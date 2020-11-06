Finally, Arcosa's debt levels have made the company significantly less riskier than many of its peers.

The company has a significant opportunity to build a strong construction materials business and reduce earnings volatility through diversification.

However, since the spin-off, Arcosa has significantly improved its free cash flow generation ability and will continue to do so.

At first glance, Arcosa appears as a boring company, operating in a cyclical industry with no significant growth opportunities.

Since I first wrote about Arcosa (NYSE:ACA), a spin-off company from Trinity Industries, back in May last year, the stock price has appreciated by around 39% compared to 23% for the S&P 500.

The choppy stock price performance, however, has made ACA a no-go territory for many investors as its very high standard deviation of returns makes it a much riskier stock for some investors. Nevertheless, ACA still did not disappoint shareholders over the last year.

Arcosa's free cash flow has also been very choppy as the company operates across three cyclical and capital-intensive segments - construction materials, energy, and transportation.

Source: Author's calculations based on data from Arcosa annual and quarterly SEC Filings

Being one of the most important metrics for a company, free cash flow has been driving Arcosa's share price since the spin-off.

With relatively low dividend payments and share buyback program, both accounting for around $15m over the past 12 months, and extremely low debt, Arcosa is primarily using this free cash flow to acquire small-sized businesses and integrate those into its business.

This cash culture is helping us deploy growth capital into attractive markets while maintaining low leverage. - Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

By looking at the amount spent on these bolt-on acquisitions, it's not very hard to understand which division is Arcosa's management prioritizing.

Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

In addition to the capital spent on organic growth, since its spin-off, Arcosa has also spent $735m in Aggregates and Specialty Materials compared to only $80m in Engineered Structures.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Thus the Construction Products segment's share of total sales has increased from 15% in 2016 to 28% during the last 12 months. As we will see below, this transition has a very important implication for Arcosa's cash flow generating ability, but more on that later.

Before we analyze the company's working capital in more detail, we should get an idea of just how important working capital efficiency is for Arcosa. Since the company's net income has been relatively stable and depreciation and amortization expense is also stable, the change in current assets and liabilities has been the main driver of cash flow from operations.

Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

Thus, if we adjust Arcosa's free cash flow for changes in working capital requirements above, we get the following result.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

A very stable and predictable free cash flow on a quarterly basis for the past three-year period.

But as we see in the company's most recent investor presentation, since Arcosa started operating as a separate entity, the average quarterly free cash flow has been $63m, which is much higher than the average of $38m on an adjusted basis above.

Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

Thus changes in working capital requirements have been the major free cash flow and hence share price driver for Arcosa since its spin-off.

A closer look at working capital

Working capital improvements continued to be an important tailwind for Arcosa's free cash well after the recent pandemic, and in spite of the company's strong progress over the past two years, it still has room for further improvements.

The impressive $93 million of free cash flow in the third quarter brings our year-to-date total to $170 million, as we focus on reducing our working capital and operating more efficiently. This cash culture is helping us deploy growth capital into attractive markets while maintaining low leverage. We still have opportunities to improve, especially in the inventory and accounts payable management, but I'm excited with the progress made to-date. - Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

According to CEO Mr. Antonio Carrillo there is still room for improvement, especially in improving days payable and inventory outstanding (increasing the former and reducing the latter).

The cash conversion cycle measure directly measures the progress Arcosa's management has achieved since its spin-off, as it incorporates accounts receivables, inventories, and payables.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

From 112 days in 2018, Arcosa's management has reduced its cash conversion cycle to only 82 days, which is outstanding for only a two-year period.

I'd say we've made the most progress in our accounts receivable. We have made progress in accounts payable, have room to go. And then, inventory remains probably the biggest opportunity, where it's a little harder to get, because it involves more full kind of operational redesigns but we think that we have opportunities in inventory too. So, across inventory and AP, I think, we still have room to improve working capital and we're optimistic that we can do that next year. - Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

The "most progress" made that was mentioned during the last conference call could be seen down below when we break down the cash conversion cycle measure on its different elements.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

As mentioned during the call, the biggest opportunity for working capital reduction lies in the company's "operational redesigns," which seem to be related to the gradual shift towards construction materials that we saw in the first section.

Since there is not enough data provided in the company's accounts to directly compare working capital requirements of each division, we could compare the two largest acquisitions so far - ACG Materials and Cherry Industries - to the overall company prior to both deals.

ACG Materials was the first major acquisition for Arcosa which closed in December 2018. The purchase price allocation of the company is as follows:

Source: Arcosa 2019 10-K SEC Filing

Based on this data, we can calculate the following turnover ratios for inventory, receivables and payables (based on 2018 revenue and the corresponding balance sheet item due to lack of data).

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Both inventory and receivables turnover are much higher for ACG Materials, which is indicative of the high working capital efficiency achieved in the construction materials space. Even though payables turnover is also much higher, which will have an adverse effect on cash conversion cycle, there is one very important point to keep in mind - larger companies with dominant position in a segment have a much stronger bargaining power with suppliers which allows them to further stretch payables. Thus under the umbrella of Arcosa, ACG Materials has the ability to significantly improve its payables turnover.

The situation is not much different for the other major acquisition in the construction materials space - Cherry Industries.

Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 10-Q SEC Filing

Similar to ACG Materials, Cherry Industries also has much lower working capital requirements.

Source: Prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Going forward, Arcosa will continue with its strategy of bolt-on acquisitions as it has a strong pipeline of future potential deals. Only last month it completed the $87m acquisition of Strata Materials - a provider of recycled aggregates in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Since Arcosa assumed only a tiny amount of debt following its spin-off, it still has a plenty of room to continue on its acquisition course. At present the company's Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio is still very far off from its long-term target.

Source: Arcosa Q3 2020 Investor Presentation

In addition to all the benefits mentioned so far, a larger size construction materials business would also allow for a major product cross-selling ability and improved bargaining power with customers.

Conclusion

Although there will be cyclical factors playing a role in Arcosa's performance - from the infrastructure state budgets to renewable energy dynamics and barge demand, Arcosa has an important tailwind on its back to continue to generate high free cash flow, while the low debt level is also important to reduce risks for shareholders.

