Switch reported fiscal third-quarter results and missed on revenue growth yet again, as well as showing a massive deceleration in growth.

Quarter after quarter, colocation company Switch (SWCH) continues to fail to live up to the mark. The company likes to attach itself to cloud computing trends and make the point that many companies are deciding to move their technology infrastructure off-premises. At one point this year, Switch shares had enjoyed a ~25% lift - but a spate of disappointing quarterly releases has virtually wiped out the stock's gains for the year.

Data by YCharts

Put succinctly, fundamentals are not trending well for Switch, though management still seems to be driving the company as if it had been far more successful.

Last quarter, Switch made the decision to increase its dividend by ~70%. For most companies, a dividend increase typically signals confidence in underlying trends and certainty in the future - but instead, Switch has delivered a continuously decaying growth trend, while small EBITDA margin gains don't seem sufficient to offset the buildup in Switch's debt. Leverage ratios, consequently, are rising.

In short, there's a tremendous bear case for Switch. This is a cash-guzzling company that depends on copious amounts of capex to grow - and so far in 2020, we haven't seen any of these investments pay off in terms of increased utilization rates and revenue. I fear that, even at Switch's current levels that have sold off meaningfully from their mid-summer highs, investors continue to pay top dollar for a company with relatively poor performance.

A quick update on valuation: at Switch's current share prices in the mid-$15s, the stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion. If we net off the $156.1 million of cash and $1.06 billion of debt on Switch's most recent balance sheet, its enterprise value is $4.62 billion.

Next year, Wall Street is estimating revenue of $574.2 million for Switch, representing 11% y/y growth. If we assume a 51% adjusted EBITDA margin on that revenue stream (equal to Switch's trailing twelve month margin), we get to a rough FY21 adjusted EBITDA estimate of $292.8 million. This puts Switch's current valuation at 15.8x EV/FY21 adjusted EBITDA - a rather heady multiple for a company that is leveraged and has rather low growth prospects.

Continue to approach this stock cautiously - the upside catalysts are too few and far between.

Q3 download

Let's now dive into Switch's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Switch Q3 results Source: Switch Q3 earnings release

As previously mentioned, this was the second quarter in a row that Switch missed Wall Street's revenue expectations. Revenue grew only 5% y/y to $128.8 million in the quarter, whereas Wall Street had hoped to see $129.1 million (+6% y/y growth).

We can see as well in the chart below that revenue growth had been slowing down for quite some time. Q3's revenue growth slowed considerably (eight points) versus 13% y/y growth in Q2, and an even more meaningful decline versus 19% y/y growth in Q3. Again - Switch's key message to investors is that it's a stable business that doesn't see much noise from its customers, even during the pandemic - a message that no longer seems to jive with the large dips in growth.

Figure 2. Switch revenue trends Source: Switch Q3 earnings deck

Recall that this is a company that has spent a lot recently on opening a new mega-facility in Atlanta called the Keep Campus (which is partially open now and set to take in more customers by year-end) as well as expanding its Core Campus in Las Vegas and its Pyramid location in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Yet despite the increase in the number of available cabinets in 2020 (shown in chart below), the number of billed cabinets hasn't materially increased. In Q3, in fact, the number of cabinets that are actively being billed as well as the number of cabinets committed both declined from Q2. Utilization rates, meanwhile, have been trending downward from 2019 levels. It's fine if Switch is trying to build ahead of demand and planning for future growth - but the ~2k additional cabinets that have come online since the beginning of 2020 have barely been accompanied by an increase in billed or committed usage.

Figure 3. Switch utilization trends Source: Switch Q3 earnings deck

And yes, while Switch's churn remains low, churn of 0.2% did tick up from 0.1% in the year-ago Q3.

So what we have here is a company that spends heavily on capex to increase its available capacity, (it's guiding to $295-$325 million in capex for the year, versus a midpoint EBITDA guidance of $264 million; last year, the company spent $308 million on capex) but hasn't been nearly as successful in bringing up utilization and accelerating its revenue growth.

A key risk is coming up in Q4: the company is expected to bring a swath of new facilities online, including Sectors 2 and 4 of the Citadel campus and Sector 2 of the Keep campus, as shown in the chart below. These additions are expected to increase Switch's cabinet capacity by 2,100, a roughly ~10% bump from the 23,300 open cabinets available in Q3. Yet Switch's implied Q4 revenue guidance of $130.2 million barely represents any incremental revenue versus Q3, and still-disappointing 8% y/y growth versus 4Q19 revenue of $120.6 million. Once Q4 comes around, investors may interpret this as investments failing to bear fruit.

Figure 4. Switch development milestones

Source: Switch Q3 earnings deck

I'll stress again here that Switch's lack of meaningful growth progress continues to make its rising debt levels and decision to increase its dividend look nonsensical. Switch issued new convertible debt in September that did refinance some of its old debt, but net debt levels did still rise to $892.3 million this quarter, while leverage ratios also bumped up to 3.3x versus 3.1x last quarter and just 2.7x in the year-ago Q3.

Figure 5. Switch debt trends Source: Switch Q3 earnings deck

Switch routinely spends more on capex than it generates in adjusted EBITDA - so looking long-term, it's unclear if this business will ever reach the point of scalability.

Key takeaways

Right now, markets are piling into software and internet tech stocks for good reason: amid prospects of an extended pandemic scenario, investors are banking on asset-light businesses that won't see demand materially impacted by the coronavirus. Switch, meanwhile, is quite exactly the opposite - with its debt-laden balance sheet, capital-intensive business model that is essentially a real estate play, and in the tough position of having to land new clients and persuade them to move their backend infrastructure during a challenging pandemic. Steer clear here.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.