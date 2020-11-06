Introduction

In late August, I had written a piece on Goodyear (GT) titled “Goodyear: Positioning For A Tactical Bounce Amidst Long-Term Structural Deficiencies.” In that article, I acknowledged that GT was encumbered by various long-term structural deficiencies, and hence, should not be viewed as a portfolio stock. The fact that it had suspended the dividend at the start of Q2-20 was another nail in the coffin.

Having said that, I had also posited that certain green shoots were emerging with regards to the volume run rate, raw material cost benefits, cost savings, and a potential dollar depreciation, all of which I had expected to come through favorably in the Q3 results. The company has fared as expected with regards to most of these factors, and even beat top line and bottom line estimates, but an uncertain outlook, and less-than-convincing commentary by the management on the Q3 earnings call, seems to have thrown a spanner in the works.

In this article, I want to focus on some of the key themes that have developed since my last article, and also touch upon some of the things that I liked and disliked in the recent Q3. I will end by commenting on what all this means for the stock going forward.

The good aspects

Beat on headline numbers

GT beat Street estimates on the key topline and bottom line numbers. Prior to the results, I was looking at estimates on both YCharts and Seeking Alpha, and the revenue range for Q3 was between $3.31-$3.34bn, with an EPS range of -0.07 and -0.10. Revenue eventually came in at $3.46bn, c.4-5% higher than estimates, whilst the reported EPS was significantly better than estimates at $-0.01. If you make adjustments for one-off expenses such as asset write-offs, accelerated depreciation, pension settlement charges, and discrete tax items, the adjusted EPS was even better at a breakeven figure of $0.1.

Convalescing trajectory of sales volume and easier comps ahead

After a -45% decline in GT’s unit sales volume in Q2, there was a marked improvement in Q3, with unit sales declining by only -9% annually at 36.6m units. As you can see from the chart below, we’ve now seen a sequential improvement over the last 6 months, and the company also exited the quarter at a decent single-digit rate of -5%.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from GT

Looking ahead to Q4-19 and Q1-20, I expect these sales volume trends to continue to improve as comps are not particularly undemanding (do note that Q4-19 unit sales had declined by -2% annually, whilst Q1-20 sales had declined by a sizeable -18%), and the company has also now brought its previously hampered production levels to full capacity. Besides, I also expect some of the previously lost US replacement sales related to the Walmart auto care centers to normalize (more on that later). Beyond that, much of the outlook will depend on where we stand with this health pandemic and the associated lockdowns/consumer sentiment/vaccine development/miles driven. All in all, it’s fair to say we’ve seen the worst of the volume decline.

US consumer OEM market

As you can see from the chart below, from the lows of April, the trajectory of light vehicle motor sales in the US have improved markedly in July and August, and in September, with sales of 16.9m units, came very close to touching Feb’s pre-pandemic sales level of 17.2m units.

Source: FRED

This has translated to strong consumer OEM tire sales, and GT has benefitted, growing at 7% YoY, higher than the industry average (source: Q3 earnings call). The current dealer inventory is still c.20% below the long-run average, so there is potential for this strong consumer OE demand to play out in Q4 as well (source: Q3 earnings call).

China market developments and GT’s growing strength in replacements

A lot of focus has gone towards GT’s situation in the US and Europe but China could well serve as a dark horse in the company’s potential recovery. The OEM business there still faces some attrition due to some discontinued fitments, but crucially, management highlighted that auto production has returned to pre-COVID levels, and dealers have been replenishing their inventories, buoyed by increased retail traffic.

I’ve been attempting to study the broad auto market conditions there, and recent reports suggest that consumer sentiment has been integral in driving an upgrade in auto sales forecasts. The sales trajectory has been steadily improving every month since July, and by Nov/Dec-20, the run rate is expected to hit levels seen earlier this year. S&P Global ratings now expect sales to recover earlier than expected, and have scaled up their 2021 forecast range from 2%-4% to 4%-6%, and expects the country to resume moderate long-term growth by 2022.

Source: S&P Global Ratings

However, what’s most interesting to me is GT's progress in the tire replacement market of China. GT had recently introduced a mobile app to enable dealers to have better access to their product portfolio and this really seems to have struck a chord, as it enabled GT to grow at 19% annually and take share from its competitors, as it was nearly double the industry replacement volume growth rate (source: Q3 earnings call). Do note that GT’s distribution network is a lot more aligned in China than it is, in say, Germany; a well-aligned distribution network does wonders for sales volumes.

Cost savings continue

In my previous piece, I wrote about the importance of GT revamping their cost-structure and making it more cost-effective to compete with peers. They’ve continued to make progress on this front, although the quantum of cost savings was somewhat lower. In Q2, they had delivered about $96m of cost savings (Q1:$38m), and followed this up with $76m of cost savings in Q3 (c.$34m of these savings can be attributed to restructuring actions in the Americas region). Source: Q3 PPT.

Strong working capital and free cash flow performance

This was perhaps one of the most surprising developments in the Q3 results. As volumes picked up, I had also expected a concurrent buildup in inventory, thereby putting some pressure on working capital funds, but management said that sales demand was so strong that they could not maintain their inventory. Sequential progress on the payables front was another bonus boosting the working capital position. If you recollect in Q2-20, they were able to gradually reduce their working capital outflow YoY from -144m a year ago, to -38m, but in Q3-20, this improvement has been of a much greater magnitude, as GT saw a working capital inflow of $248m, vs. -$328m outflow a year ago.

Admittedly, the inventory buildup which I thought would happen in Q3 will now get pushed to Q4, so perhaps it would be unreasonable to expect a similarly strong working capital performance in Q4 but yet still, for the whole of FY20, one can expect the company to see a working capital inflow (as of 9M-20 the working capital inflow stands at $871m). On account of this strong working capital performance, GT was able to generate CFO of $581m ($152m in Q3-19) and solid free cash flow of $457m. Positive developments on the free cash flow will be key to reducing their high indebtedness.

