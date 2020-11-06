Although currently fairly priced, investors need to keep an eye on the sector's changing dynamics.

The sector is undergoing regulatory change, which is encouraging the introduction of alternative systems and will weaken Cummins' market position over time.

Due to its technical superiority, Cummins has been able to grow its market share and operating margins through the business cycle.

Company Description

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) is a global leader in diesel power systems. It designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related component products, including filtration, after-treatment, turbo-charges, fuel systems, control systems, air-handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, batteries electrified power systems, hydrogen generation and fuel cell products.

Products are sold to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors (both company-owned and independent) and end-users worldwide. The company operates in more than 190 territories and countries.

Cummins has been manufacturing diesel engines since 1919 (originally as the Cummins Engine Company). Although the company did not invent the diesel engine, it has been hugely instrumental in its development. The company started its global expansion very early and by 1960 was selling products to over 98 countries. More than 50% of the company's sales come from outside of the US. The company was first publicly listed in 1947.

The company currently has 5 reportable operating segments:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Cummins' 10-K.

Business Overview

Until 1991 Cummins was primarily a diesel engine company. In 1991 they introduced a natural gas engine for the commercial truck and bus market. Cummins historically manufactured diesel and gas-fired engines for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive (pickups and light commercials), construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Through a series of acquisitions over the last couple of years, Cummins is developing a business in supplying hybrid powertrains as well.

These markets are very cyclical. This can be demonstrated by looking at the long-term historical chart of Cummins' revenues:

Source: Author's compilation using data from GuruFocus.

Although Cummins' revenues are increasing over time the global economic cycle causes periodic falls.

Commercial Vehicle Market

The key driver of Cummins' revenues is the health of the global commercial vehicle market where Cummins is a major component supplier. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, the global market is currently between 18 to 19 million vehicles per year (as shown in the following chart):

Source: European Automotive Manufacturers Association (ACEA).

The market is clearly mature with growth around global GDP (2% - 3%).

A major issue in this market are the ongoing changes to the regulatory environment. Diesel particulate emissions are harmful to human health and governments throughout the developed world are continuing to strengthen diesel emission regulations (particularly for vehicles).

As a result of the increase in emission performance standards, the technical complexity of diesel powertrains is rising. This is causing system costs to rise for end-users. As a result of the higher technical requirements, several suppliers have exited the market. At the same time, it has also enabled new technologies to become more cost competitive.

This market has historically been dominated by diesel powertrains but over time it is expected that substantial share gains will be made by natural gas and hybrid / electric systems. This was acknowledged by Cummins in the following slide which was presented at their 2019 Investor Day:

Power Systems Market

A smaller market for Cummins is the diesel power systems market. In this market, diesel generators can either be the primary source of facility power due to the lack of access to an electric power grid or the main power backup for critical processes requiring uninterruptable power supply (data centers, medical facilities, etc.).

This market is also cyclical and extremely competitive with a larger field of players (due to the lower product technical requirements compared to the vehicle market). However, this market is undergoing change with the emergence of wind and solar alternatives particularly for remote locations. According to research company MarketsAndMarkets, the global diesel power systems market is about $US 6,300 M in size and is expected to grow between 4% to 5% over the next 5 years.

Divisional Overview

Looking at the historical performance of each of Cummins' divisions:

Engines

The commercial vehicle market is defined by vehicle size (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating where the GVWR is equal to the weight of the vehicle plus the maximum payload) and vehicles are assigned to a specific class based on their size. The rating system goes from Class 1 which comprises light vehicles (minivans, SUV's, etc.) to Class 9.

The key market for Cummins is the Class 8 truck segment (heavy duty trucks for long distance haulage). This Class includes vehicles with GVWR's over 33,001 pounds. The historical size of the North American Class 8 market is shown in the following chart:

Source: Statista.

The data is broken down by original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The chart shows both the cyclical nature of the market and its lack of growth. The market is clearly mature.

Cummins is now the only 3 rd party engine supplier in the North American market. All remaining engines are OEM branded (the same brand as the manufacturer of the vehicle). Morningstar believes that Cummins has gained share in this important market from 24% to 35% over the last 10 years and is now the market leader. The estimated relative shares of each engine supplier are shown in the following chart:

The Engine division has four segments (corresponding to engine sizes) under which Cummins reports its revenues:

Heavy-duty truck.

Medium-duty truck and bus.

Light-duty auto.

Off-highway.

The historical performance of these segments is shown in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation using Cummins' 10-K filings.

