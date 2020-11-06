As COVID-19's staying-at-home economy continues to persist, the real estate sector remains a bit cloudy. Excluding data centers and cell towers, there is a notable uncertainty about investing in hospitality, mall, retail, entertainment, and various other REITs with exposure in such industries, as they remain under pressure. There are very few REITs whose cash flows have been completely resilient under the ongoing pandemic. One of those is Easterly Government Properties (DEA), featuring some of the highest-quality characteristics in the sector.

While we highlighted DEA's wonderful prospects in our latest report, we expressed our concerns over its valuation.

However, since then, shares have declined notably, and DEA is now yielding a quite juicy 5%. Combined with the company's recent report highlighting another quarter of rock-solid results, we believe that shares offer a compelling case for conservative, income-oriented investors, despite the lack of greater expected returns.

Operations and Q3 Highlights

DEA's Q3 was business as usual, with no disruptions caused by the ongoing pandemic. The company reported rental revenues and FFO/share of $61.1M and $0.31, an increase of 6.2% and 6.8%, respectively. Its tenants include the highest mission-critical governmental entities of the U.S., like the FBI, the FDA, the IRS, the DEA, and various other agencies whose operations can never pause. As a result, unlike other industries, whose rental income depends on their corresponding industries' condition, DEA's rental collection faces no disruptions, as payments are guaranteed by the full credit and faith of Uncle Sam.

Because of its AAA financial resiliency, the company can sustainably grow its property base, without any risks of potentially deferred payments, as many REITs are currently facing. During the quarter, management acquired a 76,112-square foot FBI field office in Mobile, Alabama. The lease expires in December of 2029, which showcases one of the REIT's greatest characteristics. That is its really long leases. At a Weighted Average Lease Expiry (WALE) of 7.8 years, the company enjoys some of the longest cash flow timelines, further increasing its financial durability and reliability. Source: Business Wire

For example, Easterly's other portfolio update during the quarter was to commence a new 20-year lease with the GSA for the beneficial use of the FDA at its finished re-development project in Lenexa, Kansas. Combining DEA's utmost certainty of receiving its governmentally-sourced rental payments, predictable growth, and decade-long leases, we can hardly find any other stock offering such a secure long-term outlook.

Adding in the fact that Easterly's properties are built-to-suit, and management has familiarised itself with GSA's procurement process, protocols, and culture, DEA operates in a high-barriers-to-entry industry, leading it to report such incredible figures, including a 100% occupancy ratio.

Dividend, Valuation, and Investor returns

All of DEA's great features we mentioned are definitely soothing to hear for an investor. But quality and security do not come on the cheap. Currently, shares are trading at around 18 times their underlying FFOs, which is quite a rich multiple compared to the sector's average of 13.52. Source: REITnotes

The stock's valuation is definitely hefty, especially when admitting it lacks any meaningful FFO/share and DPS growth. Distributions have remained frozen for 12 consecutive quarters. Source: REITnotes

However, once again, what investors are buying in DEA's stock is the ultimate sleep-well-at-night income generation. As we mentioned, at the stock's ~4% yield, we couldn't really get excited. However, at a 52-weak high yield of ~5% and 52-weak low price/book value of around 1.5 (still expensive), conservative, income-oriented investors are likely to find DEA a highly-attractive income option. Below, we have illustrated our expected investor returns by forecasting an annualized FFO/Share and DPS growth of 3%. We believe that this is a prudent estimate as such growth should be easily achievable over the medium term powered by its contractually-locked rental escalations and gradual acquisitions. These growth rates are also in line with consensus estimates.

The company has 6 further potential acquisitions in its sights. Considering that management has recently raised $116.2M from the issuance of stock at $25.57/share, these rates are likely to be even higher due to its low cost of equity. The cost of additional dividends comes as low as 4% around these price levels, which is DEA's perk of having its shares trading at a premium. Still, we will stick with the 3% to stay prudent.

As you can see, to account for a potential valuation compression towards a more reasonable P/FFOs of around 15-16, shares are likely to deliver returns in the mid-single digits.

On the one hand, DEA's total return potential may not be enough to satisfy most investors. Indeed, the reason we avoid hitting the "Buy" button is exactly that. However, for those looking to buy into a robust income generator for their portfolio, we believe that DEA provides the safest 5% in the market, by far, for all the reasons mentioned earlier.

Conclusion

Easterly Government is a truly unique stock, featuring some of the most impressive characteristics we have seen in REITs. The company's operations are almost impossible to be disrupted, as all of its properties house the federal government's most vital operations, backed by the deep pockets of Uncle Sam. Adding its incredibly long leases, we believe that DEA offers one of the most resilient investment cases in the sector.

At the same time, the stock may not fit everyone. Eager to capture its incredibly safe distributions, investors are trading shares at a hefty valuation, limiting the stock's total return potential. Still, for those looking to buy into one of the safest 5% yields in the market, we believe that DEA is one of the best options out there, despite lacking some explosive return potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.