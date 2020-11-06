While the hard numbers are clearly what investors need to examine, the bigger picture depends on something else.

When we last covered Energy Transfer LP (ET) we had a mild bullish bias because we felt that the price was decimated enough.

Since investing in MLPs does not really count unless you get the thrill of a jump from a helicopter (no strings attached), ET did deliver a "surprise" distribution cut. We examine the cut and the Q3-2020 results.

So Many Record Numbers That We Were Forced To Cut The Distribution

If we examined the ET Q3-2020 numbers in a vacuum, we might wonder exactly what happened that they were forced to cut the distribution. The company boasted record NGL volume numbers and record segment adjusted EBITDA as well.

Source: ET presentation

A couple of areas were down when compared to 2019, but overall numbers were still higher than previous year.

Source: ET Q3-2020 press release

Even on a nine-month basis, the company's adjusted EBITDA was rather strong. ET had originally guided for $11.2 billion in adjusted EBIDTA, and they will hit $10.35 billion or so for the year. That is rather impressive considering what has happened since then. The company's balance sheet has not stretched further in 2020. Long term debt is steady and changes in current assets and liabilities have about offset each other. Why then cut the distribution?

Well the key rationale was that they were at the upper end of where they needed to be and the reduced EBITDA likely forced their hand. To keep leverage constant with a $850 million reduction in EBITDA they need debt down by close to $4.0 billion. Beyond the EBITDA reduction this year, there is a pressing need to reduce leverage as estimates have been decimated. ET was counting on $12 billion of EBITDA in 2021 and 2022. You can see both those estimates have gone down close to what we have for this year.

Data by YCharts

We think that 2021 numbers are bit on the optimistic side even though ET has achieved a rather large amount of cost control in 2020. In the absence of a distribution cut, ET would likely breach 5X in 2021.

Distribution sustainability

The old distribution had an incredibly high coverage and still had to go down by 50%. Where do we stand with the new one? It might be tempting to assume it is about as bulletproof as you can get after a 50% reduction. Perhaps if you agree with ET's distributable cash flow methodology. On the other hand, let us look at it a different way. ET hit $9.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2018. 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 should come in around $10.5 billion annually. Now compare that to the sheer amount of "growth capital expenditures" over the last few years.

Data by YCharts

ET will spend $3.3 billion in 2020 and $1.3 billion in 2021 (see slide below). From a return on investment perspective, this is turning out to be extremely poor. Growth capital that does not produce growth is a tricky one to classify but one needs to look at it valuing the firm.

Two Questions To Ask

Before you assume that this distribution is sustainable or not, you need to see a clear path to reduction in capital expenditures. ET is doing that and that is a great first step.

Source: ET presentation

But beyond that, two questions need to be addressed. The first is whether ET will have to start conceding margins or revenues to distressed customers. In a system built to process a lot more volume than we have, our answer is definitely yes. We are seeing it on a few midstream assets already and we will see it on quite a few more. NGL Energy Partners LP.'s (NGL) customer Extraction Oil and Gas Inc.(XOG) was allowed to reject NGL's agreement in bankruptcy court. What was fascinating was this little snippet in the court documents.

We anticipate that if we had one of those contracts our annual spend would be $25 to $35 million dollars which would equate to savings over our current contract or current Grand Mesa contract of $59 to $68 million dollars in 2021.

Source: KCC LLC

XOG is claiming it can basically get the same midstream asset access elsewhere and save 60-70% of what they are paying NGL. That is an unusual set of circumstances but it underscores what can happen and certainly what will happen to some of ET's pipes.

The second question is one of geology. Are there enough reserves for oil production to hit the previous highs in the shale patch, even if price is conducive? There are quite a few respectable voices in the industry who believe the answer to that is "Nein". We have seen the preview of this movie before and the exaggeration of reserves has been documented by none other than Wall Street Journal. If that is the case, then ET has a longer term structural issue on its hands that cannot easily go away.

Conclusion

ET is cheap and we all get that the "new distribution" is very well covered. ET will have to deleverage its balance sheet and will likely get thrown some more body blows in 2021. So far, it has actually exceeded our expectations and EBITDA hit has been modest. Perhaps it can continue to do so. It does possess one of the best assets in the business and most of them will likely continue to serve well into the future. But many of its customers are on life support right now and whether Geology can cooperate down the line remains an open question. We would stick with the preferred shares on this one, despite our slight bullish tint here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.