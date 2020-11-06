The Month In Closed-End Funds: October 2020

Summary

For the second consecutive month, equity CEFs on average posted negative returns, declining 0.41% on a NAV basis for October.

While for the seventh month in a row, fixed income CEFs witnessed returns in the black (+0.03%).

Only 11% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 10% of equity CEFs and 11% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Energy MLP Funds (+3.11%) posted the strongest one-month returns of the equity classifications in the CEF universe for October.

For the second straight month, the domestic taxable bond CEFs (+0.32%) macro-group posted the strongest plus-side returns in the CEF universe for October.