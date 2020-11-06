Reading through some people’s reactions to the Apple (AAPL) Q4 2020 results, I see quite a bit of confusion. While Apple beat on revenue and EPS, many are still calling the results a “disappointment.” There is truth to this statement, but we have to dig deeper than the surface level financial numbers to see it.

Overpriced Relative to Tech

First, let us note that Apple is highly overpriced relative to both the market and its sector. Apple’s price-to-earnings ratio is double that of tech:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

And its price-to-book is an astounding 20x the industry average:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

But perhaps most importantly, the company’s PE is 4x its expected earnings growth:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Understanding PEG

To put this in perspective, we merely need look at the distribution of PEG over the major firms in the market:

(Source: Aswath Damodaran)

Apple’s position in this distribution implies that the stock is one of the riskiest earnings stocks in which to take long positions. The reason lies in the PEG ratio’s denominator: High PEG stocks can see significant swings when earnings growth expectations change (read: are exceeded or not met). Unlike what seems to have become the popular opinion during corona times, crowded tech stocks – especially AAPL – are not necessarily safe holdings over earnings but instead underperform if expectations are not surpassed by a large degree. This is why Apple can beat expectations but fall immediately afterward; the increasingly high price must be supported by increasingly high earnings expectations for the upward trend to continue.

A key to remember in evaluating earnings: Linear earnings growth does not equate to linear stock growth. The statistical relationship between stock price and earnings is much more complex. This goes doubly so for a stock such as AAPL, which holds a sizeable chunk of both economic value and overall market volume, thereby being affected by more parameters than most.

But a high PEG isn’t alone a reason to avoid a stock. During low interest rate environments, companies with high expected growth rates naturally see their PEG rise. In our current near-ZIRP environment, AAPL’s PEG may very well be inflated. In addition, companies with high EG can have a low PEG, but said companies are typically of higher risk than those with high PEGs. And companies that can make investments more efficiently also typically have higher PEGs. I believe both of these principles apply to AAPL, and so the high PEG should not necessarily scare you away from investing.

Nevertheless, relative to its industry AAPL is certainly overpriced. You can judge this by noting that both AAPL’s PE and its PEG are much higher than the industry averages. If only one of these were significantly above the average, a non-mispricing explanation would be much more reasonable. But in AAPL’s case, the stock has been bid up to levels that are hard to justify based on the company’s earnings and earnings growth. This means that investing in AAPL comes with a significant opportunity cost. You must justify placing that capital in a company with increasingly high expectations despite having many other options.

Earnings Issues

If you believe the company can surpass (this is the key word – not “meet”) those expectations, your investment is likely smart. Everyone knows Apple is performing well in its sales, revenue, margins, etc., but that is exactly why Apple is more likely to underperform than outperform. In short, everyone is piling into this no-brainer investment to where positive bias actually creates an uphill battle for the stock, especially over earnings reports.

In my study of earnings, I’ve found that these stocks – “glamour” or “hype” stocks – present the worst payoff curves on the up side. When they perform well over earnings, their stocks moves up by a reasonable step, as expected. But should they fail to impress, the downside risk will be realized, and it is often large.

Companies with high debt-to-equity ratios tend to fall harder and more often than companies with low debt-to-equity. Being so, Apple was a much safer investment over earnings prior to 2018, when the debt-to-equity was below parity (debt in red; equity in blue):

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Apple can certainly cover its debt and interest, which is why debt is not such a large issue to most investors. However, the fact that equity is shrinking during a recession should tell you something about Apple’s management. Namely, management is not acting conservatively, which would mean paying down debt during weak economic times. Instead, Apple has added hundreds of billions of dollar to its buyback plan. Ironically, these buybacks are ongoing after a stock split. That is, management decided that the stock was too expensive, cut the price via a split, and then immediately went to bidding the price up again – all while debt looms over a declining equity value. Generally, buybacks (and dividends) are most useful when a company has few other opportunities to employ its cash directly to its business – but paying down debt during a weakening economy is certainly a good use of cash right now. I am concerned that management has become more concerned with the valuation of its stock (or perhaps stock-based compensation) than the growth of its business.

At this point, I would keep my eye on Apple’s insider action. Insiders typically sell when they believe the stock lacks room to run further. As we head into AAPL’s worst three months both relative to the general market and in general (I’ve written about this seasonal pattern previously), look for large selling patterns from insiders or institutions as a possible sell/short signal.