The bad aspects

Challenges in the consumer replacement segment continue

GT’s challenges in key consumer replacement regions have continued in Q3, although the American situation may normalize by next year. For much of this year, GT's US consumer replacement volumes have been impacted by the shutdown of the Walmart auto care centers and in Q3, these replacement shipments were down -12%, lagging the industry. That said there has been some progress on this front as in July, about c.66% of the auto care centers were closed, but as of September only c.15% of the centers remained shut (Source: Q3 earnings call). Until this normalizes, this segment may likely remain challenged.

In Europe too the consumer replacement segment continues to struggle on account of ongoing challenges in re-aligning their distribution network. The recent pickup in COVID-19 cases and the associated lockdowns across Europe does not bode well for GT’s prospects in this region.

Capacity constraints and lack of expertise in high-margin tires being felt

I’ve written previously about GT’s capacity constraints and uncompetitive product profile (for instance, in the US, they lack the required capacity to make high margin >17-inch tires and often need to tap into other regional manufacturing centers to make up for the demand). This is not something they can rectify overnight, but pressures here certainly made their presence felt over the last few quarters. In Q3, whilst industry sales growth for >17-inch tires came in at +2%, GT saw a 10% decline, implying a loss of market share. YTD, they have given up c.10% market share to peers and this, despite management stating that their production units were operating at full capacity in Q3. In Europe as well, they have lagged their peers in selling high-margin tires, with YTD sales being more than 2x worse off than the industry average of -7%.

Source: GT Q3 PPT

The currency continues to be an issue, and watch out for raw material headwinds in 2021

The dollar has not depreciated as I thought it would since Q2, and unfavorable transactional effects particularly from the BRL and the TRY have continued to dampen what has otherwise been a rather salutary raw material environment. In Q2, transactional FX had impacted raw material costs by $28m and in Q3 this was even more pronounced at $40m (source: Q3 PPT) essentially offsetting the benefits GT got from lower commodity prices.

In Q4, GT will continue to benefit from commodity tailwinds and expects a $65m benefit (source: Q3 earnings call), which should be more than enough to offset any negative currency effect. Beyond Q4, some caution is warranted as key raw materials such as natural rubber (second most important raw material after synthetic rubber) and butadiene have gone up over the last few months, and the effects of this will be felt in around two quarters' time (as GT follows the FIFO mode of inventory recognition). Just for some context, natural rubber (in the futures market) rose by c.75% from the end of July to the end of October (prices have declined by c.20% in November). On an annual basis, every 1% increase in the price of rubber, impacts GT by c.$5m. Source: GT Hopefully, by around H1-21, GT should have enough volume momentum to offset these commodity headwinds.

GT’s India weakness commentary doesn’t tie in with the general pickup seen in auto sales there

Alongside China, India remains a key global market for GT and I was surprised to hear GT management say that their OE (Original Equipment) business was impacted by weak industry demand in India. According to reports there, passenger vehicle sales from auto manufacturers to the dealers (wholesale) have been very strong, growing at +17% during July-September, and are now poised to flourish over the coming months on account of the festival season there.

Data from the RBI also shows that incremental vehicle credit growth at the end of August saw a healthy pickup of +8% annually. If GT is unable to benefit from this improving landscape, it is perhaps on account of some greater value proposition by GT’s peers in India (ostensibly a loss of market share again), and not down to any persistent slowdown in the Indian markets. Remains to be seen if they can correct this in Q4 and 2021.

Valuation and Closing Thoughts

Leading up to the Q3 results, there was a broad expectation that GT might deliver something special. One even saw some short-covering from September that was instrumental in driving the share price higher. From late September until pre-results, the stock had run up by c.48%, hitting the $11 levels.

Source: Prepared by the writer using data from Ycharts

But eventually, GT didn't quite live up to the billing and delivered a rather mixed quarter. When it comes to a chronic underperformer such as GT, one has to look at things from a low bar, and at the end of Q2, I felt that there were a series of small trigger points that could potentially tilt the stock to move higher, coupled with an interesting risk-reward price pattern on the long-term chart. Most of the fundamental developments have played out as expected, but we’ve also seen some new headwinds crop up, whilst existing headwinds continue to linger.

Source: YCharts

Currently, on a forward P/E basis, GT trades at 11.2x which is very close to its 5-year average of 11.9x. Over the last 5 years, the highest forward P/E multiple was 16x in early Jan-2019. Are there enough conditions to suggest that it should be trading at that multiple? Let’s review the conditions then. Back then at the end of FY18, GT's annual sales growth was 1%, gross margins were at 22%, operating margins were at 7% and the company was not excessively levered with net debt to EBITDA at 2.69x.

Besides they were even paying dividends in FY18 (annual dividend growth of 32% and a dividend yield of 2.8%). Now in 2020, what we have is a 21% decline in sales growth (9M-2020), trailing GP margins of 16%, an operational loss, net debt of $5591m (that has grown 13% from the FY18 year-end levels), and no dividends to show. Many other things affect a stock's multiple, but based on these prime headline financial metrics, GT currently does not warrant a multiple of 16x.

Source: Trading View

Looking ahead, I expect GT to see incremental improvements on the top line, and the risk-reward on the technical charts still remain favorable for a long-side play, but the upside triggers are not as compelling as they were at the end of Q2. That said, on the downside as well, I feel at the current price level, much of the lingering weakness is already discounted. Fundamentally, the stock is trading in line with its long-term average and a neutral rating feels right at this juncture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.