Although all segments with the Engine division are cyclical, it is the Off-Highway segment which has been negatively impacted the most by changing economic conditions. This segment has driven by the massive capacity expansion of the mining sector which ended about 5 years ago.

It is noted that margins historically were heavily influenced by the business cycle, but these days margins appear to be much more stable through the cycle. Increasing regulatory standards have allowed Cummins to both increase margins and grown market-share.

Distribution

The Distribution division is the primary after-market sales arm for the company. The division manages the operations of wholly owned and joint venture distributors as well as relationships with a network of independent distributors who provide parts and service to the end-user customer. These full-service solutions include maintenance contracts, engineering services and integrated products where products are customized for the end-users. The division is organized into 8 geographic regions and it operates in more than 450 locations throughout the world.

The Division's sales come from new engines, parts, power systems and services. The historical sales split is shown in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation using Cummins' 10-K filings.

Over the years Cummins has acquired several of their independent North American distributors as a way to increase the use of Cummins' parts in the after-market. This has been successful in significantly growing volumes but it has resulted in divisional margin erosion (although keep in mind that many of the sales are internal transfers which gives management some flexibility in deciding where margins will be reported).

Components Division

The Component division supplies products which complement the Engine and Power Systems divisions. This division manufactures after-treatment systems, turbochargers, transmissions, filtration products and fuel systems for commercial diesel applications. The division is organized into 5 departments including Emission Solutions, Turbo Technologies, Filtration, Electronics and Fuel Systems, and Automated Transmissions. The customers for this division are both internal to Cummins (including Joint-Ventures) and truck OEM's.

The historical performance of this division is shown in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation using Cummins' 10-K filings.

The chart indicates that the bulk of the division's revenue growth has come from the Emissions Solutions segment (because of increasing regulation). The growth in this segment has also allowed margins to expand over time.

Power Systems Division

The Power Systems division has been the hardest hit by the cyclical downturn in capital spending within the commodities sector. This division provides power solutions for industrial applications, standby and prime power generator sets, alternators, and other power components. The customer base is highly diversified. The division is organized into 3 segments - Power Generation, Industrial and Generator Technologies.

The historical performance of the division is shown in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation using Cummins 10-K filings.

The Power Systems segment is more competitive than the auto segments due to the less strict environmental standards. This tends to nullify Cummins' technology advantage.

Joint Ventures

Cummins has several joint ventures, alliances, and non-wholly owned subsidiaries. Some of these entities are consolidated into Cummins' financial statements whilst many are not and are shown as equity investments on the Balance Sheet. These joint ventures are either manufacturing or distribution businesses and they are strategic providing Cummins with access to developing markets with the support of a local partner.

The joint ventures include:

Komatsu Cummins Chile - a distribution business which offers a full range of Cummins products in Chile and Peru.

Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co - a manufacturing business in China producing light and heavy-duty engines for the Chinese, Russian and Brazilian markets.

Dongfeng Cummins Engine Co - a manufacturing business in China producing medium and heavy-duty engines for Dongfeng trucks.

Chongqing Cummins Engine Co - a manufacturing business in China which produces engines for the industrial and stationary power markets in China.

Dongfeng Cummins Emissions Solutions - a manufacturing business which produces diesel after-treatment products for use in Dongfeng trucks.

Shanghai Fleetguard Filter Co - a manufacturing business in partnership with Dongfeng to produce filters and filter parts for the Dongfeng trucks.

Cummins Westport - a manufacturing business based in Canada in partnership with Westport Innovations to produce spark-ignited gas engines for the global automotive market.

Cummins India - an Indian listed manufacturing company producing a range of engines for the local and export markets. This is a consolidated business with minority partners.

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies - a consolidated company with minority shareholders which manufactures medium and heavy-duty automated transmissions for the commercial market.

The joint-venture engine manufacturing businesses are supplied with components from the Cummins Component division.

Cummins' Historical Financial Performance

Cummins' consolidated historical revenues and adjusted operating margins are shown in the chart below:

Source: Author's compilation using Cummins 10-K filings.

It should be noted that I have made several adjustments to Cummins' reported Operating Income. The adjustments include:

Research, Development & Engineering expenses have been eliminated from the Operating Income statement as I consider these expenses to be investments. However, I have added back an R & D depreciation expense based on a 5-year investment life.

I have eliminated all unconsolidated Joint-Venture profits (except royalty payments).