(Source: Stock Rover)

Apple insiders might have some strong reasons to sell, but we are pretty much in the dark right now, especially considering that Apple decided not to issue any guidance for next quarter in its Q4 2020 earnings report. As an earnings trader, once in a while I encounter such guidance-less earnings reports, but I supplant it with a sentiment analysis. Via financial lexical analysis, we can get a general sentiment (optimistic/pessimistic) score for the earnings calls, comparing those scores against past earnings calls; research has shown this to be statistically predicative for stock prices over the months following an earnings report.

I ran such an analysis on Apple’s earnings call to arrive at the following.

Sentiment is 47% more pessimistic year-over-year.

Sentiment is 8% more pessimistic quarter-over-quarter.

Sentiment is 13% more pessimistic than average.

To put it in practical terms, all things being equal, sentiment predicts Q1 2021 AAPL to underperform relative to last year. It should perform roughly similarly to how it did last quarter – perhaps a bit worse. From the above seasonal pattern, this is pretty much expected; the end-of-the-year AAPL rally in 2019 was a rarity, and AAPL generally gets weaker into the winter months.

Usually, I would now pull some of the algorithmically tagged statements from the lexical analysis, but for this particular earnings case, I have some subjective statements of my own that I believe could be informative to investors confused by Apple’s earnings report.

Business Insight

Most important, to me, is that this earnings report is not as critical as will be next quarter’s earnings. One reason for this is that, unlike many previous Q4 earnings reports, this one did not contain new iPhone sales. We will, however, see iPhone 12 sales in next quarter’s earnings.

First, a miss on iPhone sales next quarter could truly be painful for Apple. We have already seen iPhone sales falling in the current report, which could have negative implications for next quarter. While you could explain a portion of the sales loss as consumers waiting for the iPhone 12 release (and thus delaying already intended purchases), the significant drop we see in China is much harder to explain away.

China is Apple’s critical growth market for iPhones. There, the iPhone is both a tool and a status symbol – and while I guess that is true for the US as well (and other countries), anyone who has lived in China (including myself) can tell you that the Chinese bring these aspects to an extreme. On the “tool” side of things, many Chinese supplant PCs or laptops with smartphones and thus are entirely reliant on their smartphones. The looming threat of a ban on apps – WeChat in particular – could easily steer single-device-using Chinese away from iOS-reliant phones. I do not think the drop in iPhone sales in China and the Trump administration’s anti-Sino software posturing are coincidental. At the time of writing, the 2021 American president is unknown, but a continuation of the Trump presidency and its anti-Chinese policies could easily lower the ceiling on new iPhone purchases in China.

Second, while Mac sales looked good this quarter, they are deceiving. Macs of lower margin than iPhones, and so more Mac sales during an iPhone sales decline is not a good tradeoff. But more importantly, the surge in Mac sales is likely a one-off event. Back-to-school season always perks up Mac sales, but the “school from home” paradigm that corona brought us definitely bolstered this quarter’s Mac sales numbers; this is not a sustainable sales pattern, and we should see Mac sales fall with lockdowns loosening.

But perhaps even more importantly, this is the last generation of x86 Macs. With Apple moving all its Macs to Apple Silicon, anyone who wants an x86 Mac needs to purchase it now (or in the last quarter). This, too, I believe has contributed to the spike in Mac purchases (indeed, panic-buying the last available version of a product that has many hardcore fans and power users seems more than likely).

Conclusion

The recent earnings report is overall more bearish than bullish. The rise in Mac sales were most likely a unique event and have little meaning for the long-term success of the Mac series. The sluggish iPhone sales, in contrast, might have overtones for the coming quarters of sales, especially in China. Sentiment, too, is more bearish than average.

Anyone interested in buying AAPL at this point can likely wait. I am confident that you will find a more appealing price within three months. The safest way to play is to wait for next quarter’s earnings, at which point we will have a better idea of the Mac and iPhone sales progress. In addition, we are entering AAPL’s weakest seasonal trading pattern.

All things considered, I think you will find a better price in the next few months. A daring investor could drop her stock and buy back in a few months. A conservative trader could use options to replace his stock, such as by engaging in a short call ladder, which gives unlimited upside without the downside that stock bestows.

Either way, I would be wary of having too much downside exposure to AAPL.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in AAPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.