Kezar has a cash balance of $157.47 million, and a small debt burden of $5.93 million, while cash burn was $40 million in the TTM, which suggests a cash runway into 2022. The company also has a mixed shelf registration for $200 million filed in early September this year.

IP, Licenses and Royalty

From the company’s latest 10-K pages 10-11:

“In June 2015, we entered into the Onyx License Agreement, pursuant to which Onyx granted us an exclusive license under certain patent rights, and a non-exclusive license to certain know-how, in each case controlled by Onyx, to develop, manufacture and commercialize pharmaceutical products containing certain types of compounds, including KZR-616, that are selective inhibitors of the immunoproteasome for any and all uses other than those related to the diagnosis and/or treatment in humans of cancerous or precancerous diseases and/or conditions, including those related to hematological diseases and/or conditions that are not inflammatory diseases or disorders.”

Total considerations include: 1,121,384 shares of common stock; milestone payments of up to $172.5 million in the aggregate upon the achievement of certain development, regulatory and sales milestones; commencing upon the first commercial sale of a licensed product, royalty payments at varying royalty rates ranging in the mid to high single digits, payable to Onyx on a “product-by-product and country-by-country basis until the latest to occur of the expiration of all licensed patents that claim such product in such country, the loss of regulatory exclusivity for such product in such country and the tenth anniversary of the first commercial sale of such product in such country. The licensed product patent portfolio includes issued patents in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Japan, Mexico, Singapore and South Korea with expiration dates ranging from 2027 to 2034.”

Bottom Line

This is a company we will keep watching through the year, and discuss the science and trials once Phase 2 data is available.

The upcoming long-term catalysts are PRESIDIO Phase 2 primary completion in 4Q-2020, PRESIDIO Phase 2 study completion and MISSION Phase 2 primary completion in 2Q-2021, MISSION Phase 2 study completion in 3Q-2021. Top-line data from both trials is expected in 1H-2022.

Short-term catalysts are company presentations highlighting KZR-616's potential during the American College of Rheumatology’s Convergence 2020 from Nov 7 to Nov 9, 2020, and The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting from Nov 11 to Nov 13, 2020.

About the author Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:

Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material. For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts. Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.