Prior to 2019 I have treated operating leases as debt and made the corresponding adjustments to the Income statement (this is now part of the Accounting Standards).

The chart shows that Cummins has had an excellent run since the global financial crisis - steadily growing revenues and managing to keep margins in a reasonably tight range.

Cummins' Moat

My moat assessment for Cummins is shown in the following table:

Source: Author's compilation.

This moat assessment is based on Cummins' diesel engine business. Cummins has an excellent brand which is well respected by the customer base. Cummins has a technology advantage in the on-highway segment and this is reflected in its margins.

Over the years Cummins has made substantial investments in its technology leadership as shown in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Cummins' 10-K filings.

The chart only includes expensed Technology investments made through the Income Statement. It does not include any capitalized investments or acquisitions.

Cummins claims that they have around 7,700 engineers working in R&D as well as another 2,700 engineers working to support their existing product range.

I do not believe that the moat is wide but it may be quite deep. I am worried about the longevity of the diesel business once we get outside of the next 10 to 20 years as it may be supplanted by alternative lower emission technologies.

Cummins' return on investment capital suggests that its moat may be stronger than I indicate. I have no quarrels with this - I have marked the moat down because of my concern about the longevity of diesel technology:

Author's compilation using data from Cummins' 10-K filings

Cummins ROIC is excellent for a traditional manufacturing company and is well above the company's cost of capital.

A review of Cummins' cash flow statements for the last 10 years reveals the following information:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Cummins' 10-K filings.

The data indicates that Cummins has reinvested about 40% of its operating cash flows back into the business (excluding expensed research & development).

Cummins has then taken its excess cashflows added some new debt ($1,282 M) and used these funds to buy back shares ($6,717 M) and pay dividends ($5,687 M). This can be seen in the following table:

Source: Author's compilation using data from Cummins' 10-K filings.

The data indicates that Cummins has used its excess free cash flow to shrink its capital base and pay a reliable and growing dividend to shareholders.

Recent Events

The Cummins business has been severely impacted by COVID-19. The drop in 2020 2nd quarter revenues was the largest in the company's history (revenues were 38% lower year on year).

Cummins has a credit rating of A+ / A2 and the Balance Sheet is reasonably strong. The level of leverage has been slowly rising but it remains under control as shown in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation.

The chart indicates that Cummins' has a capital structure which should be able to weather a "normal" recession. The current Total Debt / Market Capitalization ratio is around 13% which is a little higher than the median for the Specialty Industrial Machinery sector.

The company appears to have the capacity to increase its debt load if necessary or alternatively reduce the level of share-buys backs it has been making. At this stage I think that there is sufficient buffer to ensure that the dividend can be maintained at the current level (or expanded over time).

Recent Share Price Action

The chart indicates that Cummins has significantly outperformed the S&P500 over the last 12 months and the share price is currently close to a record high.

Historical Shareholder Returns

The data from Morningstar is a stark reminder of how cyclical stocks perform. An investor's returns are entirely dependent upon where in the cycle they made their investment. This can be seen by how Cummins moves from under-performing the market to out-performing in a relatively short period of time.

This confirms that great care must be taken when buying this stock. We must get the valuation right and we need to be disciplined about when we buy the stock.

Key Risks Facing Cummins

The major risk for investors is that as a result of technology change Cummins goes from being the global leader in low-emission diesel technology with high returns on invested capital to just one of many players in the alternative fuel power train market with modest returns on invested capital.

Professor Damodaran (NYU Stern) makes some interesting observations about the life cycle of a typical company. He has a six-stage model, from start-up to decline, which all companies move through over their life cycle:

Source: Aswath Damodaran NYU - The Corporate Life Cycle.

Cummins is fighting to stay in stage 5 (Mature Stable) and avoid moving into stage 6 (Decline).

I suspect that it is inevitable that over time diesel technology will be replaced by a lower emission alternative. At this stage it is unclear over what time frame this transition will happen. I suspect that it will be over the next 10 to 20 years. History suggests that Cummins is unlikely to have the same market position in the next evolution of this market.

My Investment Thesis for Cummins

Clearly the near-term revenue forecasts for Cummins have a large degree of uncertainty. At the time of writing this report, the consensus revenue forecast for 2020 were 20% lower than 2019 actuals and it is projected that 2021 revenues will only increase by 12% over 2020. This would indicate that the analysts do not believe revenues will recover back to 2019 levels until either 2022 or 2023.

