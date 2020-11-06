Back in August, I wrote that Tidewater (TDW) was a better way to play the offshore drilling recovery compared to U.S. - listed drillers as it had good chances to get out of the current crisis with the current capital structure. Tidewater's stock has indeed outperformed drillers' shares (frankly, that was not a difficult task) but still declined compared to August levels as the second wave of coronavirus put additional pressure on the offshore drilling segment. Tidewater has just reported its third-quarter results, so it's high time to take a look at how the company is doing amid a major crisis in the industry.

In the third quarter, Tidewater reported revenues of $86.5 million and GAAP loss of $37.9 million, or $0.94 per share. The company's third-quarter operating cash flow was positive and totaled $14.6 million (calculated as operating cash flow of $1.8 million for 9 months ended September 30, 2020 minus ($12.8 million) of operating cash flow for 6 months ended June 30, 2020), which is a major achievement in the current market environment. Importantly, operating cash flow was $1.8 million for the first nine months of the year, so the strong third-quarter performance pushed Tidewater back into the positive operating cash flow territory, and the company will try to stay cash flow positive for the full year.

Tidewater finished the third quarter with $192.2 million of cash, $26.4 million of restricted cash, $246.2 million of long-term debt and $9.6 million of current debt. During the quarter, the company repurchased $27.7 million of its bonds at 95% of par, making a small step forward in dealing with its main problem - the debt maturity in 2022:

Source: Tidewater 10-Q for 3Q 2020

In addition, the company has recently launched a tender offer for up to $50 million aggregate principal amount of its notes. Also, Tidewater announced a tender offer for up to $28.7 million notes related to the indenture which required it to make such an offer after the company realized more than $25 million in asset sales. The tender offer has been launched just a few days ago so there are no results yet.

While Tidewater managed to generate positive operating cash flow in the third quarter, the business situation remains challenging. The average number of company's vessels decreased from 205 in the second quarter to 185 in the third quarter as the company continued to get rid of excessive assets. Out of 185 vessels, 69 remained stacked in the third quarter. Meanwhile, average vessel dayrates decreased from $10,799 in the second quarter to $10,503 in the third quarter but remained above $10,021 that was recorded a year ago. Judging by the developments on the dayrate front, dayrates have mostly stabilized in a rather tight range.

It's hard to expect any meaningful improvements in the offshore support vessel industry until the second half of 2021 as the offshore drilling industry remains under significant pressure. Meanwhile, Tidewater continues to sell assets (the company realized $31.5 million of asset sales in the first nine months of this year) while keeping capex at very low levels. If the operating cash flow stays in the positive territory, Tidewater will have great chances to get to better times in this "conservation mode". It will surely exit the crisis as a smaller company, but its debt size will be small as well.

At this point, I do not see significant risks for 2022 bonds - and neither does the market since Tidewater had to buy bonds at 95% of par. From a stock price point of view, Tidewater lacks immediate upside catalysts as the next several quarters will not bring any material improvements given the negative impact of the pandemic.

At the same time, Tidewater is in a much better financial position compared to U.S. - listed drillers who have not yet filed for bankruptcy, so anyone who is interested in making a bet on the offshore drilling recovery should continue to follow the stock. In the near Term, Tidewater shares will likely fluctuate together with the price of oil, but any major dip will likely present a buying opportunity as Tidewater should have no major problems dealing with its debt despite the current market environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.