Simon Property Group's (SPG) share price has been pummeled, with a 57% decline since the start of the year. While the company does have its share of headwinds from COVID-19 and e-commerce, I don't see this material weakness as being justified. In this article, I evaluate what makes the stock an attractive deep-value buy at the current valuation; so let's get started.

Simon Property Group Is A Deep-Value Buy

Simon Property Group is one of the largest U.S. REITs by square footage. The company owns or has an interest in 235 properties, comprising 191M square feet in North America, Asia, and Europe. Additionally, it has a 22% equity stake in Klépierre S.A., which has ownership or an interest in shopping centers in 15 countries across Europe.

An investor in SPG has to come to terms that the company is facing unprecedented circumstances in modern history. This had a material effect on Simon's profitability during the second quarter, as many of its properties were closed for a part of Q2, due to shutdown orders by state governments. However, despite losing 10,500 shopping days in aggregate across the U.S. portfolio, comparable property NOI declined by just 18.5% YoY during the second quarter.

In addition, the occupancy decline was not severe, as it declined by just 220 bps, from 95.1% at the end of 2019, to 92.9% at June 30th of this year. Furthermore, base minimum rent per square foot was $56.02 at the end of Q2'20, representing a 2.8% YoY increase, and leasing spread per square foot for the trailing twelve months ended June 30th, 2020 was flat. As such, I hardly see these metrics as fitting into the doom and gloom narrative that has driven the share price down by so much.

Looking forward to Q3 results, I expect to see a sequential improvement from Q2's NOI results. This is supported by the broad re-opening of SPG's properties during Q3. As of August, 91% of Simon's tenants were open and operating. Additionally, management reported that by June, average tenant sales volume increased to more than 80% of prior-year volumes.

Of course, we shouldn't ignore the fact that department stores are struggling, but this isn't really anything new. Department stores were already going the way of the dodo before COVID-19, and the pandemic simply accelerated that. I see Authentic Brands, the co-sponsor of SPG's and Brookfield Property Partners' (BPY) deal for J. C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), as being fairly savvy, with the intent to transform J. C. Penney from the defunct model that it is today into something more viable, through a repurposing of the space.

What is Authentic Brands going to do with it? I don't know, but they have been doing this for quite some time. I trust that they know what they are doing, and are not going to blow their hard won investment capital away. At the end of the day, I see the Mall sector as being a survival of the fittest, and I certainly see Simon as being in this category with its high-quality portfolio of mostly Class A malls and premium outlet centers.

Valuation

Meanwhile, Simon Property Group is priced for a disaster that, frankly, I don't see happening. At the current price of $63.47 and forward P/FFO of just 6.4, I see the market pricing in a far worse disaster than what I expect to see for Q3 and beyond. Therefore, I wanted to calculate a fair value estimate using a Net Present Value model, with the following assumptions:

Starting FFO/Share: $10 - which isn't too far off from the $9.67 analyst estimate)

Perpetual Growth Rate: 0% - a very conservative estimate

Discount Rate: 8% - generally, I use 2% for well-established REITs. This bakes in a high level of uncertainty for the entire holding period.

Holding Period: 15 years (based on generally accepted P/E or P/FFO of 15 for fair value)

As seen above, I calculate a conservative fair value of $92.44, which represents 46% upside from the current price today. I personally think the shares are worth far more than $92, but wanted to show what a base case level looks like. Meanwhile, the 8.2% dividend yield is well covered by FFO. Even if we were to use the low Q2 FFO/share of $2.12, the dividend-to-FFO payout ratio stands at just 61%.

Investor Takeaway

The current pandemic has given Simon Property Group an unprecedented set of challenges to deal with. However, the company has weathered the storm fairly well, relative to the difficulties it has faced. Looking forward, I expect to see better sequential results for Q3. While the country may be in for difficult fall and winter seasons, I do see silver linings ahead, especially with the potential for a vaccine and at least a partial return to normalcy sometime next year. I also see the current environment as accelerating the process of survival of the fittest, which, in turn, could benefit SPG as the weaker operators are forced to close.

Meanwhile, the shares are currently priced as if things are never going to get better. Even if we expect a Q2'20 FFO/share run rate of $2.12 to continue into perpetuity, the current valuation would be a P/FFO of just 7.48 ($63.47 / $8.48). As such, I see SPG as being materially undervalued and as a Strong Buy for income and capital appreciation.