I expect that it may take until the end of 2022 before the economy fully recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic induced global recession. In a steady-state economy I think that over the next 10 years Cummins will continue to enjoy returns substantially above its cost of capital due to its strong position in the heavy and medium-duty engine markets. I expect revenue growth will be no more than that of the economy, but margins will decline over time as the mix of sales tilts away from diesels to the other fuels.

Over the next 10 years, there will be increasing customer conversions from diesel to other drive-train technologies. Cummins has made some reasonably significant investments in the electric and hybrid drive-train markets. These markets are extremely competitive, and Cummins is a late entry into the markets. This may mean that Cummins will fight to maintain its revenues by substituting diesel sales for electric or hybrid sales. However, the sales will come with lower margins as Cummins will not have a competitive advantage in this market.

Cummins will continue to invest in diesel and natural gas combustion engines for the medium and heavy duty markets which are unlikely to be disrupted over the medium term because of the negative impact on payloads experienced by electric / hybrid drive-trains. Over time I would expect that Cummins' level of reinvestment will decline (as you would expect in a declining industry) and this will slow the rate of decline in the company's ROIC.

Valuation Assumptions

In summary, this should enable Cummins to achieve:

At the end of 2022 revenues will have returned to 2019 levels and from then will grow at 3 ± 2% in years 4 to 7 before growth begins to decline to GDP (0.9%) at the end of year 10.

Adjusted Operating Margins (which have been adjusted for the impact of the capitalization of Research and Development expenses) will remain at the current levels plus or minus 1% (11.0 ± 1%) into perpetuity.

Capital productivity (as represented by Δ Sales / Net Capital) will decline from the current level of 2.13 and settle at 1.75 ± 0.25 (between the median and the 75th percentile of companies in the Sector).

The current Return on Invested Operating Capital (around 21%) will decline over time before settling at 8 ± 1% in perpetuity which will reflect the lack of a moat around the non-diesel business.

I have used the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) to estimate the current cost of capital to be 6.5% and I expect that the mature cost of capital will increase to 6.75 ± 0.5%. I have used a relatively high cost of capital (I estimate that the current median cost of capital for US listed companies to be 5.5%) in order to reflect the uncertainty around Cummins' future cash flows.

Market value of equity investments - I have estimated a market value for Cummins' unconsolidated equity investments using the current Sector's median Price to Book ratio (established from a Sector screen) of 3.11. It is noted that I would normally discount the value of any Chinese investments thus reflecting the risks and uncertainties associated with investing in China but in this instance the impact on the valuation is not material. Market value of minority shareholders - I have used the same Price to Book ratio to adjust the value of the minority shareholders' stake in Cummins.

I have valued the Management Options at $258 M using a Black-Scholes model.

Discounted Cash Flow Model

The DCF is relatively straight-forward. A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a post COVID 3-stage model (high growth, declining growth, and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in $USD.

Source: Author's model

The model estimates Cummins' Enterprise Value to be $40,674 M and the Equity Value to be $32, 429 M.

This equates to a mid-point value per share of around $219.

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation is developed after 100,000 iterations:

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major sources of sensitivity in the valuation. The valuation distribution is mainly influenced by the cost of capital (50%) and the operating margin (36%).

The simulation indicates that at a discount rate of 6.75% - the valuation for Cummins is between $187 and $260 per share with a typical value around $219.

This would indicate that Cummins is currently fairly priced.

Final Recommendation

For each company that I value I also assess what role this company could potentially play in my portfolio. The cornerstone of my portfolio is what I term "Tier 1" companies. These are the companies that I hold for the long term and where I invest most of my cash.

My high-level criteria to qualify as a Tier 1 long-term investment are:

A reasonably strong moat.

Pricing power.

Sector tail winds.

High returns on invested capital.

Stable cash flows with relatively low reinvestment needs.

High interest coverage ratio.

In the past Cummins has ticked many of these boxes (excepting sector tail winds) but the situation is now changing because of the progressive changes to emission regulations. There is a high probability that Cummins' future business (over the medium to long term) is going to be dramatically different to its historical business.

This level of uncertainty prevents me from categorizing Cummins as a Tier 1 company.

Nevertheless, I think that Cummins is highly investable at the right price provided that investors keep a close eye on the changing dynamics within the Sector over the long term.

Currently the company has a strong position in the diesel market and the company is well managed. As the company is currently fairly priced, I think that the company is a HOLD.

If there was a significant market pullback, like the one that we experienced in March of this year, then I would recommend that Cummins could potentially be an excellent trading opportunity in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.