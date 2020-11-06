The stock would be a good portfolio addition at the right price, and I provide a fair value estimate.

Parker-Hannifin is weathering the current macroeconomic environment well, and has seen a strong business rebound in the latest quarter.

The manufacturing sector has been one of the bright spots in the stock market recovery, as many names have rebounded since the start of the pandemic. Parker-Hannifin (PH) is one of them, as its stock price is now sitting 15% above where it was at the start of the year. In this article, I evaluate what makes Parker-Hannifin a stock worth owning at the right price; so let's get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin may not be a household name, but its products are critically important to many of industrial companies around the world. PH manufactures motion and control technologies and systems for a variety of mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets, and in 2019, the company generated over $13 billion in total revenue. It has two business segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems, and as seen below, its products have a wide range of use cases.

(Source: Company website)

As with many manufacturing companies, PH has seen a challenging demand environment. This was reflected in its latest Q1'21 (for quarter ended Sep. 30th) results, in which revenue was down by 3%. Organic revenue, excluding acquisitions, was down by even more, with a 13% YoY decline. From a segment perspective, Diversified Industrial showed mixed results, with North American sales down by 6% YoY, and International sales increasing by 5% YoY. Aerospace Systems sales were down by 9% YoY.

On the bright side, PH did manage to beat Q1'21 earnings estimates by $0.80, with a Non-GAAP EPS of $3.07. This represents a 20% increase on a sequential QoQ basis. I see this as being a positive sign of a strong business rebound, especially in the company's Diversified Industrial business segment, which represents ~80% of the company's revenue (based on the latest quarter).

Looking forward to the remainder of the calendar year (Q2'21), I see continued challenges for the Aerospace segment, as air travel has been one of the hardest hit segments in the economy. This risk is mitigated, however, by the fact that the Aerospace Segment represents just 17.7% of total revenues (based on Q1'21 revenue).

In addition, PH's aerospace segment is supported by its business with the military. On the military MRO (maintenance and repair) side, management noted a positive mid-single digit revenue growth, as it was supported by fleet upgrades and service life extensions on older military aircraft. Management noted during the Q1'21 conference call that it expects its aerospace business to begin picking up in the second half of FY'21, with benefits stemming from a reduced cost structure.

Speaking of cost structure, I'm encouraged by the continued improvements that management has made in driving operational efficiencies. PH has made strong progress over the years in its streamlining efforts. As seen below, adjusted operating margin has improved by 320 bps since FY'16, to 18.9%.

(Source: Q1'21 Earnings Presentation)

The latest streamlining efforts are a part of PH's Win 3.0 strategy. Among the cornerstones of this strategy is the 'Simple by Design' concepts, which management noted as having four pillars during the recent conference call:

"We're going to design with forward thinking. We're going to design to reduce how we use material. We're going to design to reuse things that we use across the company. We're going to design the flow. And we're going to enable all this with the use of AI, which is going to allow our engineers to be able to do these things in a much faster and knowledgeable fashion."

Looking forward, I'd like to see management continue to pay down debt. It appears that deleveraging efforts are on track so far. In the past 11 months, management has reduced debt by ~$2 billion, and has paid back 37% of the LORD & Exotic transaction debt. Net debt to EBITDA has been reduced to 3.0x from 3.3x at June 30th.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, I wanted to calculate what the PEG ratio is, based on a combination of management guidance and analyst estimates below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

I use the following inputs, along with my reasoning.

Price: $237.98

$237.98 EPS: $12.00 (based on management's latest 2021 guidance)

$12.00 (based on management's latest 2021 guidance) EPS Growth Rate: 10.8 (based on CAGR from $12 to $16.33, which is the FY 2024 EPS estimate)

With the inputs above, I arrive at a PEG ratio of 1.84. While a PEG ratio of 1 is generally regarded as the standard for fair value, I generally set a higher level for well-run companies with strong business models. Given that PH is one such company that has paid uninterrupted dividends for over 25 years, I apply a PEG ratio of 1.75 as my indicator for fair value.

Based on my standard, it appears that PH is about 5% over my fair value estimate of $226 per share (1.75/1.84 * 237.98). As such, I see the stock as being a solid Hold at the moment.

Investor Takeaway

Parker-Hannifin has seen some headwinds from the current macroeconomic environment. However, I'm encouraged by the strong sequential QoQ rebound in the company's latest results. Looking forward, I expect to see continued weakness in the Aerospace segment, with the potential for a rebound in the second half of its FY'21 fiscal year.

I'm also encouraged by the deleveraging efforts this year, and the cost reduction efforts that the company is undertaking with its Win 3.0 strategy. PH has a strong track record of margin improvements, and I see PH emerging from the current recession as a more efficient and nimble company.

As the valuation exercise demonstrated, I see the shares as trading above my fair value estimate at the time. As such, I see the shares as a solid Hold at the moment, and would recommend buying on a pullback.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.